"You ruined people's lives": Trisha Paytas slams David Dobrik's "fake apology" to Seth Francois

In a scathing recent online critique, Trisha Paytas tore into David Dobrik's recent apology to former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois.

The YouTuber recently released a video addressing the backlash coming his way post the sexual assault allegations leveled against him by Francois in February 2020.

From claiming that "consent is super important" to admitting that he missed the mark with his pranks, the message of the 24-year-old's 2-minute address titled "Let's Talk" was marred by the fact that he uploaded it to his least subbed channel, in addition to disabling comments.

Apart from the raging sexual assault allegations, David Dobrik has also been under fire over a recent Insider article. Fellow Vlog Squad member Dominykas "Durte Dom" Zeglaitis was accused of sexually assaulting a girl in this piece.

Keeping this in mind, Trisha Paytas recently took to Twitter to call David Dobrik out over his "cowardly apology" and for not respecting her consent numerous times in the past:

Hey David Dobrik remember that night u asked to put in a bit I didn’t want and I said no and u still put it in ? That’s not consent bud — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) March 17, 2021

Hey David Dobrik remember when ur lawyers try to discredit me because I have a mental illness ? There’s plenty of times on camera and on ur podcast where I clearly say it’s not ok — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) March 17, 2021

David Dobrik’s “apology” pisses me off more than anything. Ppl who know all the stories (ones not even relating to my own)know this is the worst way to handle it. YOU. RUINED. PEOPLES.LIVES.and instead of apologizing ,u double down and show texts trying to prove consent — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) March 17, 2021

Not more than a week ago David Dobrik was providing screen shots to Scott to defend him. David u know what u did and this is beyond the most disappointing thing I’ve ever seen — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) March 17, 2021

David Dobrik really just tried to shift all the blame on dom. U sick fuck. Jeff and Todd went and bought alcohol for the girls to fuck. That vlog shows them not into it and then cuts to them having sex — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) March 17, 2021

The internet celebrity also released a YouTube video, opening up about a plethora of topics, ranging from her own experiences suffered at the hands of The Vlog Squad to criticizing his lack of accountability:

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Trisha Paytas responds to David Dobrik's apology video. Trisha says David did apology on "his 'Views' channel, which nobody watches that channel ... and I'm not saying that to be shady ... it's his least followed platform" pic.twitter.com/4qaWmr2Wfu — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 17, 2021

As a result of Paytas' eye-opening statements, several from the online community extended support to her.

Trisha Paytas receives support after calling out David Dobrik over apology video

At the beginning of her video, the 32|-year-old points out the blatant double standards involved with David Dobrik's apology:

"This is the same guy that was providing Scottie Sire with screenshots from Seth trying to prove that he gave consent within a prank itself is not consent. David's line of defense was to attack and discredit me because I was a source, because I have mental illness, nothing I say is valid."

She also labeled his half-hearted apology as manipulative, because he uploaded it to his least subbed channel:

"It's so manipulative, and it's so disgusting. He does it on his Views channel, which nobody watches. It's his least followed platform. He was trying to discredit Seth's story/You did something really, really wrong, and I'm sorry, but a two-minute video on your VIEWS podcast that no one watches. In the word of Scotty Sire, I'm not mad, I'm just disappointed."

"Start with accountability, start with a real apology, don't gloss over trying to prove Seth a liar. I'm really sad that apology was like not it. David is not empathetic, he is not sympathetic, he's not sorry. He knows he has to address it because it's snowballing, and he's trying to wipe his hands clean."

Post the release of her video, Twitter was abuzz with a slew of reactions that seemed to echo her sentiments of criticizing David Dobrik's recent apology:

he will show anything to make himself a better person — Tea Fluent ✨ (@Teafluent) March 17, 2021

Nothing says “im guilty” more than a video on his podcast Chanel and disabling likes and coments ! — ∆HF (@aditahf) March 17, 2021

He turn off comments so we don't have a voice, took no accountability, layed all the blame on his current and ex friends. He destroyed lives. I have seen the DD vids..he was def an instigator and complicit. His behaviour past and current is disgusting. — Nina (@NinaCasserly) March 17, 2021

David dobrik is dumb and this apology is more dumb anyways Stan Trisha and Ethan pic.twitter.com/DgaByPJpU8 — 😈 (@ddeads0ul) March 17, 2021

me watching Trisha Paytas DEMOLISH David Dobrik's career pic.twitter.com/gBoav7zF99 — Akira (@erikaatkinson01) March 17, 2021

You know when you have a lot of power when David Dobrik can’t even say Trisha Paytas name. — Daniel Pérez (@ITS_DANIELPEREZ) March 17, 2021

It's the fact that Trisha was right about David Dobrik and so many other things. I literally cannot- pic.twitter.com/jGtvX5Xyl2 — Unapologetically Average (@zoranoel16) March 17, 2021

the ppl that always called Trisha Paytas crazy and obsessive for never shutting up that the Vlog Squad and David Dobrik in particular were sketchy af are the same ppl now realising she was onto something — stel ♡ (@s4dgirlworld) March 17, 2021

TRISHA HAS GIVEN US SO MANY BLOODY WARNINGS BUT WE ALL IGNORED IT !!! HOW IDIOTIC IS THIS SOCIETY TO BE BLINDSIDED BY THIS, I MY SELF DISMISSED THIS BUT I NOW SEE THAT DAVID HAS THE MATURITY OF A THUMB!! IS NOT RESPECTING PEOPLE A TREND RN??? https://t.co/fwY3SqOwif — anthea (@dreamsofkiwi) March 17, 2021

Also very cowardly of david dobrik to not only turn off comments, likes and dislikes, but also post this “apology” on his Views channel that well.. who watches that? Let your whole audience see you fucked up, not the ones that just liked you enough to watch your podcast too. — Des🐊 (@DestinyCorfee) March 17, 2021

Never cared for David dobrik but what kind of apology was that?? It's one of the worst I've seen. He just blamed others when he filmed it and posted it. Disgusting — Ale⁷ (@_SlyFox1) March 17, 2021

I honestly think David Dobrik thinks he got consent which is more disturbing to me tbh also posting your apology to your podcast channel and turning off comments is such a cowardly move lol — Sangeeta (@hellosangeeta) March 17, 2021

With Trisha Paytas leading the charge in calling out David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad, it looks like the former's recent apology video might have only made things worse for them.