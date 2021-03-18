"They feed girls alcohol and drugs": TikToker accuses David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad of exploiting their fame

The raging sexual assault allegations leveled against David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad seem to have opened multiple cans of worms online, with a TikToker recently alleging that they use their fame to exploit girls.
A TikToker named Veruca Salt addressed the recent allegations made against David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad by sharing her own alleged first-hand experience:
She claimed to have met the members of the Vlog Squad in the past and proceeded to make her statement by expanding upon what Trisha Paytas had said earlier:
"Everything that Trisha Paytas says is true. They are literally frat boys. Do you really think they're not r*pists? They feed girls alcohol and drugs to have s*x with them . They use their fame for sexual purposes. They are sl*tty and sl*tty to the point where they will feed you alcohol to have sex with you. It's not bullsh*t, it's real!"
Her recent statements initiated a whole new discourse online, with Twitter users left enraged by this revelation.
"#David Dobrik Is Over Party": Twitter slams the Vlog Squad over sexual assault allegations
Ever since former Vlog Squad members Nick "BigNik" Keswani and Seth Francois' alleged harassment and sexual assault, things have been spiraling downhill at a rapid pace for David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad.
Recently, an eye-opening Insider article revealed shocking misdemeanors at the hands of the Vlog Squad, in which Dominykas "Durte Dom" Zeglaitis was accused of sexually assaulting a girl and using it as "footage" for one of their vlogs.
The girl also labeled the video's depiction of their consensual encounter as inaccurate. According to Dobrik's attorney, he claimed:
"Vlog participants provide consent before anything is posted. Whenever consent is retracted, posts are removed. Any insinuation of wrongdoing is inaccurate and defamatory."
He also stated that David Dobrik would address his fans soon, which he ultimately did in his latest YouTube video titled "Let's Talk."
However, his apology video only ended up making things worse, as incensed viewers tore into him for disabling comments and for posting it to his least subbed channel.
Even Seth Francois did not seem keen on accepting his apology as he took to Twitter to call out David Dobrik:
In light of this raging scandal, Twitter users opined that David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad were finally being canceled online:
As dissent continues to reach incendiary proportions online, it looks like the cumulative result of a string of past offenses has finally begun to take its toll on David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad.