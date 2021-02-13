"I was touched by someone I did not consent to": David Dobrik faces backlash after Seth Francois alleges sexual assault 

A week after Nick "BigNik" Keswani called out David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad for making him feel "worthless," another former member, Seth Francois has now alleged that the YouTuber forced him to make out with Jason Nash, without his consent.

The 26-year old social media personality appeared on the H3H3 Podcast with Ethan and Hila Klein, where he opened up about David Dobrik, his departure from The Vlog Squad, and the explained reasons which prompted him to do so.

WHO COULD'VE SEEN THIS COMING: David Dobrik exposed by Former Vlog Squad member on H3 Podcast. Seth Francois described how David made him do racial stereotype jokes on vlogs and set him up to kiss Jason Nash without his consent, which caused Seth to leave Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/TOwgDMwq4E — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 12, 2021

In a major reveal, Francois claimed that the infamous make-out video with 47-year-old Nash took place without consent and consequently became one of the major reasons Francois decided to leave.

Speaking about the reasons behind his move, Francois recounted the situation, which he described as "legitimately traumatizing."

"A large chunk of it being related to being in the Vlog squad and being in David's content. I decided to move to Atlanta because when I was in LA, after dealing with that video with Jason . Millions of people are miscontruing about my own sexuality and how I feel about participating in something that he didn't have my consent for. "

In light of these shocking allegations, Twitter was abuzz with many reactions, most of which issued a clarion call for Dobrik's cancelation.

Seth Francois opens up on how David Dobrik forced him to make "racist stereotype jokes" and make out with Jason Nash

[Timestamp: 39:15]

A familiar face in Dobrik's collective squad of popular vloggers, The Vlog Squad, Francois had previously grabbed headlines in June 2020, when he expressed discomfort over participating in videos he felt had strong racist undertones.

In his video titled "Accountability to all content creators," Francois apologized for his past actions in The Vlog Squad's videos, where he often participated in, or rather, faced the brunt of several racist jokes.

While he refrained from naming anyone directly, he urged all those responsible for creating such content to take accountability for their actions. He also highlighted a racially charged narrative that was often hushed up under the guise of comedy.

Apart from being forced to adhere to a "racist stereotype," Seth also went on to reveal his ordeal at the hands of David Dobrik and Jason Nash during his recent appearance on the H3H3 Podcast:

"It was a video where David set up with Jason Nash and Corinna (Kopf) and said that I was supposed to do a make out scene with Corinna and he was gonna have her in an old man mask and then switched her out with Jason Nash. After Jason pulled off his mask, I realized that I was just touched by someone I did not consent to "

He also revealed that it wasn't easy to talk about the experience, especially considering that it constituted a case of sexual assault.

In the wake of the allegations, several online communities took to Twitter to condemn Dobrik's actions.

Sounds about right.. they will forever brush everything under the rug it’s Disgusting — Haley (@haleyeill) February 12, 2021

David Dobrik is literally so problematic— deleting your old clips doesn’t hide the fact you guys bullied big Nik for being crippled, saying the n-word, making racist jokes, forcing Seth to kiss Jason without his consent, etc. You of all people should know to do better. — *´。･♡o.أَليشا✿ฺ･｡｀* ☆ (@AliciaaaaEvans) February 10, 2021

@DavidDobrik is sick and sadistic. not only does he exploit his friends for views he doesn't respect people's wishes when it comes to taking videos down (trisha, seth) when they are uncomfortable and getting heat from people in the real world — hunter schafer's emmy campaign manager (@becca_elaina) February 12, 2021

jason nash and david dobrik need to apologise to Seth, they sexually assaulted him and its fucking disgusting — bec 🦋 (@becxcrocker) February 12, 2021

ngl my opinion on david dobrik has done such a 180 especially listening to bignik and seth on the h3 podcast . he’s a fr abuser shit is wild fuck david dobrik — femboy hooters ceo (@caleighmbh) February 12, 2021

Watching the new H3 podcast and it just proves how truly awful David Dobrik is and I’m disgusted, the interview with Seth is hard to watch — dessie (@dxssiejw) February 12, 2021

Oh so I guess David Dobrik is a terrible fucking person, bullying someone with dwarfism, racism, facilitating sexual Assualt. What the actual fuck, watch the h3 AD podcast, of all people who have ever deserved it he need to be cancelled wtf, props to Seth for speaking out — Gabi Tulsard (@gabitulsard) February 12, 2021

the fact i’m currently listening to seth talking about david dobrik and jason nash sexually assaulting him and people STILL defend david is disheartening 😐 — selina (@Seselina_) February 12, 2021

I used to like David dobrik & the vlog squad but I remember how some of his sketches rly rubbed me the wrong way & I just assumed it was show business or whatever. After hearing Seth on the H3 podcast my view of him has completely changed its so heartbreaking man 😞 — Nikki (@w0lm0rt) February 12, 2021

Honeslty fuck David Dobrik. I always had a bad feeling about him and everything coming out about him, especially the recent interview with Seth just confirms I was right to trust my intuition and never gave him support — 🌶️ Beige pepper🌶️ (@redpepperbaby) February 12, 2021

I am honestly just so sad watching @theh3podcast . Seth was obviously traumatized by David Dobrik, and assaulted by Jason Nash. I am so glad that he’s speaking up. I’m honestly so shocked watching this.



I’ve never watched David nor cared about him, but this is fucked up 😕 — Sharri Clancy (@sharridolce) February 12, 2021

Shoving a camera in someone’s face, especially if you were their boss is going to make you feel like you have to do something even if it goes against what you really want. Seth never consented and David Dobrik’s content is coming after the demise and humiliation of other’s. — Tori Smith (@LovelyOwl_0) February 12, 2021

@DavidDobrik is just greedy, exploitative, and vile. @jasonnash is also Just as disgusting. I can’t believe these losers, have NEVER taken accountability for the damage they did to Trisha, Seth, and Big Nick. — $ofia (@howdybeetch) February 12, 2021

Yup. He weaponized his power over him, and seth didn’t want to play into the ‘angry black man’ stereotype that he knew people would put on him, so he stayed silent about the abuse. Heartbreaking. Be ashamed of yourself, @DavidDobrik — ✨❤️🦋🧚🏼‍♂️👼🏻 (@kittiefaes) February 13, 2021

In light of these recent shocking allegations leveled by former members of the Vlog Squad, BigNik and Francois, the general perception towards Dobrik now seems to be veering towards the edge of disaster.

While it remains to be seen what ramifications this ends up bringing in the long run, these revelations have undoubtedly shaken up his fanbase and left the internet grossly divided over Dobrik and The Vlog Squad.