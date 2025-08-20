Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream speculations

The Genshin Impact version 6.0 livestream is expected to be held on August 29, 2025. HoYoverse has officially revealed some information regarding three characters – Aino, Lauma, and Flins – who will be released in this upcoming update. Furthermore, their gameplay and animation, along with their release schedule, should be officially released in the 6.0 special program.The devs have confirmed that players will be able to explore the upcoming region, Nod-Krai, in version 6.0. Several credible leakers, like Homdgcat and Hiragara, have shared details regarding fresh weapons and artifacts, among others, which are rumored to be released in v6.0.On that note, this article lists the speculated release date and time for the Genshin Impact version 6.0 live stream, along with an expected countdown for the release of this event.Note: This article is based on early leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt. Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream expected date and timeHiisi Island from the upcoming Nod-Krai region (Image via HoYoverse)HoYoverse has not officially revealed the release dates and times for the version 6.0 livestream. However, based on previous trends, we can expect the livestream to be held on August 29, 2025, at 8:00 am (UTC - 4).Players can watch it on Genshin's official Twitch or YouTube accounts. Here are the speculated release timings for the version 6.0 special program for various regions:Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 5 amCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 7 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 2 pmEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 3 pmIndia Standard Time (IST): 5:30 pmPhilippine Standard Time (PST): 8 pmJapan Standard Time (JST): 9 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 9 pmAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 10 pmHere's a countdown for the expected time left until the version 6.0 live stream:Also read: When might Nod-Krai come out in Genshin Impact?Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream expected announcementsNew charactersDrip marketing of Flins, Lauma, and Aino (Image via HoYoverse)As mentioned previously, HoYoverse has officially released three new characters via drip marketing – Flins, Lauma, and Aino – who are expected to be released in version 6.0. Leakers have also shared some information regarding their rarity and weapon types.Based on reports, the following characters are rumored to be featured on the Phase 1 or 2 banners in version 6.0:Flins (5-star Electro Polearm)Lauma (5-star Catalyst)Aino (4-star Hydro Claymore)Nahida (5-star Dendro Catalyst)Yelan (5-star Hydro Bow)Furthermore, dataminers have mentioned that a Sumeru Chronicle banner is expected to be released in v6.0. However, for further details regarding this, we will have to wait for the official livestream announcements.Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0 banners leaks showcase: New characters and rerunsNod-Krai map expansionNod-Krai map from the new Web Event (Image via HoYoverse)HoYoverse has disclosed the map expansion and some upcoming sub-regions from the Nod-Krai area in the &quot;Song of the Welkin Moon&quot; – Nod-Krai concept overview Web Event. Based on these details, users can explore areas such as Paha Isle, Blue Amber Lake, Nasha Town, Lempo Isle, and Hiisi Island in version 6.0.The devs are expected to share additional information about the upcoming map expansion in the 6.0 live stream.Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0 Nod-Krai map leakedNew Archon QuestsColumbina from the Song of the Welkin Moon teaser (Image via HoYoverse)Dataminers have shared details regarding the rumored Archon Quests expected to be released in version 6.0. They claimed that players would be able to play through two new Archon Quests in this version. Furthermore, based on early leaks, characters like the Traveler's Sibling, Rerir, Columbina, among others, will reportedly have special appearances in the AQ.Additionally, they have claimed that Flins and Lauma will not get a Story Quest in version 6.0, and their stories will be included in the rumored AQ.Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0 leak hints at characters playing main roles in new Archon QuestNew weaponsBased on reports, nine new weapons are expected to be released in version 5.0. Two of them are 5-star weapons and are speculated to be the signature weapons for Lauma and Flins. Five other 4-star weapons are rumored to be from the forgeable weapon series in the Nod-Krai area.After completing specific prerequisites in the region, players could also potentially receive a new 4-star Sword. Lastly, they can obtain a 4-star Catalyst after completing all minigames in the main event of version 6.0.Also read: All Genshin Impact 6.0 weapons, as per leaksNew artifactsDataminers have also claimed that two new artifact sets would be released in version 6.0. Based on the information provided, they are:Silken Moon's SerenadeNight of the Sky's UnveilingAlso read: Genshin Impact 6.0 artifact sets leakAnniversary rewardsFourth-anniversary rewards (Image via HoYoverse)Version 6.0 is speculated to be released on September 10, 2025, and the fifth anniversary of the game falls on September 28, 2025. So, players expect that the developers will disclose the rewards for the fifth anniversary of Genshin Impact during the version 6.0 livestream.During the announcements for the fourth anniversary rewards, the devs mentioned that the 5-star standard banner selector would be available every year to players. So, we can expect a new 5-star standard banner selector to be released in version 6.0, which should also include Yumemizuki Mizuki.Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0 anniversary rewards leaks