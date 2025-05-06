Genshin Impact Dahlia ascension materials, kit, and constellation leaks

New Genshin Impact leaks reveal more information about an upcoming character, Dahlia. Players have learned that this new character will appear in the 5.6 Mondstadt Archon Quest. Version 5.6 will be released on May 7, 2025, which could give us more information about Dahlia.

However, information about Dahlia has been leaked, revealing details about his kit and ascension materials. This article will discuss the leaks regarding the ascension materials, kit, and constellations of the character Dahlia in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact Dahlia leaks

The Seele team, which revealed the early character kits for various units in Genshin Impact, has leaked Dahlia's kit. However, these leaks still lack some minor details regarding Dahlia's constellations.

Ascension materials for Dahlia

The information regarding Dahlia's ascension materials is as follows:

Calla Lily - For the regional specialty.

- For the regional specialty. Secret Source Airflow Accumulator - Boss drops from the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device.

- Boss drops from the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device. Philosophies of Ballad - For upgrading his talent levels.

- For upgrading his talent levels. Arrowhead materials - Drops from the Hilichurl Shooter enemies.

- Drops from the Hilichurl Shooter enemies. Eroded Scale-Feather - To upgrade his talent levels after six.

- To upgrade his talent levels after six. Varunada Lazurite - Required for ascending Dahlia.

Dahlia's leaked kit in Genshin Impact

Seele and X1 leaked Dahlia's kit, but the details regarding the character's C3 and C5 are unknown. However, these constellations generally increase Elemental Skill and Burst by three levels. The order of these upgrades is unknown, and this article will be updated once more information about Dahlia is revealed.

Normal Attack

Normal Attack - Performs up to four consecutive sword strikes.

- Performs up to four consecutive sword strikes. Charged Attack - Consumes a certain amount of stamina to swiftly strike twice in front.

- Consumes a certain amount of stamina to swiftly strike twice in front. Plunging Attack - Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill

Dahlia's Elemental Skill has a different effect depending on whether you tap or hold the ability, and these effects are:

Tap - After a brief prayer, summons a Misty Trace in front.

- After a brief prayer, summons a Misty Trace in front. Hold - Continues praying, then summons a Misty Trace at the targeted location when the prayer ends.

- Continues praying, then summons a Misty Trace at the targeted location when the prayer ends. Misty Trace - If an enemy touches it, it explodes, dealing AoE Hydro damage. If a nearby party member touches it, it launches them upward.

Elemental Burst

Dahlia's Elemental Burst deals AoE Hydro damage and grants an effect to the active character while summoning a shield. This shield absorption scales with Max HP and has 250 percent increased effectiveness against Hydro damage.

While the effect lasts, Dahlia can consume a stack of a special effect to summon a new shield when the shield expires or is broken. Stacks can be gained from these methods:

When the active character under this effect hits enemies with Normal Attack four times, it gains one stack. It also triggers the effect of Talent One when it is unlocked. Up to five stacks can be gained during each instance of this effect.

Passive Talents

Here are the passive talents for Dahlia in Genshin Impact:

Talent 1 - When the active character under the effect triggers Frozen, gain two stacks. It can occur once every eight seconds.

- When the active character under the effect triggers Frozen, gain two stacks. It can occur once every eight seconds. Talent 2 - When the active character is affected, their Attack speed is increased based on Dahlia's Max HP: every 1000 HP increases Attack speed by 0.4 percent up to a maximum of 15 percent.

- When the active character is affected, their Attack speed is increased based on Dahlia's Max HP: every 1000 HP increases Attack speed by 0.4 percent up to a maximum of 15 percent. Talent 3 - From 06:00 to 18:00, own characters in the party gain 10 percent increased Movement Speed. Does not apply in Domains, Trounce Domains, or Spiral Abyss and cannot stack.

Constellations

Below are the effects of Dahlia's constellations:

Constellation 1 - Each time a stack is gained from Elemental Burst, restore 2 Energy.

- Each time a stack is gained from Elemental Burst, restore 2 Energy. Constellation 2 - After consuming a stack to summon a shield via Elemental Burst, the character protected by the shield gains 25 percent increased Shield Strength for 12 seconds.

- After consuming a stack to summon a shield via Elemental Burst, the character protected by the shield gains 25 percent increased Shield Strength for 12 seconds. Constellation 4 - Extends the duration of the effect from Elemental Burst by three seconds.

- Extends the duration of the effect from Elemental Burst by three seconds. Constellation 6 - The active character under the effect gains 10 percent increased Attack Speed. If the active character under the effect is defeated, they are immediately revived and fully healed. Can be triggered once every 15 minutes.

