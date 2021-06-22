Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship timeline explored, as the couple split again amid fresh cheating allegations

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship has possibly hit rock bottom as new reports suggest the couple have decided to split once again. The news comes following fresh cheating allegations against the basketball star.

Khloe and Tristan have always been under the spotlight for their tumultuous love life. Throughout the course of their relationship, Tristan has found himself in the middle of several cheating scandals.

Despite the infamous infidelity controversy involving Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods, Khloe Kardashian decided to give her relationship with the former yet another chance. Unfortunately, Tristan has reportedly let Khloe down once again.

According to reports by E! News, Tristan Thompson was allegedly caught getting close with three mystery women at a recent party in the Bel-Air area of LA. Sources have reportedly claimed that the NBA player escorted the girls to a private room at the party:

"Tristan was hanging out with Drake, Diddy and Chris Brown the majority of the night. He was seen hanging out with several girls on the upstairs deck and then went into a private room with three girls. He seemed like he was in a great mood and wanted to party. He was drinking and was partying into the early hours of the morning."

After the latest cheating rumors surfaced online, Tristan took to his Twitter to tweet a few blue cap emojis. The emojis are often referred to as a symbol of “capping,” indicating a lie or something untrue.

🧢🧢🧢🧢🧢 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) June 21, 2021

However, insiders have reportedly revealed to E! News that Khloe Kardashian has “lost all of her trust” after the recent cheating rumors and has decided to part ways with Tristan.

A look back into Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have always made news for their on and off relationship. The duo sparked dating rumors back in 2016 after they were spotted together at a nightclub in LA.

A month later, they were vacationing together in Miami. That same year Khloe confirmed their relationship on social media. In December 2016, Khloe Kardashian debuted on Tristan’s Instagram and the pair spent the Christmas and New Year holidays together.

The following year, the Canadian player made his first appearance on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” as Khloe introduced him to her family. The couple also celebrated their birthdays together in 2017.

In December 2017, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy. The pair looked completely smitten with each other as they expected their first child together.

Unfortunately, there was trouble in paradise, as the Cleveland Cavaliers player was allegedly caught cheating for the first time while Khloe was 10 months pregnant with daughter True.

In a recent KUWTK reunion, the Good American founder revealed that she found out about the infidelity “just two days before going into labor.”

Surprisingly Khloe Kardashian decided to give Thompson another chance after the pair welcomed their daughter in April 2018. By the end of the year, several sources claimed the couple were fully back together. Khloe also spent Thanksgiving with Tristan and their daughter in Cleveland.

However, the pair did not spend Valentine’s Day together in 2019. A few days later, TMZ reported that the couple had decided to part ways after Thompson cheated on Khloe for the second time with Kylie Jenner’s friend Jordyn Woods.

Despite their differences, the couple came together to celebrate daughter True’s second birthday. They also reportedly spent quarantine together last year. Khloe and Tristan sparked reconciliation rumors once again after being spotted together on several occasions.

While the duo continued to maintain their silence on the rumors, they were often seen together on family occasions. The pair also spent Halloween together in 2020 with daughter True.

In the final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Kardashian and Thompson discuss expanding their family through surrogacy.

On March 2021, Khloe Kardashian attended Tristan’s birthday bash and dropped a loving wish for the athlete on her Instagram.

In the KUWTK Reunion, Khloe Kardashian told Andy Cohen that she is taking things with Tristan “day by day.” She also shared that they have become “great friends.”

"I don't know we just really became genuine great friends with one another. I am not saying that’s what I would encourage other people to do, it’s just what naturally happened for him and I."

However, with new cheating allegations making the rounds, it has reportedly been confirmed that the pair had called it quits a few weeks earlier. As of now, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are yet to provide an official statement about their latest split.

