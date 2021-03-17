"Pathetic": David Dobrik slammed for disabling comments in apology video to Seth Francois 

After facing severe backlash online in the aftermath of Seth Francois' sexual assault allegations, David Dobrik has officially addressed the matter and issued an apology.

In the latest video on his VIEWS channel, David Dobrik addressed the social media storm he has been embroiled in ever since former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois revealed that the popular YouTuber had forced him to take part in a kissing prank with 47-year-old Jason Nash.

INFLUENCER APOLOGY OF THE DAY: David Dobrik states "consent is super important," apologizes to Seth Francois for the "kissing prank," and adds that he distanced himself from Durte Dom and former Vlog Squad members because he's "been really disappointed by some of [his] friends." pic.twitter.com/ZYsVxTsJUC — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 17, 2021

Speaking about how "consent is super important," David Dobrik addressed Seth directly as he issued a formal apology to him:

"I've looked back on videos and I've realized that these don't represent me anymore and they're hurtful to other people and I don't want them up cause I've grown as a content creator and as a person and I don't agree with some of the videos I've posted. With the Seth situation, I'm sorry to Seth . I missed the mark with that one and I'm really sorry, I truly, truly am "

Apart from apologizing to Seth Francois, he also expressed disappointment over the actions of some of his friends, including Durte Dom who was recently accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

Despite him issuing an apology, a majority of Twitter users were left displeased with the fact that he disabled comments on the video.

This incited an incendiary wave of backlash, as the online community slammed him for clamping down on what they perceive as deserved criticism.

David Dobrik faces backlash online for apology video in light of Seth Francois' sexual assault allegations

Before Seth Francois came forward with his shocking revelations, it was former Vlog Squad member Nick "BigNik" Keswani who first brought to light the misdemeanors of David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad.

From accusing them of being a "demonic cult" to revealing how they made him feel like a "worthless punching bag," BigNik's interview with Ethan and Hila Klein of H3H3 proved to be the first major eye-opener for several viewers of David Dobrik.

In the aftermath of BigNik and Seth's statements, a former producer of the Vlog Squad as well as underage girls came forward and alleged mistreatment at the hands of David and his friends.

The allegations soon snowballed into a massive outpouring of criticism against David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad, whose silence on the entire situation only ended up exacerbating things.

Prior to his recent apology video, David and the Vlog Squad faced further flak online for having fellow member Scotty Sire release a video, which he later had to take down in the face of overwhelming criticism.

As a result of these actions, public sentiment over David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad has been teetering towards the edge of cancelation.

Moreover, his decision to release the apology video on his least subbed channel and then disable comments on it has only invited further backlash:

Did you expect anything less? He literally has no empathy. This guy doesn't even understand what he's doing wrong. It's fucked up. — Brittany from 💙Georgia💙 (@RockssMySockss) March 17, 2021

This was the driest apology ever — zee (@Zee_Li_) March 17, 2021

omg i can't get over how bad this apology is actually the more i watch it the more angry i get — Rosie (@intersket) March 17, 2021

Crap! Posting this on his lowest subbed channel The victim blaming its gross that 2 min clip was horrible that’s what it is a clip — amber motz (@ambermotz2) March 17, 2021

he turned off likes / dislikes / comments AND put it on the views channel which has 17 million less subscribers than his regular channel — lofi (@couldadidnt) March 17, 2021

“Let’s talk” *turns off comments so he’s the only one who can talk* — Trash (@s2pidl1b) March 17, 2021

When David Dobrik titles his apology "Let's talk" but then disables the comments pic.twitter.com/qDv0tLmRj5 — Junior Judge Judy (@JudgePerfect) March 17, 2021

David Dobrik in his "Let's talk" apology video:



"Consent is something that's super, super important to me" pic.twitter.com/ocas1XBO3H — Junior Judge Judy (@JudgePerfect) March 17, 2021

David Dobrik has officially won the award for the worst apology video yet. — Ray (@scxmmybabe) March 17, 2021

“Let’s talk” but not in my comment section LMAOOOOOO — Andrea (@andreaphi92) March 17, 2021

I literally used to like David Dobrik but everything he does now feels so fake and manipulative. That apology made me feel sick — Lilia (@liliaistyping) March 17, 2021

How can he title it let’s talk but then have the comments off 👀 that’s not a conversation David.. — jen (@___jennyyyy__) March 17, 2021

Idk I used to really like David Dobrik but the fact that he posted that apology video on his least viewed and subscribed youtube channel doesn’t really sit right with me considering all the allegations against him at the moment — katelyn (@zendayazwrld) March 17, 2021

David Dobrik is a very manipulative dude, and his fans are going to support him until he dies. If this was a genuine apology, he wouldn't have lawyered up. Period. — Josh (@Nuslerosh) March 17, 2021

So, David Dobrik just uploaded a video titled "Let's talk", but he disabled comments. In the video he claims he always got consent, however, he offered an apology to Seth?? He ends the video saying he's disappointed in his past friends. Give me a break LOL — 🌹 𝒜𝓋𝓇𝒾𝓁 🌹 (@avril4799) March 17, 2021

Me watching David Dobrik’s awful apology video: pic.twitter.com/oaB0dkxdeL — Hunter Murphy (@huntermurphyy) March 17, 2021

David dobrik mindset once he decided to make a apology was “ok guys I’m going to say sorry for something I know I did but wanna deny but I’m going to say sorry cause that’s what people think I should do when I could give less of a fuck about Seth or any other human I traumatized” — Jennine R. 🌎☄️💕 ® (@uziisbaee) March 17, 2021

David Dobrik needs to fire his whole team because what was that hot garbage fire he called an "apology video" 😐 — icon (@closocool) March 17, 2021

David Dobrik's apology video was just so horrible, he uploaded on his podcast channel out of all places (his channel with the least amount of subscribers), disabled comments and lies and dislikes ratings. Idk how him and all of the vlogsquad can come back from this. — Shawn Fournier (@ShawnF1998) March 17, 2021

David Dobrik had the worst YouTube apology of all time and is so irresponsible. Not surprised he victim blamed...we saw Scott’s video lol — Jen St. Laurent (@JSL1374) March 17, 2021

not David Dobrik giving the worst “apology” ever and then titling the video “let’s talk” while disabling comments and likes and dislikes lmfaoooooo — kelsey 🍄 (@keIseywastaken) March 17, 2021

david dobrik rly said “Let’s Talk” and disabled likes and comments HELPPP IT WASNT EVEN ON HIS 2 MAIN CHANNELS pic.twitter.com/rZaAglGJgY — angel (@ang3lisse) March 17, 2021

That david dobrik "apology" was pathetic but what can you expect from him — dianaplustwo (@deardarla_11) March 17, 2021

Did...did David Dobrik just say he “missed the mark” on his video with Seth?! That’s not “missing the mark.” That’s sexual assault! — ꧁𝗗𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗲꧂ (@deanime_) March 17, 2021

And all the other victims, but no. Same narcissistic and selfish attitude. AND ATLEAST LEAVE THE COMMENTS ON DUMBASS. Nothing is more incriminating than censoring the comments. I swear l could go on and on about this for days about this but here is the pathetic “apology” — Avery (Pattinson) (@averyrebecca24) March 17, 2021

As dissent continues to mount online, it seems as though David Dobrik has clearly "missed the mark" in terms of issuing a genuine apology.