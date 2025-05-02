Who is Dahlia in Genshin Impact?

Dahlia is a brand-new character from Mondstadt in Genshin Impact. He is the Deacon of the Church of Favonius in the storyline and has been name-dropped a few times already. The game's version 5.6 trailer provided fans with their first peek at Dahlia's character design, and the developer has revealed some other details about him since.

This article covers all official information currently available about Dahlia, including his element and voice actors.

Genshin Impact Dahlia: Everything we know about him so far

Lore and background

As stated earlier, Dahlia is the Deacon of the Church of Favonius in Genshin Impact. He was first mentioned in Rosaria's drip marketing character description, where he had asked Barbara to bring Rosaria to the Choir Practice.

Dahlia has been portrayed as a responsible and caring person who keeps an eye on Rosaria. He has been mentioned several times by her, like in her birthday mail, where she states that Dahlia didn't send the sisters to chase her for morning prayer on her special day as a gift of sorts.

Moreover, Rosaria's alternate outfit is also a birthday gift from Dahlia and Sister Victoria on behalf of the Church of Favonius.

Most recently, Rosaria mentioned Dahlia during the Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter event. When the players interacted with her in the open world, her first question was whether someone sent the MC to supervise her work, and if it was Sister Victoria, Venti, or Dahlia.

Following such namedrops, HoYoverse finally revealed Dahlia in the Genshin Impact 5.6 trailer, where players got their first look at his character design.

Character design

Dahlia with Jean, as seen in the v5.6 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Dahlia appears to have a short male character model, with a rounded face, pink hair, and lilac-colored eyes.

Considering he is a member of the Church of Favonius, Dahlia's outfit is primarily white in color and includes some black and red portions, with golden accents. He also has a matching hat.

Vision

Dahlia's vision, as seen in v5.6 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Genshin Impact version 5.6 livestream, fans got a glimpse of Dahlia's Elemental Vision. It confirmed that this upcoming character would be wielding the powers of the Hydro element.

Voice actors

Recently, HoYoverse also revealed Dahlia's English and Japanese voice actors on X. Here are the VAs who will bring this character to life:

English dub: Aileen Mythen

Japanese dub: Yamamoto Kazutomi

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

