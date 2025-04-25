The Genshin Impact 5.6 update will be released worldwide on May 7, 2025, as announced by HoYoverse during the official livestream. It will introduce Escoffier and Ifa as new playable characters and see the return of fan-favorites, such as Kinich, Navia, and Raiden Shogun.

Considering many players are looking forward to the release of the next patch and may wish to know when it will go live, this article provides the release dates and timings for the Genshin Impact 5.6 update. It also includes a universal countdown for convenience.

Genshin Impact 5.6: Release date, time, and countdown for all servers

The version 5.6 livestream has confirmed that the upcoming Genshin Impact version 5.6 will be released simultaneously on all servers on May 7, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8).

As soon as the update goes live, players will be able to experience all the new content of the patch and summon Escoffier (5-star Cryo) and Navia (5-star Geo) from the gacha banners. Moreover, their respective signature weapons, Symphonist of Scents (5-star Polearm) and Verdict (5-star Claymore), will also be featured on the weapons banner.

Here is a countdown reflecting the time until version 5.6 arrives:

Additionally, here are the release dates and timings for all major regions worldwide:

America

Pacific Standard Time (PDT) : May 6, 2025, at 8 PM

: May 6, 2025, at 8 PM Mountain Standard Time (MDT) : May 6, 2025, at 9 PM

: May 6, 2025, at 9 PM Central Standard Time (CDT) : May 6, 2025, at 10 PM

: May 6, 2025, at 10 PM Eastern Standard Time (EDT): May 6, 2025, at 11 PM

Europe

Western European Time (WET) : May 7, 2025, at 4 AM

: May 7, 2025, at 4 AM Central European Time (CET) : May 7, 2025, at 5 AM

: May 7, 2025, at 5 AM Eastern European Time (EET): May 7, 2025, at 6 AM

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : May 7, 2025, at 8:30 AM

: May 7, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST) : May 7, 2025, at 11 AM

: May 7, 2025, at 11 AM Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : May 7, 2025, at 11 AM

: May 7, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) : May 7, 2025, at 12 PM

: May 7, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): May 7, 2025, at 12 PM

Players should note that ahead of version 5.6's arrival, HoYoverse will conduct scheduled maintenance for approximately five hours to roll out the new update. During this period, the game will experience a downtime, and fans must plan their gameplay accordingly during this period.

