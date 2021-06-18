Where to watch KUWTK Reunion online: Streaming details, air time, and more

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is a popular television reality show that has enjoyed a huge fan base in the last decade. KUWTK started in 2007 and concluded on June 10th, 2021. The show ran for 20 successful seasons.

It was announced a few days ago that a special reunion episode would be released and divided into two parts.

How to watch KUWTK Reunion?

The special reunion episode of KUWTK was hosted by Andy Cohen. The first part of the reunion episode premiered on June 17th, 2021, on E! at 8 pm. You can stream the episode directly on E!’s website or the Hulu+ application.

The second part of the show is scheduled to air on June 20th, 2021, at 9 pm. A short teaser of the reunion episode was also released by E!

Also read: Titans Season 3 teaser trailer Easter Eggs: The Joker, Red Hood, Scarecrow, and more

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Scott Disick will be part of the reunion episode. They will talk about their journey and special moments throughout the show’s 20-season run.

The final season of the series aired on March 18th. The show premiered on October 14th, 2007, and is produced by Bunim-Murray Productions, whereas Ryan Seacrest is the executive producer.

A recap of KUWTK’s last episode

The latest episode began with Kourtney Kardashian looking at the pros and cons of getting back together with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Kourtney and Disick then sat down for a heart-to-heart conversation.

Kylie Jenner then joined the Kardashian family on a vacation trip to Lake Tahoe. A game of charades then continues, which is one of the best moments of the show. They also arrange a Secret Santa event where they exchange gifts with each other.

Khloe Kardashian is shown talking to her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, on the phone. The show then ends with the family burying the meaningful items they held on to throughout the run of the show.

KUWTK was initially panned by critics since its premiere, but it has attracted high viewership ratings and is one of the network’s most successful shows. It has also won several audience awards, and its success led to the creation of many spin-off series.

Also read: Loki Episode 1 and 2 Breakdown: Easter Eggs, theories and what to expect

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Shaheen Banu