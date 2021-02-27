"I made him make out with an older man": David Dobrik slammed for joking about Seth Francois' sexual assault in leaked audio

YouTuber and Vlogger David Dobrik has been under fire of late. Shocking sexual allegations were leveled against him by former Vlog Squad members Nick "BigNik" Keswani and Seth Francois.

A new development has added even more fuel to the fire. Ethan Klein of the H3H3 Podcast recently shared a leaked audio of David Dobrik speaking about his distasteful prank on Seth Francois with Jason Nash.

David’s MCN is trying to remove this clip from the internet. This is straight up sexual assault and he did it to him twice. Absolutely infuriating to hear him talk about it so joyously knowing the trauma it caused Seth. pic.twitter.com/bXdpYvJFlp — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) February 27, 2021

David Dobrik can be heard joking that he had successfully managed to fool Seth Francois into making out with 47-year old Jason Nash in the clip. He then goes not take great pleasure in making him believe that it was Corinna Kopf behind the mask.

Here's a statement from the clip:

"I was like "yeah Seth, don't hold back, you can make out as much as you want, have as much tongue as you want, just keep kissing her, but what Seth didn't know is that I replaced Corinna with Jason. His friends are probably gonna chew him out for that for the next 3-4 years of life. Seth's from Compton, it's literally the perfect set-up. A guy from Compton and I made him make out with an older man!"

What's even more shocking is Jason Nash's reply to it all. He can be heard casually saying this:

"It's good for Seth, it gets him some airtime."

The internet wants David Dobrik and Jason Nash to apologize

In another extended clip that has surfaced online, David Dobrik can be heard describing the prank as "the best prank he has probably ever done." He and Jason Nash can be heard laughing at Seth Francois' reaction.

Seth Francois is not the only former Vlog Squad member to level serious allegations against Dobrik.

In early February, Nick "BigNik" Keswani's revelatory statements about how The Vlog Squad allegedly functioned as a "demonic cult" served as the precursor to this chain of events.

Ten days after BigNik's interview, Seth Francois recounted his traumatizing experience to Ethan and Hila Klein on the H3H3 podcast. He revealed that Dobrik coerced him to make out with Jason Nash.

WHO COULD'VE SEEN THIS COMING: David Dobrik exposed by Former Vlog Squad member on H3 Podcast. Seth Francois described how David made him do racial stereotype jokes on vlogs and set him up to kiss Jason Nash without his consent, which caused Seth to leave Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/TOwgDMwq4E — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 12, 2021

In the wake of these allegations, a rippling domino effect set in motion. More victims came forward, which included underage girls and a former producer of The Vlog Squad.

Public sentiment is bordering on the cancellation of Dobrik and Nash. The leaked audio seems to have only exacerbated things.

Several Twitter users were left enraged and proceeded to slam David Dobrik and Jason Nash for making a mockery out of Seth Francois's sexual assault.

Here are a few responses on the same from Twitter users:

It's disgusting that they even find it something to laugh about — Red 🌺🇵🇷 (@littleredsm) February 27, 2021

He’s so arrogant and proud of himself.....🤮 — ChewwwBeccca (@ChewwwB) February 27, 2021

This is so beyond disgusting, thank you for shedding light on this when others won't — :) (@1122minnie_) February 27, 2021

He always gets away with his bs. Money talks I guess. — Lulu (@ItsLulu_7) February 27, 2021

I cannot STAND the laugh talking while discussing something like this. I hate him. — 😌 (@lovrbabyy) February 27, 2021

I honestly think some of these guys really think every fucking thing is a joke if it gets views and it seriously troubles me for the future of youtube. — B.B. (@cultclassicbb) February 27, 2021

WHY WONT YALL CANCEL DAVID DOBRIK ALREADY UGH — 🌞💫 (@_urfavbb) February 27, 2021

The joy they’re both getting from retelling this story is revolting. Thanks for exposing these toxic “creators” — HoneyPeaches (@HoneyPeaches6) February 27, 2021

Disturbing that they are sitting here laughing at the fact that they not only manipulated their friend and S/A him, but find it funny that his friends will bully him for the next 3-5 years over it. I can't even begin to imagine what it's like to have it plastered all over online. — Corbin Brier (@Corbin_Brier) February 27, 2021

TW: Sexual assault.

david dobrik ON CAMERA had jason nash SA his friend Seth, to the point where he had to literally move because he was getting harassed. Fuck david dobrik. — .✫*ﾟ･ﾟalli:) (@allicandrive) February 27, 2021

David Dobrik and Jason Nash admitting on their own podcast what they did to Seth. It’s disgusting now we know the other side of the story. pic.twitter.com/ojkumtjl7r — 🌊 (@allisonprivera) February 27, 2021

so you can continue to make jokes on this matter but won’t apologize or return seth’s calls? trash @DavidDobrik https://t.co/Iv83rRK2s6 — katherine obvious (@madetheflames) February 27, 2021

This shit is disgusting. @DavidDobrik you are gross af and @jasonnash is even fucking grosser, practically 50 hanging out with little kids ffs. 🤮 https://t.co/Gwve7eBNic — AshUHHley (@AshleyAustere) February 27, 2021

The leaked audio seems to have served as the last straw for several Twitter users.

As pressure continues to mount online with each day, fans of David Dobrik will be hoping he breaks his deafening silence on the entire situation soon.