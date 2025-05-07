Genshin Impact Skirk signature weapon leaked: Name, stats, and ascension materials

Skirk is an upcoming character who is expected to release in Genshin Impact 5.7. According to leaks, she is a 5-star Cryo character who wields a Sword as her weapon of choice. With the release of the Genshin Impact 5.7 closed beta test, more leaks related to Skirk have started surfacing. One such leak has disclosed Skirk's possible weapon for when she is released in game.

This article discusses this new leak that has hinted at Skirk signature weapon, including details about its stats, passive, and ascension materials.

Note: This article is based on information sourced from leaks, and is subject to change before official release.

Genshin Impact Skirk signature weapon stats and effects, as per leaks

As disclosed by reputed leaker HomDGCat, Skirk signature weapon is a 5-star Sword called Azurelight. It has the following main stats:

Base ATK: 608

608 Secondary stat: 33.1% CRIT Rate

This weapon not only has a good base ATK stat, but the CRIT Rate secondary stat means that you can comfortably focus on a CRIT DMG-based build for whichever character you equip this on.

Azurelight also has the following passive effect (at Refinement Rank 1):

Within 12 seconds after an Elemental Skill is used, the user's ATK is increased by 24%. During this time, when the character equipping this weapon has zero energy, their ATK will be further increased by 24%, and their CRIT DMG will be increased by 40%.

The passive effect of this weapon provides a huge damage boost to the user, both in terms of overall ATK and CRIT DMG buffs. While not many characters can make use of the second half of the passive effect (that buffs units when they have 0 energy), all DPS/sub-DPS Sword users will still be able to use Azurelight as a stat stick.

Genshin Impact Skirk signature weapon ascension materials, according to leaks

Probable ascension materials for Azurelight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

These are the possible ascension materials for Skirk signature weapon Azurelight:

Night-Wind's Mystic Consideration x5

Night-Wind's Mystic Premonition x14

Night-Wind's Mystic Augury x14

Night-Wind's Mystic Revelation x6

Refractive Bud x23

Bewildering Broadleaf x27

Illusory Leafcoil x41

Sentry's Wooden Whistle x15

Warrior's Metal Whistle x23

Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x27

1.2 Million Mora

Night-Wind's Mystic Consideration, Night-Wind's Mystic Premonition, Night-Wind's Mystic Augury, and Night-Wind's Mystic Revelation can be farmed from the Ancient Watchtower weapon domain (in Natlan) on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Refractive Bud, Bewildering Broadleaf, and Illusory Leafcoil are enemy drops that can be collected by defeating Tenebrous Mimiflora enemies (found all across Natlan).

Sentry's Wooden Whistle, Warrior's Metal Whistle, and Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle are drops from Natlan's Sauroform Tribal Warriors.

Also read: Genshin Impact Skirk ascension materials, kit, and constellation leaks

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

