Genshin Impact: Who is Nicole in the Hexenzirkel?

Nicole Reeyn is a mysterious and elusive figure in Genshin Impact, known to fans as one of the prominent members of the Hexenzirkel. She was first heard during a cryptic moment at the end of the Archon Quest Interlude Chapter "Inversion of Genesis".
Over time, more hints have been dropped about her, but she remains largely shrouded in secrecy. Despite her limited screen time, Nicole plays a significant role in understanding the fate of Teyvat and its hidden truth. Her prophetic nature and connections with other powerful figures place her at the center of the game’s lore threads.
Nicole’s role in Genshin Impact
Nicole is regarded by her peers as a prophet, someone who can see the grand design of Teyvat’s future. Her insight isn’t bound by physical space; instead, she often speaks directly into others’ minds. This mental communication, paired with her reclusive presence, adds to her air of mystique.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
She’s been described as “a guide who never gets lost,” and her words often appear during moments of change or reflection in the story. Nicole’s voice was first heard as a mysterious presence, offering cryptic guidance to the Traveler. This was during a pivotal moment involving Irminsul and the distortion of remembered history after Wanderer's actions.
Nicole’s tone is calm, philosophical, and filled with veiled truths. She is reticent with her answers but urges others to seek clarity within themselves. Unlike the other witches of the Hexenzirkel, Nicole rarely interacts face-to-face. Instead, she manifests through enchanted objects, like a teacup or streetlamp, while maintaining an ethereal presence across various events in Genshin Impact.
The story behind Nicole Reeyn in Genshin Impact
According to lore shared by characters like Skirk and Wolfy, Nicole may not have always been human. It’s implied she once belonged to a lost race, possibly the Seelies, that self-destructed with time. Rather than perishing, she took human form and began her journey of guiding others.
Nicole also seems intertwined with themes of fate, justice, and self-deception. Her words to Furina, hidden within a dream, challenge the lies people tell themselves in the face of destiny. She also makes key appearances during significant events in Fontaine, offering prophetic insights and encouraging the Traveler to stay true to their journey.
With her quiet wisdom and subtle presence, Nicole remains a vital piece in Teyvat’s unfolding story. As the Traveler’s journey continues, all signs point to her playing a larger role soon.
In the upcoming region of Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact, Nicole and the Hexenzirkel are expected to appear, this time alongside other major factions like the Knights of Favonius and the Fatui. With so many forces converging, their secrets may finally come to light.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.