By Eswar Keshav
Published Jul 22, 2025 21:46 GMT
Genshin Impact Nod-Krai character list
Here's the new characters shown in the Genshin Impact Song of the Welkin Moon teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact released a new teaser on June 22, 2025, revealing the character design for the Nod-Krai region. The latest teaser showcased the character designs for highly anticipated characters, including Varka, Alice, Nicole Reeyn, and Columbina. HoYoverse also teased other characters, such as Lauma, Flins, Jahoda, and Aino, who are residents of the Nod-Krai region.

Although the weapon and vision types for most characters in the teaser haven't been disclosed, we could spot the visions for Varka, Durin, Lauma, and some others. The details regarding their VAs have also been revealed.

This article lists all the new information available on the new Nod-Krai characters, teased in the latest Song of the Welkin Moon teaser.

Note: Some parts of this article include speculations. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

All Genshin Impact Nod-Krai characters teased in the Song of the Welkin Moon trailer

1) Columbina

  • EN VA: Emi Lo
  • JP VA: Lynn
  • CN VA: Yang Menglu
  • KR VA: Yu Yeong
  • Model Type: Medium female model
  • Faction: Fatui Harbingers
  • Title: Moon Maiden
Columbina is one of the most hyped Fatui Harbingers in Genshin Impact, and her complete design was finally revealed in the new Song of the Welkin Moon teaser. It seems that she keeps her eyes closed even when she's talking to others or walking around the Nod-Krai region.

In the teaser, she also appears to be wearing a special kind of heels. Based on all promotional content released for Nod-Krai so far, it seems that Columbina could play a significant role in the main story for this region.

2) Varka

  • Elemental vision: Anemo
  • JP VA: Sugita Tomokazu
  • CN VA: Hao Xianghai
  • KR VA: Park Sang-hoon
  • Model Type: Tall male model
  • Weapon: Claymore
  • Faction: Knights of Favonius

HoYoverse has revealed that Varka, also known as the Knight of Boreas, is also present in the Nod-Krai region. Fans expected him to be a tall and muscular man, and his character design did not disappoint, as he appears to utilize a tall male model in the new Song of the Welkin Moon teaser.

We can also observe that he was polishing the Wolf's Gravestone weapon, which could imply that he is a Claymore user. His Anemo vision can also be spotted on his left coat during one of the scenes in the latest teaser.

3) Alice

  • Elemental vision: Pyro
  • EN VA: Rachel Kimsey
  • JP VA: Inoue Kikuko
  • CN VA: Zhang Qi
  • KR VA: Yeo Min-jeong
  • Model Type: Tall female model
  • Faction: Hexenzirkel
Players have been waiting for the official reveal of Alice's design for a long time, and HoYoverse has finally shown her complete character model in the new Nod-Krai teaser.

She appears to be using the Tall female model, and she also has a Pyro vision on her hat. Based on these details, she could be playable sometime during the 6.x versions.

4) Nicole Reeyn

  • EN VA: Amber Connor
  • JP VA: Toyoguchi Megumi
  • CN VA: Yun Hezhui
  • KR VA: Lee So-eun
  • Model Type: Tall female model
  • Faction: Hexenzirkel
Nicole Reeyn is a member of the Hexenzirkel faction and had appeared before the Traveler a few times. However, she only appeared in the form of a teacup during the Fontaine Archon Quest. Her official design was only revealed in the Song of the Welkin Moon teaser.

She doesn't appear to have an Elemental vision and we couldn't examine her complete character model in detail in this teaser, but her vision could have been concealed. She also generates special wings, but it is unknown how she creates them.

5) Durin

  • Elemental vision: Pyro
  • JP VA: Kobayashi Chiaki
  • CN VA: Tao Dian
  • KR VA: Kim Ji-Yul
  • Model Type: Medium male model
Durin's human form was initially teased in the Paralogism Archon Quest. Although we only got a glimpse of his model during this quest, fans are hyped to meet him in future versions. He has wings and horns even in his human form, and it is speculated that he can use them for some of his skills.

It seems that Durin is present in the Nod-Krai region for an unknown reason. In a brief sequence, we could also spot a Pyro vision on his back. Even his character design features some special motifs, which suggest he may be utilizing Pyro Elemental powers. However, it is not fully known if he has a vision on his back or if it's just part of his design.

6) Kyryll Chudomirovich Flins

  • Elemental vision: Electro
  • JP VA: Nakamura Yuichi
  • CN VA: Ma Zhengyang
  • KR VA: Shin Yong-woo
  • Model Type: Tall male model
  • Faction: Lightkeepers
Flins is a character native to the Nod-Krai region and from the Lightkeepers faction. Since he seems to carry a special torch in the teaser, which Lightkeepers usually do, there's a high chance he's a part of this faction.

He also has an Electro vision on his back, meaning he could be playable during the 6.x versions.

7) Sandrone

  • EN VA: Deneen Melody
  • JP VA: Honda Mariko
  • CN VA: Hong Haitian
  • KR VA: Gang Eun-ae
  • Model Type: Medium Female model
  • Faction: Fatui Harbingers
Sandrone was also teased in the latest Nod-Krai teaser, and it seems that she would play a massive role in the conflict between the Fatui and Frostmoon Scions. Although we do not see an Elemental vision of her in this teaser, fans speculate she could be playable during the 6.x versions.

8) Nefer

  • Elemental vision: Dendro
  • JP VA: Mizuki Nana
  • CN VA: Zeng Tong
  • KR VA: Won Esther
  • Model Type: Tall female model
Nefer is one of the most unique characters teased in this trailer, as her outfit appears to feature some special design motifs, which could imply that she's from the Sumeru region. However, we must wait till HoYoverse releases official information about her to confirm this theory.

Furthermore, we can spot her Dendro vision on her back, in a small frame, when she's talking to Varka. We still do not know which faction she belongs to, nor what role she could play in future quests.

9) Lauma

  • Elemental vision: Dendro
  • EN VA: Alexandra Guelff
  • JP VA: Kuwashima Houko
  • CN VA: Zhang Anqi
  • KR VA: Jang Chae-yeon
  • Model Type: Tall female model
  • Faction: Frostmoon Scions
Lauma's design was initially teased during the version 5.8 live stream, where the developers released a Nod-Krai preview teaser to showcase her and some new enemies. Her design was also featured in the Song of the Welkin Moon teaser, suggesting she may be an essential character in the main story of Nod-Krai.

Furthermore, based on all of the promotional content released so far, it seems that she is from the Frostmoon Scions faction. She likely utilizes the tall female model and has a high chance of becoming playable, as she also possesses a Dendro vision.

10) Jahoda

  • JP VA: Inagaki Konomi
  • CN VA: Han Jiaojiao
  • KR VA: Oh Ro-ah
  • Model Type: Short female model
Jahoda is a new character speculated to be a native of the Nod-Krai region. Although a lot of information about her is unknown, an interesting detail is that one of her arms appears completely mechanical, while her other arm looks normal.

She likely uses either the short or medium female model, based on the Song of the Welkin Moon teaser. Her Elemental vision and weapon type weren't revealed in this teaser.

11) Aino

  • EN VA: Annabel Brook
  • JP VA: Takamori Natsumi
  • CN VA: Ge Zirui
  • KR VA: Jo Kyoung-i
  • Model Type: Short female model
  • Faction: Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop
Aino is a new character from the Nod-Krai region, initially introduced in the trailer for version 5.8. It seems that she is the creator of Ineffa and is most likely from the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop.

Since she seems to have a unique design compared to that of most NPCs in the game, it is speculated that she will be released as a playable character. However, we do not know if she possesses an Elemental vision, since it was not visible in the Song of the Welkin Moon teaser.

