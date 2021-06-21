Khloe Kardashian shades Tana Mongeau after latter claims Tristan Thompson attended her birthday party

Khloe Kardashian recently threw shade on Tana Mongeau after the internet star claimed that Tristan Thompson attended her birthday bash.

The 22-year-old took to Twitter to share that Tristan was one of the first guests to attend the party. The YouTuber also sarcastically included True, Khloe and Tristan’s three year old daughter, in her tweet.

all i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees



like babe where’s true — oops (@tanamongeau) June 21, 2021

However, Tana’s claims did not sit well with Khloe Kardashian. The latter ended up liking a tweet that called out Tana for her statements about Tristan and True.

TODAY IN SHADE: Tana Mongeau shaded by Khloé Kardashian after Tana tweets about Tristan Thompson going to her birthday party. Khloé liked a tweet that said “shut the f*ck up. this screams attention-seeking at it’s finest” pic.twitter.com/6dyT9LRh3D — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 21, 2021

Khloe and Tristan have consistently been on the news about their on and off relationship. Tristan has repeatedly made headlines for his numerous cheating scandals.

But Khloe Kardashian has decided to give her tumultuous relationship with Tristan another chance.

Also Read: "You sleazeball": PewDiePie throws shade at David Dobrik yet again

Khloe Kardashian likes tweet shading Tana Mongeau’s claims about Tristan Thompson

Amid all the ongoing controversies, it is clear that Khloe took offense from Tana’s latest Twitter statement about her beau Tristan. Although the 36-year-old socialite did not address Tana directly, her Twitter likes gave away her feelings.

Khloe liked a response on Tana’s tweet that read:

“Shut the f**k up. This screams attention-seeking at it’s finest bc you know damn well that man gon make headlines over anything pertaining to women. You’re a bird! Don’t speak on True either.”

Based on the tweet, it is certain that the reality TV star was not impressed with Tana’s claims. The latest online drama comes right after Khloe Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Tristan during the KUWTK reunion.

Tristan Thompson’s first infidelity scandal came to light when Khloe was 10 months pregnant with daughter True. He was also caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s friend Jordyn Woods and cheating on Khloe.

While speaking to host Andy Cohen, the model explained that she decided to take Tristan back for daughter True and the constant media pressure. Khloe has also admitted to forgiving both her fiancé and Jordyn for their mistake.

“I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes, people live and they learn and I forgive both parties.”

Also Read: Kardashians bid farewell to Keeping Up With the Kardashians after a decade, last episode has fans in tears

The media personality also shared that Tristan is working towards getting better.

"I know all the help that he’s got and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me. I mean you can ask everyone, it really wasn’t an easy thing for him, but I don’t know why someone would go through all of that if they weren’t really serious."

Khloe also mentioned that she is taking things with Tristan “day by day.” Meanwhile, several fans flocked to Twitter to share their opinions on Tana Mongeau’s recent claims.

While some dragged Tana for talking about Tristan, others continued to call out the latter for his previous actions.

She’s the pick me girl of Hollywood and I bet actual celebrities think she’s annoying. Lol also why she gotta bring their kids into it? I hope Khloe tweets her back. Just bc im bored. Lol — mrs. johnny lawrence (@Perlitaaxoxo) June 21, 2021

Seems like Tana would do anything to get some A-list attention — Katie (@Katie44787184) June 21, 2021

So you had a party. You decided to invite Tristan over. He as a nice guest showed up in time. And now you are coming on here to make it look shady? Who the fuck does that? https://t.co/ncRjm4ne0U — guzman (@DramaKing25) June 21, 2021

Are you not allowed to go out just cuz u have a child https://t.co/9kI0QhtNtN — sarah (@sarahthelamb) June 21, 2021

khloe gotta let him fuckin goooo LMFAOOO — lolita (@ethiclslut) June 21, 2021

Truly I stand by khole but she has to leave him — mila (@spicymilaa) June 21, 2021

tana out here again destroying relationships — gladiator (@KillerAdult) June 21, 2021

he probably cheating on khloe again lmao — BLACK LIVES MATTER!!!! (@i_love_tana__) June 21, 2021

girl did you just start beef with Khole ? 😭 pic.twitter.com/qB3tudxN7k — ᡕᠵ᠊ᡃ່࡚ࠢ࠘ ⸝່ࠡࠣ᠊߯᠆ࠣ࠘ᡁࠣ࠘᠊᠊ࠢ࠘𐡏~♡leelee (@liayummyyy) June 21, 2021

As reactions continue to swirl online, it is to be seen if Tristan and Khloe ever respond to Tana directly.

Also Read: "I'm tired of the excuses": Austin McBroom continues to throw shade at Bryce Hall

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news by taking this 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Gautham Balaji