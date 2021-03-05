Ethan Klein slams David Dobrik and Scotty Sire for "victim shaming" Seth Francois over sexual assault allegations

Ethan Klein from the H3H3 podcast recently took to Twitter to slam David Dobrik and his close friend Scotty Sire for attempting to gloss over Seth Francois' sexual allegations.

The narrative surrounding the David Dobrik x Seth Francois sexual assault scandal recently received a whole new spin after Dobrik's close friend and fellow YouTuber Scotty Sire exposed Francois for allegedly requesting to do the kissing pranks.

In his latest YouTube video, Sire said he was sick of seeing his friends' names being dragged through the mud due to "false allegations."

He added that the reason neither Nash nor Dobrik have addressed these allegations is because The Vlog Squad "does not respond to rumors and lies."

Referring to them as nice guys, Scotty Sire shared a video of David Dobrik going through Seth Francois's DMs, in which it is shown that Seth allegedly requested David himself to do the kissing prank a third time:

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: David Dobrik and Scotty Sire expose Seth Francois asking to do kissing prank in texts. This after Seth accused David of having Jason Nash sexually assault him. Seth also called out for sharing revenge porn of Erin Gilfoy. pic.twitter.com/wRr4h7ui0w — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 4, 2021

However, what is interesting to note is that Seth's messages in the video above speak about him giving his consent to doing the kissing prank a third time.

This does not provide any clear-cut justification regarding the very first time they forced him to take part in it, which was without his consent.

This was pointed out by various Twitter users as well as by H3H3Podcast's Ethan Klein, who slammed David Dobrik and Scotty Sire for allegedly "victim shaming" and threatening Seth Francois:

i have a lot to say about this scotty video



right now I just want to say that its sad that david sent his most liked friend out to victim shame and threaten seth



disposable isnt just the name of his new app, its also how he feels about his friends — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 5, 2021

Scotty Sire's recent attempts at defending David Dobrik and Jason Nash from Seth Francois's sexual assault allegations did not sit well with a majority of Twitter users, who pointed out flaws with the justification.

"2 creepy f*cks": Bhad Bhabhie and Trisha Paytas join Ethan Klein in calling out David Dobrik and Jason Nash

In Scotty Sire's latest YouTube video, he accuses Seth Francois of lying about the sexual assault allegations, as he claims that he is simply doing it for clout.

He also brought up the topic of Seth allegedly posting revenge p*rn about another Vlog Squad member Erin Gilfoy, which he has reportedly denied.

Sire's video led to a scathing response from Trisha Paytas, who called him out for completely glossing over the initial make-out prank:

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Trisha Paytas responds to Scotty Sire's video about Seth Francois's allegation David Dobrik had Jason Nash sexually assault him for prank. Trisha says "there are people doing serious investigations into the Vlog Squad." pic.twitter.com/5XkY6UWSy0 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 5, 2021

In another video, she labeled him a mouthpiece and called out David Dobrik for refusing to come forward and address the allegations himself:

CLAP BACK: Trisha Paytas posts second response calling out David Dobrik for using Scotty Sire as mouthpiece instead of making video responding to allegations himself. Trisha goes on to add to her previous statement that there are more people coming forward to expose Vlog Squad. pic.twitter.com/cTXRtHe8pC — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 5, 2021

Another major personality who joined Trisha and Ethan in calling out David and Jason is Rapper Bhad Bhabie who referred to the duo as "2 creepy f*cks" and surprisingly alleged that they owe her money:

I got my own story about those 2 creepy fucks and he owe me money https://t.co/KMcjwP2n72 — BHAD BHABIE (@BhadBhabie) March 5, 2021

As a result of the collective backlash, Scotty Sire's attempt to disavow the legitimacy of Seth's sexual assault allegations seems to have only ended up exacerbating the backlash online.

Another burning question which several had is to do with the recent audio of David and Jason which surfaced online, where the duo jokingly speak about making Seth do the prank.

The online community soon joined Ethan, Trisha and Bhad Bhabie in slamming Sire for blindly defending David and Jason's actions, without providing any context about the initial prank that led to the allegations in the first place:

scotty sire is a victim blaming predator protector — trailer (@jamiebrock555) March 5, 2021

@DavidDobrik Sexual assault is not a prank. It's a crime. You cannot retroactively give consent months after the fact. Your defense that his assaults don't count because months later he was open to a CONSENSUAL NONSEXUAL ASSAULT encounter, is truly messed up. — Audrina (@xxAudrinaxx) March 5, 2021

y'all truly tried to do damage control and failed to the highest degree with this one.

Seth did not give consent to makeout with Jason for the first attempt of the skit, he gave consent for it to be with Corinna. Consent for the 2nd & 3rd times dont excuse the 1st. — ᵐᵉᵍᵃⁿ (@meganxnoel) March 5, 2021

god i fucking hate scotty sire and the whole vlog squad so much. literal sick fucks. stupid bitch really just victim blamed seth throughout his whole video. why is he even speaking for any of them if he wasn’t even involved in the situation? he’s so far up david’s ass. — 𝕞𝕒𝕕𝕕𝕪 ⚡️ (@panicathewho) March 4, 2021

scotty sire denying seth’s SA allegations for something he wasn’t even present for is disgusting. he is victim blaming and i’m so fucking done that david or jason won’t say shit. your take is irrelevant, either get your friends to speak for themselves or actually support seth — kenna (@Icymckenna37) March 4, 2021

Scotty Sire’s new video makes me sick to my stomach. The victim blaming is astronomical. Even if Seth is a ‘clout chaser’ was he or was he not sexually assaulted?? The lengths they will go to to defend David 🤢🤢 — heidi (@lilchxlxmet) March 5, 2021

scotty sire is so gross for that video. i don’t care how nice you think someone is, that doesn’t invalidate anybody else’s experience with them.



also, regardless of how you feel about seth now, this doesn’t exonerate the vlog squad of everything else they’ve been accused of. — tay - BLM (@taylormrosa) March 5, 2021

David dobrik is a coward and will never take accountability for his actions. He got Scotty sire to defend him and even sent those text messages to Scotty but wouldn’t get on video himself and talk about it. They are pathetic human beings and they need to be held accountable. — nicholas🤍 (@nich_ola_s) March 5, 2021

Let’s just ask this, why in the HELL would any person want to get clout this way? through revealing they are traumatized because they are an SA victim? Tell me how that’s the hill Seth would want to die on. Scotty writing off his trauma as a clout chase is honestly disgusting. — 𝖛𝖎𝖈𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖆 (@v1ctoriapham) March 5, 2021

Abuse victims do this.

Convince others and themselves they are more than ok with whats going on and act like that. Only to truly come to terms in time. This doesn't change anything. — 🐇♋ (@kla_bunny69) March 4, 2021

1. why did one of david’s minions expose seth and not david himself? 2. So was the first one consensual or are they just talking about the second one) — lia (@bestm1stake) March 4, 2021

Yeah this was the third time. Doesn’t explain the first two times. And why isn’t David addressing this? It’s still shady af. Abuse victims also consent to shit at the moment and show regret days, months or hell even years later. — Manydays (@Onlymejune2013) March 4, 2021

David lied. He is a psycho. Red flags everywhere. — Beatrix Blotto (@Mortedelsan) March 4, 2021

He didn't consent the first and second time

He DID consent for a third time and they didn't go through with it. How does it absolve the first two crimes that were committed? Make it make sense. — mika🌻 (@yarceza) March 4, 2021

Was Scott even there??? David admitted with his own words in the podcast that he completely tricking Seth into making out with Jason. Just because he wanted to be in on it for the third time seems like he just wants control of the situation if it’ll happen again. — bllaahhhh (@Shannafrenchfry) March 4, 2021

I watched scotty sire's video and even if seth consented for the kiss to happen the second time and wanted it the third time, it still doesn't change the fact that in the original prank he didn't consent to it and it was sexual assault — s⁷ (@thatsonthatlove) March 4, 2021

By the looks of the reactions above, it appears that Scotty Sire's latest video seems to have only made things worse for David Dobrik and Jason Nash.

While there still exists a conspicuous gray area regarding Seth Francois' own past actions and DMs, a majority of the online community believes that it does not absolve The Vlog Squad of their lack of accountability.

As dissent continues to mount online, it remains to be seen if David Dobrik or Jason Nash will decide whether to take accountability and address these allegations themselves.