Genshin Impact 6.0 Nod-Krai map leaked

Nod-Krai is a major upcoming Snezhnayan region in Genshin Impact. It will be released in version 6.0, but its entire map has been leaked. While the developers officially revealed Nod-Krai's concept map in a web event, the leak shows a more detailed map, including its overall size and the location on the full Teyvat map.This article further discusses the leaked map of Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact.Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.Genshin Impact 6.0 leak shows Nod-Krai mapFireflyNews recently shared the entire map of Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact. Since it is from the beta, it is likely credible. It has already been confirmed that Paha Isle, which is located in the north, is occupied by the Fatui, and the leak shows that most of the area has been transformed into a workshop where the Fatui conduct secret experiments.Meanwhile, the southwest island is Hiisi Island, and it looks a bit similar to Enkanomiya. Nasha Town is also visible on the map, and it looks like a pretty big settlement. 6.0 full teyvat map by u/ISRUKRENG in Genshin_Impact_Leaks Thankfully, FireflyNews and Seele Leaks also shared a full image of the Teyvat map, showing the exact location of Nod-Krai. According to the leaks, it is located north of Natlan and west of Fontaine. Nod-Krai's overall size is fairly big, so there will be a lot to explore, and for comparison, it is slightly bigger than Chenyu Vale.Considering Nod-Krai is fairly large and is only one of the areas of Snezhnaya, it is safe to say the Cryo nation is likely to be one of the largest nations in Teyvat.Also read: Genshin Impact 6.x roadmap leak hints at upcoming expansions for different nationsMore on Nod-KraiNod-Krai is located in the southernmost part of Snezhnaya, and people from all around Teyvat gather here. There are six locations in Nod-Krai:Blue Amber LakeClink-Clank Krumkake CraftshopHiisi IslandLempo IslePaha IsleNasha TownClink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop is a famous machine craftshop in Nod-Krai, currently run by Aino. As of this writing, the only other known members of this craftshop are Jahoda and Ineffa.The Nasha Town is operated by &quot;Speranza&quot; and the Voynich Guild, while the Paha Isle is under Fatui's control. Lastly, Hiisi Island is the home to the Frostmoon Scions.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.