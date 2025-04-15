New Genshin Impact leaks hint at Skirk becoming the next best Cryo DPS 

Several Genshin Impact leaks about Skirk have surfaced on the internet, shedding light on her potential kit and abilities. Most recently, Seele Leaks shared details about two of Skirk's gameplay mechanisms, which suggest she may become a top-tier Cryo DPS upon release.
Read on to learn more about the two gameplay mechanisms of Skirk in Genshin Impact, as per leaks.
Note: This article is based on leaks. Players are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.
Genshin Impact 5.7 leaks: Skirk gameplay mechanisms
The latest Genshin Impact leaks suggest that Skirk will be released as a playable character in the upcoming 5.7 update, expected to go live on June 18, 2025. She is rumored to be a 5-star Cryo character who wields a Sword.
While previous leaks about Skirk's kit and abilities suggested that she would be a main DPS character, the latest information from Seele Leaks on Telegram has disclosed some of her gameplay mechanics, suggesting she could be a top-tier damage dealer.
Here are the two leaked Skirk abilities:
Styx Sevarance Effect
"When Hydro characters in the party deal Hydro DMG, or Cryo characters deal Cryo DMG, Skirk gains one stack of Styx Severance. Each stack lasts 15 seconds, max three stacks. Each stack is counted independently."
The Styx Severance Effect stacks are likely to be a major part of Skirk's gameplay loop, and the leaked description suggests she will gain these each time any of her Hydro or Cryo teammates deal elemental damage.
These stacks are expected to buff Skirk's damage output significantly and increase her damage by the following margin, depending on the number of Hydro or Cryo party members available to generate stacks:
- Normal Attack DMG buff (when in Sevenfold Flash mode): +10% / +20% / +70%
- Elemental Burst DMG buff: +5% / +15% / +60%
As evident from the above numbers, Skirk will heavily benefit from a team consisting of only Hydro and Cryo characters. It is expected that Escoffier, who is set to be released in the 5.6 update, will be an amazing unit to pair with Skirk.
Phantasmal Rift Mechanic
"When the team triggers Freeze, Superconduct, Cryo Swirld, or Cryo Crystallize reactions, a Phantasmal Rift is created near the enemy. It has a 2.5-second cooldown, and max three can be on the field."
Another mechanic disclosed by Seele Leaks concerns something called a Phantasmal Rift. It seems these can be summoned close to enemies when any of the abovementioned elemental reactions are triggered.
When Skirk would be on the field in the Sevenfold Flash mode and use her Charged Attack, the attack would absorb the Rifts, with each one restoring Serpenet's Guile.
It is important to note that the names of the effects above were translated by the leaker from the source language and may be subject to change.
