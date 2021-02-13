"I was touched by someone I did not consent to": David Dobrik faces backlash after Seth Francois alleges sexual assault 

A week after Nick "BigNik" Keswani called out David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad for making him feel "worthless," another former member, Seth Francois has now alleged that the YouTuber forced him to make out with Jason Nash, without his consent.
The 26-year old social media personality appeared on the H3H3 Podcast with Ethan and Hila Klein, where he opened up about David Dobrik, his departure from The Vlog Squad, and the explained reasons which prompted him to do so.
In a major reveal, Francois claimed that the infamous make-out video with 47-year-old Nash took place without consent and consequently became one of the major reasons Francois decided to leave.
Speaking about the reasons behind his move, Francois recounted the situation, which he described as "legitimately traumatizing."
"A large chunk of it being related to being in the Vlog squad and being in David's content. I decided to move to Atlanta because when I was in LA, after dealing with that video with Jason . Millions of people are miscontruing about my own sexuality and how I feel about participating in something that he didn't have my consent for. "
In light of these shocking allegations, Twitter was abuzz with many reactions, most of which issued a clarion call for Dobrik's cancelation.
Seth Francois opens up on how David Dobrik forced him to make "racist stereotype jokes" and make out with Jason Nash
[Timestamp: 39:15]
A familiar face in Dobrik's collective squad of popular vloggers, The Vlog Squad, Francois had previously grabbed headlines in June 2020, when he expressed discomfort over participating in videos he felt had strong racist undertones.
In his video titled "Accountability to all content creators," Francois apologized for his past actions in The Vlog Squad's videos, where he often participated in, or rather, faced the brunt of several racist jokes.
While he refrained from naming anyone directly, he urged all those responsible for creating such content to take accountability for their actions. He also highlighted a racially charged narrative that was often hushed up under the guise of comedy.
Apart from being forced to adhere to a "racist stereotype," Seth also went on to reveal his ordeal at the hands of David Dobrik and Jason Nash during his recent appearance on the H3H3 Podcast:
"It was a video where David set up with Jason Nash and Corinna (Kopf) and said that I was supposed to do a make out scene with Corinna and he was gonna have her in an old man mask and then switched her out with Jason Nash. After Jason pulled off his mask, I realized that I was just touched by someone I did not consent to "
He also revealed that it wasn't easy to talk about the experience, especially considering that it constituted a case of sexual assault.
In the wake of the allegations, several online communities took to Twitter to condemn Dobrik's actions.
In light of these recent shocking allegations leveled by former members of the Vlog Squad, BigNik and Francois, the general perception towards Dobrik now seems to be veering towards the edge of disaster.
While it remains to be seen what ramifications this ends up bringing in the long run, these revelations have undoubtedly shaken up his fanbase and left the internet grossly divided over Dobrik and The Vlog Squad.
Published 13 Feb 2021, 16:47 IST