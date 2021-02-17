"Cancel David Dobrik": Vlog Squad under fire as underage girls allege sexual assault after Seth Francois' allegations

The domino effect of former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois's shocking allegations against David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad continues to run its course.

In a revelatory interview with Ethan and Hila Klein on the H3H3 podcast, Francois recounted his traumatizing experience of being forced by Dobrik to make out with 47-year-old Jason Nash without consent.

WHO COULD'VE SEEN THIS COMING: David Dobrik exposed by Former Vlog Squad member on H3 Podcast. Seth Francois described how David made him do racial stereotype jokes on vlogs and set him up to kiss Jason Nash without his consent, which caused Seth to leave Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/TOwgDMwq4E — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 12, 2021

Francois delved into the disturbing details that preceded the infamous prank make-out video with Nash, revealing the incident to be one of the major reasons that forced him to move to Atlanta from Los Angeles.

In the wake of the shocking allegations, more victims have now reportedly come forward, according to Nash's ex Trisha Paytas. The victims are allegedly underage girls.

*SERIOUS* CW: Sexual Assault



Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein discuss how more people—including underage girls—have reached out privately to them claiming they had been allegedly sexually assaulted by Jason Nash and members of the Vlog Squad. pic.twitter.com/e0sP4OAhfg — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 16, 2021

In the clip above from a recent Frenemies podcast episode, Paytas informed Klein about multiple underage girls who have approached her about allegations of sexual assault against Nash and the Vlog Squad members.

"Another guy said he was a victim of Jason, unwanted stuff yeah and that it was on camera and stuff and I've heard this from numerous people and girls . They are underage girls, they said they were fed alcohol like all this stuff"

Several Twitter users have begun calling for Dobrik and the Vlog Squad to be canceled in light of mounting criticism.

David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad face backlash over recent sexual assault allegations

Francois is not the only former Vlog Squad member to level serious allegations against Dobrik. Earlier, Nick "BigNik" Keswani's revelatory statements seemingly set off a chain of events.

On the podcast, Paytas also recounted an incident where Dom - another member of the Vlog Squad - allegedly forced himself on an underage girl.

"This one girl got SA'd by Dom at Vidcon, she was underage and he forced himself on her and they swept it under the rug . I think Dom apologized."

Another video has resurfaced online revolving around Paytas confronting Dobrik and Nash about the serious allegations of assault by Francois. However, the duo brush it aside nonchalantly.

In fact, on tape, Dobrik can be heard calling Paytas' reaction to the Seth x Jason video "crazy."

YOUTUBE ARCHEOLOGY: Video resurfaces of Trisha Paytas confronting David Dobrik and Jason Nash about prank where David made Seth Francois unknowingly kiss Jason. David calls Trisha crazy for speaking out. Seth has said prank happened without his consent and caused him to leave LA. pic.twitter.com/chf0mzyR3k — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 13, 2021

@trishapaytas also had to apologize to Jason for having a problem with him making out with Seth.....or lose her relationship. pic.twitter.com/imMfM5Mgq2 — crystalline_9 (@9Crystalline) February 14, 2021

It reportedly got to the point where Paytas had to apologize to Nash for getting upset or risk losing her relationship.

Following the allegations, popular snack company Jack Link's Jerky recently distanced themselves from the controversial video. The company slammed Dobrik and Nash for their actions.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Jack Link’s Jerky condemns David Dobrik for prank where David used their brand in fake commercial shoot where Jason Nash sexually assault Seth Francois from Vlog Squad. They said commercial was not a partnership with them. pic.twitter.com/obv1w9n66B — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 16, 2021

In light of these recent videos, Twitter was abuzz with many reactions, most of which called for Dobrik and The Vlog Squad to be canceled.

@DavidDobrik you deserve to be cancelled, you don’t deserve the platform you have. you were apart of a sexual assault claim made by a former friend! you haven’t said anything about it at ALL. your a shitty person and don’t deserve your success pic.twitter.com/o2QSauaJ8D — harley deans (@harley7743) February 17, 2021

His ability to not address a single thing and continue living his seemingly perfect life is straight-up the definition of privilege. Not a single ounce of remorse shown. It’s a shame — Jared (@jaredjshapiro) February 17, 2021

David Dobrik needs to be cancelled already — {•Alano•} 🌤 (@SimplyAlano) February 17, 2021

david dobrik should be cancelled by now it genuinely upsets me — J. — (@GOLDENHABlT) February 17, 2021

david dobrik needs to be cancelled ✨✨✨✨✨ — Lex 🌼 (@folklorelexi) February 16, 2021

every day i wake up and pray that david dobrik will finally be cancelled — goat girl (@tinygoatgirl3) February 15, 2021

Why is David not cancelled yet? He literally gaslit Trisha because Trisha was mad about Jason, her boyfriend at the time, kissing someone without their consent (sexual assault). Stop supporting this gross man. #trishapaytas #DavidDobrik pic.twitter.com/ThlKKK15no — nicholas🤍 (@nich_ola_s) February 14, 2021

after hearing seths story, i really hope david dobrik gets cancelled for good. All of you that has been openly supporting him needs to open your eyes. Sexual assault is not funny and david got away with it. — issa (@Luka_Lova) February 13, 2021

@DavidDobrik is disgusting and should be cancelled. Period. — Siara 🖤🦂🖤 (@scorpiopricorn) February 13, 2021

It is time to uplift the victims of david dobrik’s behavior. @s3thfrancois @BigNik we stand with you — ✨❤️🦋🧚🏼‍♂️👼🏻 (@kittiefaes) February 12, 2021

accountability. You disrespect simple fucking boundaries and so many people support you for what?? @YouTube you gotta step your shit up on these kind of things. Your moderation is shit and you don’t do anything to stop these kinds of things. Stop protecting David. — BeanSprout (@http_euphoria) February 17, 2021

As the pressure continues to mount against Dobrik and the Vlog Squad, the long-term ramifications will be seen in the future.