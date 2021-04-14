"You sleazeball": PewDiePie throws shade at David Dobrik yet again

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg recently threw shade at YouTuber David Dobrik for the third time, amid the fallout of the latter's shocking cancelation.

The 31-year old YouTuber is known to not shy away from taking shots at his fellow content creators and calling them out over their questionable actions on stream.

Not one to mince his words, PewDiePie provided a typical display of his sardonic humor recently, while reacting to a TikTok of David Dobrik:

TODAY IN SHADE: Pewdiepie shades David Dobrik while watching video of David opening a bottle of alcohol. Pewds does an impression of David saying “Can’t wait for my friends to get drunk out of that so I can get some content.” pic.twitter.com/MtknUy0vQN — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 13, 2021

Upon coming across a TikTok of David Dobrik unboxing bottles of alcohol, PewDiePie proceeded to take a cheeky dig at the YouTuber's problematic history of allegedly supplying alcohol to girls, just for the sake of churning out vlog-based content:

"David Dobrik! I thought he was gonzo! What are you going to do with that alcohol David, huh? I mean what are you going to do with that whiskey huh? You slimeball, you sleazeball! Of course you got two of it. Look at that, can't wait for my friends to get drunk out of that, so I can get some content!"

His recent remarks seem to tie in perfectly with his earlier comments on David Dobrik, who continues to run the gauntlet at the hands of an incensed online community.

PewDiePie takes a dig at David Dobrik's assault controversy

[Timestamp: 9:26]

Ever since former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois accused David Dobrik and Jason Nash of forcing him to make out with the latter for a video, without his consent, things have spiralled downhill for The Vlog Squad.

In the aftermath of these allegations, the simmering dissent that had been set in motion by Seth's shocking revelation finally erupted after an incriminating Insider article held David Dobrik accountable for purportedly being actively involved in his friend Dominykas "Durte Dom" Zeglaitis's sexual assault scandal.

From being accused of feeding girls drugs and alcohol to exploiting their fame for nefarious purposes, the dark underbelly of the Vlog Squad gradually began to be exposed by several former associates.

As more and more disturbing details began to surface, David Dobrik ended up being dropped by major sponsors, in addition to having his YouTube channel demonetized, which served as the final nail in the coffin.

In the past, PewDiePie has addressed the David Dobrik situation twice. Back in early March, he had expressed a sense of amazement at how David and the Vlog Squad are able to get away with all the "shady" things that they do.

Post David Dobrik's cancelation at the end of March, he summed up his initial thoughts by stating that he had always struck him as a "weird guy".

With his recent shade at David Dobrik, PewDiePie continues to lead the influencer pack in calling out the concerning actions of their YouTube counterparts.