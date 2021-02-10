David Dobrik to film second vlog since returning with Halsey

YouTuber David Dobrik has finally returned to the platform after a hiatus. His first video in almost a year featured a tour of his new house. In the video, his friends, family, new home, and podcast studio are all featured.

The video maintains a theme of welcoming the audience to Dobrik's life. At the very end of the video, musician Halsey can be seen for four seconds.

Halsey will be featured in David Dobrik's vlog TOMORROW! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/HqxqGrPxFx — Halsey Updates (@HalseyUpdates) February 8, 2021

the adrenaline rush I had when halsey popped up at the end of david dobrik’s new video pic.twitter.com/4csy7YayT2 — phylesha (@phylesha) February 9, 2021

Halsey appeared to be very excited about her role in the next video. Dobrik said that he was about to film his next video with the musician, Halsey, surprising one of Dobrik's friends. This is the kind of content the YouTuber is known for.

A David dobrik vlog with halsey???



Okay I’m back to feeling alive again — judith✨ (@judith_duenas) February 9, 2021

Dobrik stopped filming YouTube videos in March due to quarantine and COVID. At the end of his last video, he stated that he would return when quarantine was over. While the pandemic has still not ended, Dobrik has decided to return to YouTube anyway.

This first video since coming back has received over four million views.

David Dobrik handled rumors being away for so long.

Amid Dobrik's hiatus, rumors about his sexuality started to circulate. Many of his fans wondered why he wouldn't date any of the stars he is often seen with.

In a podcast at the end of 2020, Dobrik fueled that fire by suggesting he was bisexual. It spread through Twitter like wildfire. Many retweeted or commented on it without verifying the truth or asking him.

The YouTuber later clarified on another podcast that his comments were taken out of context. He made sure to clarify that he misspoke about his sexual orientation.

Dobrik stated that he doesn't care about the rumors but doesn't claim to be bisexual either. However, being back on YouTube will aid in sharing his side of the narrative.

