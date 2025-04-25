Genshin Impact 5.6 release date, time, and countdown

By Virat Fumakia
Modified Apr 25, 2025 13:33 GMT
Genshin Impact 5.6 release date and time
Genshin Impact 5.6 release schedule (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact 5.6 update will be released worldwide on May 7, 2025, as announced by HoYoverse during the official livestream. It will introduce Escoffier and Ifa as new playable characters and see the return of fan-favorites, such as Kinich, Navia, and Raiden Shogun.

Ad

Considering many players are looking forward to the release of the next patch and may wish to know when it will go live, this article provides the release dates and timings for the Genshin Impact 5.6 update. It also includes a universal countdown for convenience.

Genshin Impact 5.6: Release date, time, and countdown for all servers

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The version 5.6 livestream has confirmed that the upcoming Genshin Impact version 5.6 will be released simultaneously on all servers on May 7, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8).

As soon as the update goes live, players will be able to experience all the new content of the patch and summon Escoffier (5-star Cryo) and Navia (5-star Geo) from the gacha banners. Moreover, their respective signature weapons, Symphonist of Scents (5-star Polearm) and Verdict (5-star Claymore), will also be featured on the weapons banner.

Ad

Here is a countdown reflecting the time until version 5.6 arrives:

Ad

Additionally, here are the release dates and timings for all major regions worldwide:

America

  • Pacific Standard Time (PDT): May 6, 2025, at 8 PM
  • Mountain Standard Time (MDT): May 6, 2025, at 9 PM
  • Central Standard Time (CDT): May 6, 2025, at 10 PM
  • Eastern Standard Time (EDT): May 6, 2025, at 11 PM

Europe

  • Western European Time (WET): May 7, 2025, at 4 AM
  • Central European Time (CET): May 7, 2025, at 5 AM
  • Eastern European Time (EET): May 7, 2025, at 6 AM

Asia

  • India Standard Time (IST): May 7, 2025, at 8:30 AM
  • China Standard Time (CST): May 7, 2025, at 11 AM
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): May 7, 2025, at 11 AM
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): May 7, 2025, at 12 PM
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): May 7, 2025, at 12 PM
Ad

Players should note that ahead of version 5.6's arrival, HoYoverse will conduct scheduled maintenance for approximately five hours to roll out the new update. During this period, the game will experience a downtime, and fans must plan their gameplay accordingly during this period.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

About the author
Virat Fumakia

Virat Fumakia

Virat is a Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming journalist specializing in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. During his first nine months with the company, he garnered over 2 million views with under 300 articles, showcasing the value his expertise brings.

As a passionate fan of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Virat stays updated with the latest information from official and unofficial sources. By carefully selecting the sources and meticulously reviewing the information, he ensures his readers have access to the most accurate news. His love for Genshin Impact is such that he could readily dive into the game physically and explore its open-world map if given the chance.

Virat’s interest in gaming began at a very young age with Pokemon Crystal on the Game Boy Advanced and he continued immersing himself further in the world of role-playing games, a genre he still adores. For nostalgic reasons, he still plays Pokemon games and frequently indulges in various mobile titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, Pokemon GO, and Clash Royale.

In his leisure time, Virat finds pleasure in watching anime and reading manga. He also enjoys watching Dkayed’s videos, which have helped him learn a lot about Yu-Gi-Oh. Additionally, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys staying active and engaging in various sporting activities.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Virat Fumakia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications