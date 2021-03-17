"You ruined people's lives": Trisha Paytas slams David Dobrik's "fake apology" to Seth Francois

In a scathing recent online critique, Trisha Paytas tore into David Dobrik's recent apology to former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois.
The YouTuber recently released a video addressing the backlash coming his way post the sexual assault allegations leveled against him by Francois in February 2020.
From claiming that "consent is super important" to admitting that he missed the mark with his pranks, the message of the 24-year-old's 2-minute address titled "Let's Talk" was marred by the fact that he uploaded it to his least subbed channel, in addition to disabling comments.
Apart from the raging sexual assault allegations, David Dobrik has also been under fire over a recent Insider article. Fellow Vlog Squad member Dominykas "Durte Dom" Zeglaitis was accused of sexually assaulting a girl in this piece.
Keeping this in mind, Trisha Paytas recently took to Twitter to call David Dobrik out over his "cowardly apology" and for not respecting her consent numerous times in the past:
The internet celebrity also released a YouTube video, opening up about a plethora of topics, ranging from her own experiences suffered at the hands of The Vlog Squad to criticizing his lack of accountability:
As a result of Paytas' eye-opening statements, several from the online community extended support to her.
Trisha Paytas receives support after calling out David Dobrik over apology video
At the beginning of her video, the 32|-year-old points out the blatant double standards involved with David Dobrik's apology:
"This is the same guy that was providing Scottie Sire with screenshots from Seth trying to prove that he gave consent within a prank itself is not consent. David's line of defense was to attack and discredit me because I was a source, because I have mental illness, nothing I say is valid."
She also labeled his half-hearted apology as manipulative, because he uploaded it to his least subbed channel:
"It's so manipulative, and it's so disgusting. He does it on his Views channel, which nobody watches. It's his least followed platform. He was trying to discredit Seth's story/You did something really, really wrong, and I'm sorry, but a two-minute video on your VIEWS podcast that no one watches. In the word of Scotty Sire, I'm not mad, I'm just disappointed."
"Start with accountability, start with a real apology, don't gloss over trying to prove Seth a liar. I'm really sad that apology was like not it. David is not empathetic, he is not sympathetic, he's not sorry. He knows he has to address it because it's snowballing, and he's trying to wipe his hands clean."
Post the release of her video, Twitter was abuzz with a slew of reactions that seemed to echo her sentiments of criticizing David Dobrik's recent apology:
With Trisha Paytas leading the charge in calling out David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad, it looks like the former's recent apology video might have only made things worse for them.