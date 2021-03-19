"We were minors at the time": Another victim accuses David Dobrik and Durte Dom of manipulation

Dominykas "Durte Dom" Zeglaitis, a former member of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad has been named in multiple allegations of coercion and violation of consent.

Another extra from the vlog has come forward to share her experience with the Vlog Squad and the actions of David Dobrik and Durte Dom. The allegations include claims of sexual coercion, supplying alcohol to minors and violations of consent while intoxicated. The accuser has gone public with more information listed below.

Durte Dom gets implicated by another victim of the "threesome incident"

YOUTUBE ARCHEOLOGY: Video of David Dobrik discussing “threesome bit” resurfaces. One of the girls recently came forward alleging to Insider that she was raped by Vlog Squad’s Durte Dom that night. David says he saw them having sex with his own eyes. pic.twitter.com/5ayuYgo5xn — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 16, 2021

For those unfamiliar with the accusations, David Dobrik's Vlog squad stands accused of violating consent for a vlog, where women were coerced into performing sexual acts with Durte Dom in exchange for being featured in a vlog. David Dobrik has even confirmed the incident in an interview, mentioning that according to him the situation was consensual.

A woman involved in the incident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, came forward recently to take the accusations public.

*SERIOUS* CW: Sexual Assault



A woman comes forward and alleges she was raped by Vlog Squad’s Durte Dom for a bit in one of David Dobrik’s vlogs. Trisha Paytas recently said David allegedly encouraged Jeff Wittek and Todd Smith to buy alcohol to “loosen up” the girls. pic.twitter.com/EPuZuMLSBh — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 16, 2021

After watching the news break, another woman who was present that night has come forward publicly on TikTok to share her own experience and confirm the events that took place with Durte Dom and David Dobrik's role in the situation.

*SERIOUS* CW: Sexual Assault



Vlog Squad Durte Dom’s alleged victim alleges she was given lots of alcohol then told by David Dobrik she and friend had to kiss Dom to be in vlog. She says David “was actually really nice, until we realized he was kind of provoking the situation.” pic.twitter.com/ioGR0z0ffZ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 19, 2021

CLARIFICATION: This is an entirely different person than the person interviewed by the Insider article. I hit the character limit in the first tweet so couldn’t add that. — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 19, 2021

Stating that they were given alcohol as minors and coerced by people they idolized, the Vlog Squad members specifically Durte Dom had coerced them into a kiss to feature in the vlog. As the day progressed the two women claim they were put in a sexually compromising situation too intoxicated to consent to.

As for David Dobrik's role in the events, she states that even though David was provoking the situation he was not the main offender and that the issue pertains to Durte Dom a lot more. David Dobrik recently issued a statement regarding the controversy in a video titled "Let's Talk"

