"A huge cult with demonic energy": BigNik exposes David Dobrik and the Vlog squad, reveals videos made him feel depressed

In a revelatory interview, former Vlog Squad member Nick Keswani, aka BigNik, recently accused David Dobrik and other members of his squad of treating him "like a punching bag," to the point of making him depressed and suicidal.

The 22-year old Viner and rapper recently appeared on the H3H3 Podcast with Ethan and Hila Klein, where he opened up on his departure from The Vlog Squad and the reasons which prompted him to do so:

THIS IS MESSED UP: Former Vlog Squad member Big Nik shares his experience working with David Dobrik with H3H3. Nik talks about how being in David's vlogs led him to depression and thoughts of suicide. Nik also describes the environment that David created as toxic. pic.twitter.com/6KJrQiopnQ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 5, 2021

In the clip above, Big Nik seems to empathize with Trisha Paytas' thoughts of feeling suicidal, as he proceeds to share his own experience with David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad:

"I can feel her on the whole feeling suicidal part . For a long time I felt worthless being in those videos , like 'what's the point of my existence because I was just treated like this punching bag. Everyone's just mocking me and I had a long look in the mirror and I was like 'wow I'm really depressed'"

He also reveals that money, fame and followers is not worth it, especially when it comes to the point of not feeling like living anymore.

However, he states that his experience with David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad made him more mature, as it changed his perception about fame being essential to achieve success.

BigNik uses a "Hitler' reference while speaking about David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad

A familiar face in David Dobrik's collective squad of popular vloggers, The Vlog Squad, Big Nik was often subjected to various pranks and insults during his time as a content creator, which led several to label it as bullying.

While he stopped featuring in his videos sometime back, BigNik never actually went into the details behind what exactly prompted his decision to do so.

Hence his statements during the recent H3H3 Podcast came across as a startling revelation, with the 22-year old former Vlog Squad member spilling the beans on a rather toxic environment:

"They gossip behind your back , they have this superiority complex and you can just feel it in the room. I did allow David to disrespect me in the videos and that is partially my fault and so everyone just got the notion that 'we can disrespect BigNik too. It just felt like a huge cult, just bad energy and I just didn't want any part of it"

Elaborating more upon how David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad gave off a high-school cult-like vibe, BigNik states that just because one is popular or famous, does not mean that they are a good person.

He also humorously brings up a Hitler reference, and quickly clarifies that he is not directly comparing David Dobrik to Der Fuhrer.

BigNik's eye-opening interview soon opened up a whole Pandora's box online, as fans discussed BigNik's equation with David Dobrik:

I’m unsurprised, David isn’t that different from Shane in the sort of “I’m a regular guy but I just happen to live in a mansion!” Persona he presents. It’s all fake — elizabeth lorraine 🦄💙💜💖 (@elorraine_) February 5, 2021

David's vlogs is like a different reality and people need to snap out — jordan| wandavision era (@badgurlyDua) February 5, 2021

Yea David has always belittled Big Nik in his vlogs. At some point one needs to realize that the jokes get old and are not jokes anymore but just hurtful insults and mockery statements. — jane austen (@janeaus10) February 5, 2021

David isn't excuses from criticism there honestly isn't anything wholesome about his vlogs. Its always been toxic and bullying to no ends @trishapaytas this queen been saying it. pic.twitter.com/ANNtRhaKuS — natietalks evermore 😍 (@Natietalks) February 6, 2021

his fans are like elon musk fanboys. he won’t go down unfortunately but hopefully this knocks him down a couple pegs — 240 (@d9ccff) February 6, 2021

I always felt bad for Big Nik when I used to watch those videos ☹️ the more I hear about David and the vlog squad the less I like them... they seem toxic, very toxic — Ashley ⛈ (@ashleydh1025) February 6, 2021

@BigNik going on the h3 pod talking about his experience being In @DavidDobrik vlogs eye opening to say the least.. — amber motz (@ambermotz2) February 5, 2021

@BigNik exposing @DavidDobrik and the rest of the gang literally has me making popcorn lmao. — moqa 🍙 (@moqa__) February 5, 2021

While it remains to be seen what ramifications this brings in the long run, the revelations are undoubtedly eye-opening and serve as a major sucker punch to fans of David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad.