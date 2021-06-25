How did Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger meet? All about the latest celebrity couple's rumored relationship

Ant Anstead has officially called it quits with Christina Haack as the couple finalized their divorce earlier this week. Meanwhile, Anstead is reportedly moving on for another chance to find love with actor Renee Zellweger.

According to several reports, Anstead and Zellweger possibly started seeing each other after crossing paths on set. Rumors of a newfound romance come days after Anstead’s divorce from his wife of two years.

The “Wheeler Dealers” co-host started dating Christina Haack in 2017. The duo married the following year and welcomed their son Hudson shortly after. Unfortunately, the now-former couple announced their split in September 2020 and recently cemented their decision.

In a previous interview with People, the 42-year-old Anstead opened up about being “devastated” by the split. He also mentioned undergoing a breakup therapy session to deal with the separation.

A look into Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger rumored relationship

According to TMZ, Anstead met the Academy Award-winning actress on the sets of his upcoming Discovery + show “Celebrity IOU Joyride.” The six-part series is a spin-off of HGTV’s popular “Property Brothers” show “Celebrity IOU.”

The new show will see Anstead and co-host Christy Lee helping celebrities gift their close ones a unique car transformation. In addition to Zellweger, the show will feature popular celebrities like Octavia Spencer, Tony Hawk, Mary J. Blige, Danny Trejo, and James Marden.

Zellweger was reportedly the first of the many celebrities who will appear on the show. Anstead possibly hit it off with the actor during filming of the episode.

Anstead continues to share custody of one-year-old Hudson with Haack. The former couple have agreed to co-parent their child. Anstead also has two children, Amelie and Archie, from his first marriage with Louise Anstead.

Zellweger was briefly married to country music artist Kenny Chesney. She also reportedly dated American musician Doyle Bramhall II before parting ways after a seven-year relationship.

As speculation remains rife, no confirmation regarding the rumored relationship has arrived from Anstead or Zellweger so far. It remains to be seen if the duo will open up about each other in the coming days.

