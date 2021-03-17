"Pathetic": David Dobrik slammed for disabling comments in apology video to Seth Francois 

After facing severe backlash online in the aftermath of Seth Francois' sexual assault allegations, David Dobrik has officially addressed the matter and issued an apology.
In the latest video on his VIEWS channel, David Dobrik addressed the social media storm he has been embroiled in ever since former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois revealed that the popular YouTuber had forced him to take part in a kissing prank with 47-year-old Jason Nash.
Speaking about how "consent is super important," David Dobrik addressed Seth directly as he issued a formal apology to him:
"I've looked back on videos and I've realized that these don't represent me anymore and they're hurtful to other people and I don't want them up cause I've grown as a content creator and as a person and I don't agree with some of the videos I've posted. With the Seth situation, I'm sorry to Seth . I missed the mark with that one and I'm really sorry, I truly, truly am "
Apart from apologizing to Seth Francois, he also expressed disappointment over the actions of some of his friends, including Durte Dom who was recently accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
Despite him issuing an apology, a majority of Twitter users were left displeased with the fact that he disabled comments on the video.
This incited an incendiary wave of backlash, as the online community slammed him for clamping down on what they perceive as deserved criticism.
David Dobrik faces backlash online for apology video in light of Seth Francois' sexual assault allegations
Before Seth Francois came forward with his shocking revelations, it was former Vlog Squad member Nick "BigNik" Keswani who first brought to light the misdemeanors of David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad.
From accusing them of being a "demonic cult" to revealing how they made him feel like a "worthless punching bag," BigNik's interview with Ethan and Hila Klein of H3H3 proved to be the first major eye-opener for several viewers of David Dobrik.
In the aftermath of BigNik and Seth's statements, a former producer of the Vlog Squad as well as underage girls came forward and alleged mistreatment at the hands of David and his friends.
The allegations soon snowballed into a massive outpouring of criticism against David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad, whose silence on the entire situation only ended up exacerbating things.
Prior to his recent apology video, David and the Vlog Squad faced further flak online for having fellow member Scotty Sire release a video, which he later had to take down in the face of overwhelming criticism.
As a result of these actions, public sentiment over David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad has been teetering towards the edge of cancelation.
Moreover, his decision to release the apology video on his least subbed channel and then disable comments on it has only invited further backlash:
As dissent continues to mount online, it seems as though David Dobrik has clearly "missed the mark" in terms of issuing a genuine apology.