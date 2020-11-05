"There are definitely dark moments": David Dobrik opens up about life beyond the camera in a candid interview with Drew Barrymore

Popular YouTuber and Vlogger David Dobrik recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore show for a freewheeling, candid interview, where he spoke about his life beyond the camera and more.

The 24-year old internet personality is one of the most popular social media influencers today, having amassed millions of followers over the course of his career. Most of his videos revolve around The Vlog Squad, which comprises his group of friends who often get celebrities on board and surprise fans with meetups and giveaways.

That's not all, as he also recently made his Twitch debut, where he has more than half a million followers and streams Call of Duty: Warzone.

Beyond the realm of YouTube, David Dobrik has also lent his voice to The Angry Birds Movie 2 and currently hosts Discovery Channel's Dodgeball Thunderdome. Due to his immense influence in the world of social media and especially among millennials, he was recently labeled as 'Gen-Z's Jimmy Fallon' by The Wall Street Journal.

While David Dobrik has achieved a lot at the young age of 24, success did not come early for the YouTube star, who originally hails from Slovakia.

He recently appeared on popular Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore's talk show, where he spoke about the perils of social media, his YouTube career, and more.

David Dobrik wins hearts on The Drew Barrymore Show

Drew Barrymore is one of the most notable names in Hollywood, having achieved stardom as a child actor in E.T. the Extra Terrestrial.

Since then, she went on to star in memorable films such as Charlie's Angels, The Wedding Singer, Scream, and more, having recently launched her own talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

Her latest guest was David Dobrik, who began by speaking about his inspiration behind his unique style of reaction-based videos:

"Growing up, I was a big fan of military surprise videos, like I loved when soldiers would come back from long tours, and they would surprise their families, and I was like 'I'm such a sucker for reactions.' The joy you get from them being happy, it pays it back tenfold; it's the best. "

He also went on to speak about his DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) status and the various wholesome experiences he has had with similar immigrants.

Speaking about his sabbatical from making YouTube videos a while back, David Dobrik opened up about how demanding social media can get at times:

"It moves so quickly, and you're your own boss pumping out content as fast as you can, and it's like so easy to get infatuated with the instant gratification of it. You just get addicted to making videos, and when I stopped, it was very much like entering civilization again. "

"It's really important just to hit refresh on the whole thing and just take a moment and be like, okay, this is what I need to change, let me get back to being a human for a little bit. "

David Dobrik also opened up about his struggles when the cameras aren't rolling and how he copes with them:

"I'm so, so hard on myself. I think there are definitely dark moments, but those aren't the moments you want other people to see for a number of reasons...but that doesn't take away the authenticity of the real moments."

"For the most part, I feel like I'm a really happy person, but there are moments where I feel like nothing's going my way."

With his recent candid revelations, David Dobrik ended up winning hearts online, as fans reacted to the duo's wholesome camaraderie on the show:

