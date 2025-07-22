Genshin Impact Nod-Krai character list

Genshin Impact released a new teaser on June 22, 2025, revealing the character design for the Nod-Krai region. The latest teaser showcased the character designs for highly anticipated characters, including Varka, Alice, Nicole Reeyn, and Columbina. HoYoverse also teased other characters, such as Lauma, Flins, Jahoda, and Aino, who are residents of the Nod-Krai region.Although the weapon and vision types for most characters in the teaser haven't been disclosed, we could spot the visions for Varka, Durin, Lauma, and some others. The details regarding their VAs have also been revealed.This article lists all the new information available on the new Nod-Krai characters, teased in the latest Song of the Welkin Moon teaser.Note: Some parts of this article include speculations. Columbina (Image via HoYoverse)EN VA: Emi LoJP VA: LynnCN VA: Yang MengluKR VA: Yu YeongModel Type: Medium female modelFaction: Fatui HarbingersTitle: Moon MaidenColumbina is one of the most hyped Fatui Harbingers in Genshin Impact, and her complete design was finally revealed in the new Song of the Welkin Moon teaser. It seems that she keeps her eyes closed even when she's talking to others or walking around the Nod-Krai region.In the teaser, she also appears to be wearing a special kind of heels. Based on all promotional content released for Nod-Krai so far, it seems that Columbina could play a significant role in the main story for this region.2) VarkaElemental vision: AnemoJP VA: Sugita TomokazuCN VA: Hao XianghaiKR VA: Park Sang-hoonModel Type: Tall male modelWeapon: ClaymoreFaction: Knights of FavoniusHoYoverse has revealed that Varka, also known as the Knight of Boreas, is also present in the Nod-Krai region. Fans expected him to be a tall and muscular man, and his character design did not disappoint, as he appears to utilize a tall male model in the new Song of the Welkin Moon teaser.We can also observe that he was polishing the Wolf's Gravestone weapon, which could imply that he is a Claymore user. His Anemo vision can also be spotted on his left coat during one of the scenes in the latest teaser.3) AliceAlice (Image via HoYoverse)Elemental vision: PyroEN VA: Rachel KimseyJP VA: Inoue KikukoCN VA: Zhang QiKR VA: Yeo Min-jeongModel Type: Tall female modelFaction: HexenzirkelPlayers have been waiting for the official reveal of Alice's design for a long time, and HoYoverse has finally shown her complete character model in the new Nod-Krai teaser.She appears to be using the Tall female model, and she also has a Pyro vision on her hat. Based on these details, she could be playable sometime during the 6.x versions.4) Nicole ReeynNicole Reeyn (Image via HoYoverse)EN VA: Amber ConnorJP VA: Toyoguchi MegumiCN VA: Yun HezhuiKR VA: Lee So-eunModel Type: Tall female modelFaction: HexenzirkelNicole Reeyn is a member of the Hexenzirkel faction and had appeared before the Traveler a few times. However, she only appeared in the form of a teacup during the Fontaine Archon Quest. Her official design was only revealed in the Song of the Welkin Moon teaser.She doesn't appear to have an Elemental vision and we couldn't examine her complete character model in detail in this teaser, but her vision could have been concealed. She also generates special wings, but it is unknown how she creates them.5) DurinDurin (Image via HoYoverse)Elemental vision: PyroJP VA: Kobayashi ChiakiCN VA: Tao DianKR VA: Kim Ji-YulModel Type: Medium male modelDurin's human form was initially teased in the Paralogism Archon Quest. Although we only got a glimpse of his model during this quest, fans are hyped to meet him in future versions. He has wings and horns even in his human form, and it is speculated that he can use them for some of his skills.It seems that Durin is present in the Nod-Krai region for an unknown reason. In a brief sequence, we could also spot a Pyro vision on his back. Even his character design features some special motifs, which suggest he may be utilizing Pyro Elemental powers. However, it is not fully known if he has a vision on his back or if it's just part of his design.6) Kyryll Chudomirovich FlinsKyryll Chudomirovich Flins (Image via HoYoverse)Elemental vision: ElectroJP VA: Nakamura YuichiCN VA: Ma ZhengyangKR VA: Shin Yong-wooModel Type: Tall male modelFaction: LightkeepersFlins is a character native to the Nod-Krai region and from the Lightkeepers faction. Since he seems to carry a special torch in the teaser, which Lightkeepers usually do, there's a high chance he's a part of this faction.He also has an Electro vision on his back, meaning he could be playable during the 6.x versions.7) SandroneSandrone (Image via HoYoverse)EN VA: Deneen MelodyJP VA: Honda MarikoCN VA: Hong HaitianKR VA: Gang Eun-aeModel Type: Medium Female modelFaction: Fatui HarbingersSandrone was also teased in the latest Nod-Krai teaser, and it seems that she would play a massive role in the conflict between the Fatui and Frostmoon Scions. Although we do not see an Elemental vision of her in this teaser, fans speculate she could be playable during the 6.x versions.8) NeferNefer (Image via HoYoverse)Elemental vision: DendroJP VA: Mizuki NanaCN VA: Zeng TongKR VA: Won EstherModel Type: Tall female modelNefer is one of the most unique characters teased in this trailer, as her outfit appears to feature some special design motifs, which could imply that she's from the Sumeru region. However, we must wait till HoYoverse releases official information about her to confirm this theory.Furthermore, we can spot her Dendro vision on her back, in a small frame, when she's talking to Varka. We still do not know which faction she belongs to, nor what role she could play in future quests.9) LaumaLauma (Image via HoYoverse)Elemental vision: DendroEN VA: Alexandra GuelffJP VA: Kuwashima HoukoCN VA: Zhang AnqiKR VA: Jang Chae-yeonModel Type: Tall female modelFaction: Frostmoon ScionsLauma's design was initially teased during the version 5.8 live stream, where the developers released a Nod-Krai preview teaser to showcase her and some new enemies. Her design was also featured in the Song of the Welkin Moon teaser, suggesting she may be an essential character in the main story of Nod-Krai.Furthermore, based on all of the promotional content released so far, it seems that she is from the Frostmoon Scions faction. She likely utilizes the tall female model and has a high chance of becoming playable, as she also possesses a Dendro vision.10) JahodaJahoda (Image via HoYoverse)JP VA: Inagaki KonomiCN VA: Han JiaojiaoKR VA: Oh Ro-ahModel Type: Short female modelJahoda is a new character speculated to be a native of the Nod-Krai region. Although a lot of information about her is unknown, an interesting detail is that one of her arms appears completely mechanical, while her other arm looks normal.She likely uses either the short or medium female model, based on the Song of the Welkin Moon teaser. Her Elemental vision and weapon type weren't revealed in this teaser.11) AinoAino (Image via HoYoverse)EN VA: Annabel BrookJP VA: Takamori NatsumiCN VA: Ge ZiruiKR VA: Jo Kyoung-iModel Type: Short female modelFaction: Clink-Clank Krumkake CraftshopAino is a new character from the Nod-Krai region, initially introduced in the trailer for version 5.8. It seems that she is the creator of Ineffa and is most likely from the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop.Since she seems to have a unique design compared to that of most NPCs in the game, it is speculated that she will be released as a playable character. However, we do not know if she possesses an Elemental vision, since it was not visible in the Song of the Welkin Moon teaser.