Genshin Impact 6.0 Nod-Krai map leaked

By Hijam Tompok
Published Jul 29, 2025 14:36 GMT
Nod-Krai map leaked (Image via HoYoverse)
Nod-Krai map leaked (Image via HoYoverse)

Nod-Krai is a major upcoming Snezhnayan region in Genshin Impact. It will be released in version 6.0, but its entire map has been leaked. While the developers officially revealed Nod-Krai's concept map in a web event, the leak shows a more detailed map, including its overall size and the location on the full Teyvat map.

Ad

This article further discusses the leaked map of Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Genshin Impact 6.0 leak shows Nod-Krai map

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

FireflyNews recently shared the entire map of Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact. Since it is from the beta, it is likely credible. It has already been confirmed that Paha Isle, which is located in the north, is occupied by the Fatui, and the leak shows that most of the area has been transformed into a workshop where the Fatui conduct secret experiments.

Meanwhile, the southwest island is Hiisi Island, and it looks a bit similar to Enkanomiya. Nasha Town is also visible on the map, and it looks like a pretty big settlement.

Ad
Ad

Thankfully, FireflyNews and Seele Leaks also shared a full image of the Teyvat map, showing the exact location of Nod-Krai. According to the leaks, it is located north of Natlan and west of Fontaine. Nod-Krai's overall size is fairly big, so there will be a lot to explore, and for comparison, it is slightly bigger than Chenyu Vale.

Considering Nod-Krai is fairly large and is only one of the areas of Snezhnaya, it is safe to say the Cryo nation is likely to be one of the largest nations in Teyvat.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact 6.x roadmap leak hints at upcoming expansions for different nations

More on Nod-Krai

Ad

Nod-Krai is located in the southernmost part of Snezhnaya, and people from all around Teyvat gather here. There are six locations in Nod-Krai:

  • Blue Amber Lake
  • Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop
  • Hiisi Island
  • Lempo Isle
  • Paha Isle
  • Nasha Town

Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop is a famous machine craftshop in Nod-Krai, currently run by Aino. As of this writing, the only other known members of this craftshop are Jahoda and Ineffa.

The Nasha Town is operated by "Speranza" and the Voynich Guild, while the Paha Isle is under Fatui's control. Lastly, Hiisi Island is the home to the Frostmoon Scions.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications