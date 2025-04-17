Genshin Impact leak suggests Skirk could be the Cryo version of Mavuika

Leaks about Skirk's kit and abilities in Genshin Impact have started making rounds online. Several leakers have disclosed bits and pieces about her potential gameplay, and most recently, Genshin Leakflow shared some details which suggest Skirk may function in a similar manner to Mavuika.

Read on to learn more details about Skirk's Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill state, according to leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Players are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.7 leaks suggest Skirk's Elemental Burst may be similar to Mavuika's

Recently, Genshin Leakflow shared some leaked details about Skirk in Genshin Impact on their Telegram channel, which they obtained from HomDGRat. The information presented by them suggests that her gameplay may be quite similar to the Pyro Archon's, and she can be considered the Cryo version of Mavuika, albeit with some team-building restrictions.

According to them, when Skirk would cast her Elemental Skill, she would gain a certain amount of energy called Serpent's Cunningness, which would decrease over time, just like the Nightsoul's points used by Mavuika.

When Skirk has Serpent's Cunningness, her Normal Attack DMG is expected to be increased significantly. Furthermore, leaks suggest that using Charged Attacks to absorb the nearby Void Fissures would restore Serpent's Cunningness. Thus, extending the duration of the special state.

Genshin Leakflow also disclosed details about Skirk's Elemental Burst. They suggested that it would function like Mavuika's Elemental Burst, where a fixed amount of energy is required to cast it, and the additional energy would go towards amplifying the Burst damage. This would mean players will be able to deal a significantly higher amount of damage by charging their Elemental Burst instead of just using it as soon as it is up.

The leaker further mentioned that more details about the energy cost may be disclosed in a few days.

Comment byu/Ryuusei_Dragon from discussion inGenshin_Impact_Leaks Expand Post

If the leaked information holds true, then it would be plausible for Skirk to have two different types of rotations in Genshin Impact, as suggested by u/Annual-Economist4323 via a comment on the post:

Begin by using Elemental Skill to get Serpent's Cunningness and deal damage with Normal Attacks. Use Charged Attacks as well in between to recover the energy.

Cast Elemental Skill and then use Charged Attacks to gather Serpent's Cunningness. Follow it up with the Elemental Burst to deal massive damage.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

