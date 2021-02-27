"I made him make out with an older man": David Dobrik slammed for joking about Seth Francois' sexual assault in leaked audio

YouTuber and Vlogger David Dobrik has been under fire of late. Shocking sexual allegations were leveled against him by former Vlog Squad members Nick "BigNik" Keswani and Seth Francois.
A new development has added even more fuel to the fire. Ethan Klein of the H3H3 Podcast recently shared a leaked audio of David Dobrik speaking about his distasteful prank on Seth Francois with Jason Nash.
David Dobrik can be heard joking that he had successfully managed to fool Seth Francois into making out with 47-year old Jason Nash in the clip. He then goes not take great pleasure in making him believe that it was Corinna Kopf behind the mask.
Here's a statement from the clip:
"I was like "yeah Seth, don't hold back, you can make out as much as you want, have as much tongue as you want, just keep kissing her, but what Seth didn't know is that I replaced Corinna with Jason. His friends are probably gonna chew him out for that for the next 3-4 years of life. Seth's from Compton, it's literally the perfect set-up. A guy from Compton and I made him make out with an older man!"
What's even more shocking is Jason Nash's reply to it all. He can be heard casually saying this:
"It's good for Seth, it gets him some airtime."
The internet wants David Dobrik and Jason Nash to apologize
In another extended clip that has surfaced online, David Dobrik can be heard describing the prank as "the best prank he has probably ever done." He and Jason Nash can be heard laughing at Seth Francois' reaction.
Seth Francois is not the only former Vlog Squad member to level serious allegations against Dobrik.
In early February, Nick "BigNik" Keswani's revelatory statements about how The Vlog Squad allegedly functioned as a "demonic cult" served as the precursor to this chain of events.
Ten days after BigNik's interview, Seth Francois recounted his traumatizing experience to Ethan and Hila Klein on the H3H3 podcast. He revealed that Dobrik coerced him to make out with Jason Nash.
In the wake of these allegations, a rippling domino effect set in motion. More victims came forward, which included underage girls and a former producer of The Vlog Squad.
Public sentiment is bordering on the cancellation of Dobrik and Nash. The leaked audio seems to have only exacerbated things.
Several Twitter users were left enraged and proceeded to slam David Dobrik and Jason Nash for making a mockery out of Seth Francois's sexual assault.
Here are a few responses on the same from Twitter users:
The leaked audio seems to have served as the last straw for several Twitter users.
As pressure continues to mount online with each day, fans of David Dobrik will be hoping he breaks his deafening silence on the entire situation soon.