New Genshin Impact leaks hint at Skirk becoming the next best Cryo DPS 

Several Genshin Impact leaks about Skirk have surfaced on the internet, shedding light on her potential kit and abilities. Most recently, Seele Leaks shared details about two of Skirk's gameplay mechanisms, which suggest she may become a top-tier Cryo DPS upon release.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the two gameplay mechanisms of Skirk in Genshin Impact, as per leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Players are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.7 leaks: Skirk gameplay mechanisms

The latest Genshin Impact leaks suggest that Skirk will be released as a playable character in the upcoming 5.7 update, expected to go live on June 18, 2025. She is rumored to be a 5-star Cryo character who wields a Sword.

Ad

Trending

While previous leaks about Skirk's kit and abilities suggested that she would be a main DPS character, the latest information from Seele Leaks on Telegram has disclosed some of her gameplay mechanics, suggesting she could be a top-tier damage dealer.

Ad

Here are the two leaked Skirk abilities:

Styx Sevarance Effect

"When Hydro characters in the party deal Hydro DMG, or Cryo characters deal Cryo DMG, Skirk gains one stack of Styx Severance. Each stack lasts 15 seconds, max three stacks. Each stack is counted independently."

The Styx Severance Effect stacks are likely to be a major part of Skirk's gameplay loop, and the leaked description suggests she will gain these each time any of her Hydro or Cryo teammates deal elemental damage.

Ad

These stacks are expected to buff Skirk's damage output significantly and increase her damage by the following margin, depending on the number of Hydro or Cryo party members available to generate stacks:

Normal Attack DMG buff (when in Sevenfold Flash mode) : +10% / +20% / +70%

: +10% / +20% / +70% Elemental Burst DMG buff: +5% / +15% / +60%

As evident from the above numbers, Skirk will heavily benefit from a team consisting of only Hydro and Cryo characters. It is expected that Escoffier, who is set to be released in the 5.6 update, will be an amazing unit to pair with Skirk.

Ad

Phantasmal Rift Mechanic

"When the team triggers Freeze, Superconduct, Cryo Swirld, or Cryo Crystallize reactions, a Phantasmal Rift is created near the enemy. It has a 2.5-second cooldown, and max three can be on the field."

Another mechanic disclosed by Seele Leaks concerns something called a Phantasmal Rift. It seems these can be summoned close to enemies when any of the abovementioned elemental reactions are triggered.

Ad

When Skirk would be on the field in the Sevenfold Flash mode and use her Charged Attack, the attack would absorb the Rifts, with each one restoring Serpenet's Guile.

It is important to note that the names of the effects above were translated by the leaker from the source language and may be subject to change.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Virat Fumakia Virat is a Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming journalist specializing in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. During his first nine months with the company, he garnered over 2 million views with under 300 articles, showcasing the value his expertise brings.



As a passionate fan of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Virat stays updated with the latest information from official and unofficial sources. By carefully selecting the sources and meticulously reviewing the information, he ensures his readers have access to the most accurate news. His love for Genshin Impact is such that he could readily dive into the game physically and explore its open-world map if given the chance.



Virat’s interest in gaming began at a very young age with Pokemon Crystal on the Game Boy Advanced and he continued immersing himself further in the world of role-playing games, a genre he still adores. For nostalgic reasons, he still plays Pokemon games and frequently indulges in various mobile titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, Pokemon GO, and Clash Royale.



In his leisure time, Virat finds pleasure in watching anime and reading manga. He also enjoys watching Dkayed’s videos, which have helped him learn a lot about Yu-Gi-Oh. Additionally, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys staying active and engaging in various sporting activities. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.