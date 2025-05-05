Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss buff further hints at Skirk's release and Mavuika rerun

New Genshin Impact leaks from HomDGCat have named the enemy lineup and buffs for an upcoming iteration of Spiral Abyss that will be released on June 16, 2025, at the end of version 5.6. The leaked buffs are unique and will likely benefit the featured characters of version 5.7, which is expected to go live on June 18, 2025.
Read on to learn more about the upcoming Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss and how it hints at Skirk and Mavuika being featured on future gacha banners.
Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.
Leaked Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss buffs suggest Skirk and Mavuika to be featured in version 5.7
Recently, HomDGCat shared key information about the Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss, releasing on June 16, 2025. Floor 12 of this endgame challenge is likely to feature the following enemies:
Chamber 1
- First half: Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage, Wayward Hermetic Spiritspeaker
- Second half: Perpetual Mechanical Array
Chamber 2
- First half: Eremite Sunfrost, Eremite Daythunder, Gluttunous Yumkasaur Mountain King
- Second half: Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning, Millennial Pearl Seahorse
Chamber 3
- First half: Icewind Suite: Nemesis of Coppelius
- Second half: Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device
Players will also be able to use the following buffs to clear the Abyss:
- First half: When characters have 0 Energy, DMG +75%.
- Second half: Characters' Normal Attack Cryo DMG increased by 75%.
Furthermore, the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon could provide the following benefits:
- When a character deals Cryo DMG to an opponent, it will be counted. When the count reaches 4, a shockwave will be unleashed at the opponent's location, dealing True DMG and resetting the count. 1 such shockwave can be triggered every 4s.
As evident by the Floor 12 details, and not to mention the Floor 11 buffs offering Cryo and Pyro damage bonus, the Spiral Abyss will heavily favor characters from the Cryo element, and those who do not rely on conventional energy.
Considering Skirk has been rumored to be an upcoming 5-star Cryo DPS, it would make sense for her to be released alongside this iteration of the Abyss in version 5.7. Not only can she trigger the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon's effects, but she can also utilize the damage increase buffs.
Furthermore, leaks have suggested that Skirk's abilities may not require energy, similar to Mavuika. This would make her and the Pyro Archon good characters to clear the first half challenges of Floor 12, as they will receive a 75% damage increase. This buff, and the fact that all Archons have received a rerun after four patches of release, indicate Mavuika may get her first rerun in version 5.7.
