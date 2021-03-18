"They feed girls alcohol and drugs": TikToker accuses David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad of exploiting their fame

The raging sexual assault allegations leveled against David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad seem to have opened multiple cans of worms online, with a TikToker recently alleging that they use their fame to exploit girls.

A TikToker named Veruca Salt addressed the recent allegations made against David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad by sharing her own alleged first-hand experience:

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: TikToker alleges Vlog Squad members allegedly feed girls alcohol and use fame to have sex with them. The TikToker alleges she has hooked up some Vlog Squad members and adds “They are literally frat boys, do you really think they’re not rapists?” pic.twitter.com/oLtNqcYhya — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 18, 2021

She claimed to have met the members of the Vlog Squad in the past and proceeded to make her statement by expanding upon what Trisha Paytas had said earlier:

"Everything that Trisha Paytas says is true. They are literally frat boys. Do you really think they're not r*pists? They feed girls alcohol and drugs to have s*x with them . They use their fame for sexual purposes. They are sl*tty and sl*tty to the point where they will feed you alcohol to have sex with you. It's not bullsh*t, it's real!"

Her recent statements initiated a whole new discourse online, with Twitter users left enraged by this revelation.

"#David Dobrik Is Over Party": Twitter slams the Vlog Squad over sexual assault allegations

Advertisement

Ever since former Vlog Squad members Nick "BigNik" Keswani and Seth Francois' alleged harassment and sexual assault, things have been spiraling downhill at a rapid pace for David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad.

Recently, an eye-opening Insider article revealed shocking misdemeanors at the hands of the Vlog Squad, in which Dominykas "Durte Dom" Zeglaitis was accused of sexually assaulting a girl and using it as "footage" for one of their vlogs.

The girl also labeled the video's depiction of their consensual encounter as inaccurate. According to Dobrik's attorney, he claimed:

"Vlog participants provide consent before anything is posted. Whenever consent is retracted, posts are removed. Any insinuation of wrongdoing is inaccurate and defamatory."

He also stated that David Dobrik would address his fans soon, which he ultimately did in his latest YouTube video titled "Let's Talk."

However, his apology video only ended up making things worse, as incensed viewers tore into him for disabling comments and for posting it to his least subbed channel.

Even Seth Francois did not seem keen on accepting his apology as he took to Twitter to call out David Dobrik:

@DavidDobrik Not calling me to sincerely apologize man to man is equivalent to having* me kiss a man without my consent. 😳 — SETH (@s3thfrancois) March 17, 2021

In light of this raging scandal, Twitter users opined that David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad were finally being canceled online:

Advertisement

They cancelling David Dobrik... prayed for times like these pic.twitter.com/cNaYjWj6gP — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) March 17, 2021

I think the internet is going to do that weird thing where they cancel someone famous but this time it’s David Dobrik and I am FULLY here for that — Samantha Q Urkel (@BackThatRanchUp) March 17, 2021

This needs to be trending.. cancel @daviddobrik and the vlog squad https://t.co/ouyorcMNAn — moodybitch (@NikkiLefferman) March 17, 2021

David Dobrik getting canceled? God is good🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/HExzNppDt9 — BFG (@khytl8989) March 17, 2021

this is why david dobrik needs to be cancelled #DavidDobrikisoverparty https://t.co/dsVk5nN5Nn — c. (@tiredlon3) March 18, 2021

so happy david dobrik is getting cancelled. as he should be — bestie alexandra (@lgbtsepticeye) March 17, 2021

@YouTube @YouTubeCreators No less than 3 women were given alcohol underage and were assaulted on YOUR PLATFORM. It was viewed millions of times for years. What are you gonna do about it? #DavidDobrik — Ellen S (@E_Smores) March 18, 2021

Advertisement

David Dobrik said he was disappointed in his friends behavior, when in fact he ENCOURAGED his friends to get the girls alcohol, to loosen them up enough to film a vlog. A vlog that ended with women having drunk sex with one of his friends.



He is the ring leader. He is not sorry. — AndiKellie (@andikellie) March 17, 2021

David Dobrik apology was horrible for this kind of accusation#DavidDobrikisoverparty pic.twitter.com/qgcZMWfyzX — ABC That's On Period (@PeriodSir) March 17, 2021

When you have to make a video addressing your breakup VS when you have to make a video addressing the multiple sexual assault and hazing accusations amongst your cast/friend group #DavidDobrikisoverparty pic.twitter.com/9ngjmiewpJ — Trisha Paytas' Left Shoe (@ShutUpAllea) March 17, 2021

As a Ex-David Dobrik fan. Who has even boughten his clickbait merch in the past. He has lost my trust, and has disgusted me for his pathetic response to this situation.#DavidDobrikisoverparty #DavidDobrik — Trevor (@ANEATIONS) March 18, 2021

Advertisement

#DavidDobrik it doesnt take a body language expert to see your bullshitting through that entire apology. The entire time looks like hes holding back a smile/laugh cause he literally doesn't give a shit #DavidDobrikisoverparty — MorticianKitten (@MorticianKitten) March 18, 2021

What is sad about this tweet is how Jenna Marbles has left Youtube because of her own strong moral compass while David Dobrik stays on YouTube for having no morals and making excuses for sexual assault. #DavidDobrik #DavidDobrikisoverparty https://t.co/cUQ371XgPB — IndieArtefacts (@ArtefactsIndie) March 18, 2021

As dissent continues to reach incendiary proportions online, it looks like the cumulative result of a string of past offenses has finally begun to take its toll on David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad.