Genshin Impact Skirk build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams and more

Skirk is a new 5-star Cryo unit released in Genshin Impact 5.7. She is a much-hyped character, and the playerbase had been waiting for her release for quite some time. As per her kit details, Skirk is a Cryo DPS unit who uses unique 'Phantom Rift' mechanisms to deal damage to enemies. Skirk's role in a team setup is best suited to that of a main DPS/hypercarry unit, supported by other Cryo and Hydro characters.

This article discusses the best way to build Skirk, including information about her best weapon choices, artifacts, team compositions, and talent priorities.

Best weapons for Skirk in Genshin Impact

1) Azurelight

5-star Sword Azurelight (Image via HoYoverse)

Skirk's signature weapon Azurelight is her best-in-slot weapon. Not only does this weapon have a high Base ATK, but it also provides a CRIT Rate secondary stat, which gives you more freedom to build Skirk using CRIT DMG artifact main stats and substats. Azurelight's passive is also tailored around Skirk's unique Energy mechanisms, making this the best weapon choice for her.

2) Mistsplitter Reforged

5-star Sword Mistsplitter Reforged (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Mistsplitter Reforged is a good 5-star option for Skirk in case you do not wish to pull for her signature weapon. With a high Base ATK that equals the Base ATK of Azurelight, along with a CRIT DMG secondary stat, Mistsplitter Reforged can be a really good weapon choice for a main DPS Skirk. Mistsplitter's passive effect can also provide up to 40% Elemental DMG, which Skirk can take great advantage of.

3) Haran Geppaku Futsu

5-star Sword Haran Geppaku Futsu (Image via HoYoverse)

Ayato's signature weapon Haran Geppaku Futsu can also be a good 5-star weapon option for Skirk. This sword has a CRIT Rate secondary stat, and its passive effect boosts Elemental DMG as well as Normal Attack damage. If you do choose this weapon for Skirk, make sure to focus on equipping her with artifacts that have CRIT DMG substats.

4) Finale of the Deep

4-star Sword Finale of the Deep (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Finale of the Deep is the best free-to-play weapon for Skirk. It is a craftable weapon from the Fontaine craftable series, meaning that all players have access to it. This weapon can massively boost Skirk's overall ATK, thanks to its high Base ATK, 27.6% Secondary ATK stat, as well as its passive effect that also increases the user's ATK.

5) The Black Sword

4-star Sword The Black Sword (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Black Sword is another good 4-star weapon option for Skirk. It has a decent Base ATK and a CRIT Rate secondary stat, leaving you free to build Skirk with CRIT DMG artifacts. Additionally, it also buffs both Normal and Charged Attacks, which can be useful for Skirk.

Best artifacts for Skirk in Genshin Impact

1) Finale of the Deep Galleries

Finale of the Deep Galleries is a great option for DPS Skirk (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Finale of the Deep Galleries is the best artifact set for an on-field main DPS Skirk. This set is tailor-made for Skirk, as it provides a Cryo DMG Bonus, along with a 60% DMG increase when the user's Energy is zero. Since Skirk uses a unique mechanism that doesn't require Energy to fill up her Elemental Burst, she can perfectly use the 4-piece effect of this artifact set.

Make sure to equip Skirk with artifacts that have the following main stats:

Sands: ATK%

ATK% Goblet: Cryo DMG Bonus

Cryo DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT DMG% / Crit Rate%

2) Marechaussee Hunter

The Marechaussee Hunter artifact set can be used in Furina teams (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

In case you don't have a good 4-piece Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact set, you can use the 4-piece Marechaussee Hunter artifact set. Do note that this set will work only if you have Furina on your team. In case you are not pulling for Skirk's signature weapon — or are not equipping her with a CRIT Rate weapon — then the Marechaussee Hunter artifact set is a good option for Skirk.

Use the following main stats for your artifacts:

Sands: ATK%

ATK% Goblet: Cryo DMG Bonus

Cryo DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT DMG%

3) Blizzard Strayer

Blizzard Strayer is also a decent option for Skirk (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

A third option that can be used is the 4-piece Blizzard Strayer artifact set. This set can be useful against enemies that can be frozen, and its 4-piece effect massively buffs CRIT Rate, which can make building Skirk easier.

These are the main stats that you should use for your artifacts:

Sands: ATK%

ATK% Goblet: Cryo DMG Bonus

Cryo DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT DMG%

Best teams for Skirk in Genshin Impact

Skirk, Escoffier, Furina, Yelan (Image via HoYoverse)

Due to her Ascension Passive, Skirk benefits most from full Hydro and Cryo teams. The more Hydro and Cryo members in the team, the greater the DMG that Skirk deals via her Normal Attacks and her Elemental Burst. This means that the best teams with Skirk will feature only Hydro and Cryo units, with Skirk as the main DPS, and other characters filling the roles of Sub-DPS units and supports.

These are some of Skirk's best teams:

Skirk + Escoffier + Furina + Yelan

Skirk + Escoffier + Dahlia + Furina

Skirk + Escoffier + Furina + Shenhe

Skirk + Furina + Yelan + Charlotte

Skirk + Xingqiu + Yelan + Layla

Talent priority for Skirk in Genshin Impact

When leveling up Skirk's talents, the following should be the talent priority order:

Elemental Skill = Elemental Burst > Normal Attack

Depending on how you play her, Skirk will be dealing maximum damage either via her Elemental Skill or her Elemental Burst, hence it is necessary to prioritize these first.

