Genshin Impact Skirk ascension materials, kit, and constellation leaks

Skirk is rumored to be the upcoming unit who might be releasing in Genshin Impact 5.7. Since Skirk has already made her appearance in game, players already have an idea of what her model and design look like. Meanwhile, recent leaks have shared information regarding Skirk's potential kit, ascension materials, passives, and constellations.

This article discusses these leaks that hint at various possible details regarding Skirk and her kit in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and is subject to change before release.

Genshin Impact Skirk ascension materials, as per leaks

Credible leakers Seele Leaks and spletnik_fatui have hinted at Skirk's potential ascension materials and kit, for her rumored release in Genshin Impact 5.7. These leaks also encompass Skirk's constellations and passive talents.

According to these leaks, the following are Skirk's possible ascension materials in Genshin Impact:

Shivada Jade Sliver x 1

Shivada Jade Fragment x 9

Shivada Jade Chunk x 9

Shivada Jade Gemstone x 6

Meshing Gear x 36

Mechanical Spur Gear x 96

Artificed Dynamic Gear x 129

Ensnaring Gaze x46

Skysplit Gembloom x168

Ascended Sample: Knight x18

Teachings of Contention x 9

Guide to Contention x 63

Philosophies of Contention x 114

Crown of Insight x 3

Genshin Impact Skirk kit, passives, and constellations, according to leaks

As per leaks, the following is Skirk's expected kit:

Normal Attack

Performs a total of five consecutive strikes. Her Charged Attack involves her consuming a certain portion of stamina to throw a crystal lance which spins and deals damage to nearby enemies.

Elemental Skill

Skirk's Elemental Skill differs based on whether it's tapped or held, in the following ways:

Tap : Skirk gains 45 Serpent's Cunning and enters the Sevenfold Flash state.

: Skirk gains 45 Serpent's Cunning and enters the Sevenfold Flash state. Hold: Skirk gains 45 Serpent's Cunning and enters a state where her movement speed is increased. She also gains interruption RES. While in this state, Skirk can control the direction she moves in, and this state can also be ended early.

Elemental Burst

Skirk's Elemental Burst does not depend on Energy, using Serpent's Cunning instead. Once Skirk has 50 Serpent's Cunning, she can use her Elemental Burst. Skirk's Elemental Burst creates a tear in the space-time fabric, following which she performs rapid slashing movements which deal AoE Cryo DMG. Each extra point of Serpent's Cunning (above the standard 50 points) that Skirk possesses when she activates her Elemental Burst increases the damage dealt by her burst (up to a total of 12 points).

When Skirk is in the Sevenfold Flash state, using her Elemental Burst does not consume any Serpent's Cunning. Upon actication of the Elemental Burst this way, Skirk gains the "Withering" effect. While this effect is active, each Normal Attack that hits an opponent increases its own damage. This effect can stack up to a total of 10 times.

Passive Talents

Talent 1

When Skirk's teammates trigger Superconduct, Freeze, Cryo Swirl or Cryo Crystallize reactions, a Phantom Rift forms near the enemy. A total of three rifts can be created this way, and they can be formed at intervals of 2.5 seconds.

Skirk can absorb these Phantom Rifts through the following methods:

When she performs a Charged Attack on an enemy while she is in the Sevenfold Flash state.

When she is in the Sevenfold Flash state, and she activates her special Elemental Burst.

When the Hold version of her Elemental Skill is used.

Each Phantom Rift that Skirk absorbs grants her 8 points of Serpent's Cunning.

Talent 2

When Skirk's teammates deal Cryo or Hydro DMG, Skirk gains one stack of "Styx Severance", lasting for 20 seconds. Each teammate can provide one stack, which means there can be a total of three stacks, each with their own independent durations.

For every stack of Styx Severance that Skirk has, the following happens:

While in the Sevenfold Flash state, Normal Attack is increased by 110% / 120% / 170%.

Elemental Burst DMG is increased by 105 % / 115% / 160%.

Talent 3

When the entire party is comprised of only Cryo or Hydro characters (with at least one character of each Element present), the Elemental Skill level of all party members is increased by 1.

Constellations

C1 : After absorbing a Phantom Rift, Skirk summons a special Crystal Blade that can deal Cryo damage to nearby enemies that equals 500% of her ATK. This damage is regarded as Charged Attack DMG.

: After absorbing a Phantom Rift, Skirk summons a special Crystal Blade that can deal Cryo damage to nearby enemies that equals 500% of her ATK. This damage is regarded as Charged Attack DMG. C2 : After Skirk uses her Elemental Skill, she gains an additional 12 Serpent's Cunning. Additionally, the damage bonus that Skirk gains based on excess Serpent's Cunning points is now calculated to an extra 12 points more. When Skirk is in the Sevenfold Flash state, damage dealt by her Normal Attacks is increased by 60%.

: After Skirk uses her Elemental Skill, she gains an additional 12 Serpent's Cunning. Additionally, the damage bonus that Skirk gains based on excess Serpent's Cunning points is now calculated to an extra 12 points more. When Skirk is in the Sevenfold Flash state, damage dealt by her Normal Attacks is increased by 60%. C4 : Each stack of Styx Severance that Skirk possesses further increases Skirk's ATK by 10% / 20% / 50%.

: Each stack of Styx Severance that Skirk possesses further increases Skirk's ATK by 10% / 20% / 50%. C6: Whenever Skirk absorbs a Phantom Rift by using her Passive Talent 1, she gains one stack of Surtalogi Edge, which lasts for the next 15 seconds. A total of 3 Surtalogi Edge stacks can exist, with each having its independent duration. When Skirk unleashes her Elemental Burst, all stacks of Surtalogi Edge are consumed to unleash coordinated attacks. Each stack of Surtalogi Edge that she possesses deals Cryo damage equal to 600% of Skirk's ATK. This damage is considered as Elemental Burst DMG. Additionally, when Skirk is in the Sevenfold Flash state, every third and fifth Normal Attack she performs triggers three coordinated attacks. These attacks are considered Normal Attack DMG, and they deal damage equal to 150% of Skirk's ATK. When Skirk is hit by enemies while she is in the Sevenfold Flash state, each stack of Surtalogi Edge that she has reduces incoming damage by 80%. Three coordinated attacks that deal damage equal to 150% of Skirk's ATK are also performed when this happens, which are considered as Charged Attack damage.

