Genshin Impact leaks hint Skirk may be the most restrictive 5-star yet

Skirk in Genshin Impact is rumored to be introduced as a playable character in the 5.6 update. She is extremely popular amongst fans, and many have been patiently waiting for her debut since her appearance in the Fontaine chapter of Archon Quests last year. Several leaks about Skirk have surfaced recently, and new information from HomDGCat suggests she may be quite restrictive in terms of team building.

This article discusses the two leaked skills of Skirk and talks about the associated team-building challenges.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Players are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.7 leaks: Skirk is best suited to be paired with Hydro and Cryo characters

Skirk in Genshin Impact has been rumored to be a 5-star character from the Cryo element. Following the leaks about her kit, gameplay, and constellations, prominent leaker HomDGCat has shared details about two of her in-game skills, which are quite restrictive in terms of team-building.

Order out of Order

"When nearby party members trigger Freeze, Superconduct, Cryo Swirl, or Cryo Crystallization, a Void Fissure will be created near the enemy target. This can be triggered once every 2.5 seconds, and there can be a maximum of three Void Fissures on the field at the same time. When Skirk's Charged Attack hits an opponent during her Glare of Seven Phases state, she will absorb nearby Void Fissures. For every Void Fissure absorbed, Skirk gains eight Serpent's Cunningness."

The first leaked skill of Skirk is expected to be called Order out of Order, as per HomDGCat. It can create something called Void Fissures around enemies that can further be absorbed using Charged Attacks during the Glare of Seven Phases state to gain Serpent's Cunningness.

However, Void Fissures can only be created by triggering either Freeze, Superconduct, Cryo Swirl, or Cryo Crystallization. This condition makes it so that pairing her up with characters that do not belong to the Hydro, Electro, Anemo, or Geo elements in Genshin Impact would hinder the Void Fissure generation.

All Flows into Nihility

"When Hydro party members deal Hydro DMG, or when other Cryo party members deal Cryo DMG, Skirk gains one stack of Styxian Crevice, lasting 18s, max three stacks. Each stack is counted independently. When under the Glare of Seven Phases state, Styxian Crevice increases DMG dealt by Normal Attack by 10%/20%/70% and increases DMG dealt by Elemental Burst Havoc: Destruction by 5%/15%/60%."

The All Flows into Nihility skill increases Skirk's Normal Attack and Elemental Burst damage after a Hydro or Cryo character deals elemental damage. Furthermore, when all teammates belong to either of these two elements, the effect increases significantly.

This makes it so that players will want to run a team composition of Skirk along with only Hydro and Cryo characters to maximize her damage output. Pairing her up with any character that doesn't meet the criteria will considerably reduce her damage.

