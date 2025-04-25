The recently concluded Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream revealed plenty of information regarding the upcoming update. Starting from new character releases to fresh banners, Archon Quests, and events, version 5.6 is guaranteed to be packed to the brim with exciting content. Additionally, three new redemption codes were also issued during the livestream, which players can use to claim valuable in-game rewards.
This article provides a summary of all the announcements and information provided during the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream.
Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream overview
New characters
As announced during the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream, there will be two new characters releasing in the upcoming version. These characters are Escoffier (5-star Cryo) and Ifa (4-star Anemo), both of whom will be playable in version 5.6. Escoffier is a buffer and support unit, while Ifa is an on-field reaction driver with decent healing capabilites.
Event Wishes (Banners)
Version 5.6 will feature the following Event Wishes, as revealed during the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream:
Phase I
- Escoffier (5-star Cryo)
- Navia (5-star Geo)
- Ifa (4-star Anemo)
Phase II
- Kinich (5-star Dendro)
- Raiden Shogun (5-star Electro)
New weapons
Escoffier's signature weapon Symphonist of Scents is a 5-star Polearm that is meant to be her best-in-slot weapon. This weapon will be featured on the first half weapon banner, along with Escoffier's rate-up banner.
Additionally, a free 4-star Bow titled Sequence of Solitude will also be available in Genshin Impact 5.6. This weapon can be claimed by all players during the Whirling Waltz event.
New Chronicled Wish banners
Genshin Impact 5.6 will feature new Inazuma Chronicled Wish banners with the following characters:
- Kamisato Ayaka
- Kamisato Ayato
- Yoimiya
- Chiori
- Yae Miko
- Arataki Itto
- Sangonomiya Kokomi
- Kaedehara Kazuha
Additionally, these weapons will also be featured in the Chronicled Wish banner:
- Mistsplitter Reforged
- Haran Geppaku Futsu
- Thundering Pulse
- Uraku Misugiri
- Kagura's Verity
- Redhorn Stonethresher
- Everlasting Moonglow
- Freedom-Sworn
Archon Quest
As revealed in the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream, players will go back to Mondstadt for a new Archon Quest. Titled Interlude Chapter: Act IV 'Paralogism', this Archon Quest will feature characters such as Albedo, Kaeya, Jean, and the Anemo Archon Venti himself.
Escoffier Story Quest
Genshin Impact 5.6 will feature a new Story Quest for Escoffier. Titled Dulciaria Structura Chapter: Act I, this quest will give players a glimpse into Escoffier's background and personality.
New events
These are the events that players will be able to participate in in Genshin Impact 5.6:
- Whirling Waltz
- Operation Downpour Simulation
- Legends Ablaze: Cross-Border Brawl
- Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems
New bosses
There will be two new bosses introduced in Genshin Impact 5.6, which are the following:
- Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device
- The Game Before the Gate
The Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device is an overworld boss that can be defeated in order to obtain Escoffier's ascension materials. Meanwhile, The Game Before the Gate is a new weekly boss that can be found in Mondstadt.
Charlotte Tilbury x Genshin Impact collab
As revealed during the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream, a brand new collab between the beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury and Genshin Impact will be launching soon. Two limited-edition sets will be available for the duration of this collab, which can be purchased starting April 30, 2025.
System and QOL optimizations
As announced during the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream, these QoL updates and optimizations will soon be introduced to the game:
- Explanations for Brilliant Blessings in Imaginarium Theater will be more detailed, in order to help players understand them better. Additionally, earning Stellas will now provide rewards such as Sanctifying Unctions, Transient Resin, and Sanctifying Elixirs. Players can also restart the final Act of Imaginarium Theater instead of directly being taken to the credits section.
- Talent and Skill descriptions for characters will be made more concise.
- The Treasure Compass can now locate Warrior Challenges in Natlan. Once your exploration progress is high enough, the Treasure Compass can also mark Natlan's various Tribal Spaces.
- Custom pins can be deleted in batches, instead of one at a time.
New redemption codes
The following are the three redemption codes announced during the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream:
- GI56Paralogism: Primogems x100, Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- ChefEscoffier0507: Primogems x100, Hero's Wit x5
- IfaCacucu0507: Primogems x100, Mora x50,000
Players can redeem these codes to claim Primogems, Hero's Wits, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and Mora.
