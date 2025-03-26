Genshin Impact Ifa ascension materials leaks

Ifa is expected to be released as a playable character in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.6 update. Leaks suggest that he will be a 4-star Anemo character from Natlan who wields a Catalyst. Ahead of his debut, a new leak from Spletnik_fatui on Telegram has disclosed all of Ifa's ascension and talent materials.
For players interested in pre-farming for this upcoming character, this article will list all of Ifa's ascension and talent materials, as per leaks.
Note: This article is based on leaks, and players are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Genshin Impact Ifa ascension and talent level-up materials
Here are all the ascension materials you will require to upgrade Ifa for each ascension phase:
Genshin Impact Ifa all materials
Below is a complete list of resources required to fully upgrade Ifa and his talents:
- Vayuda Turquoise Silver x 1
- Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 9
- Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x 9
- Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x 6
- Saurian Claw Succulent x 168
- Sparkless Statue Core x 46
- Juvenile Fang x 36
- Seasoned Fang x 96
- Tyrant's Fang x 129
- Unnamed boss material x 18
- Teachings of Conflict x 9
- Guide to Conflict x 63
- Philosophies of Conflict x 114
- Crown of Insight x 3
- Hero's Wit x 419
- Mora x 7,100,000
It is important to note that the weekly boss material required for Ifa is currently unobtainable in the game. It is likely to be dropped by the upcoming chess-themed weekly boss.
Where to find all the materials to level up Ifa in Genshin Impact
Saurian Claw Succulent
Saurian Claw Succulent is a Natlan local specialty that can be found around the Children of Echoes area. The above interactive map showcases the locations where this resource can be found.
Vayuda Turquoise Silver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone
The Vayuda Turquoise stones are required to ascend all Anemo characters, and they can be obtained by defeating the following monsters:
- Anemo Hypostasis
- Stormterror Dvalin
- Maguu Kenki
- Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network
- Setekh Wenut
- Icewind Suite: Coppelia
Juvenile/Seasoned/Tyrant's Fang
These items are drops that can be collected by defeating the various Saurians that spawn across Natlan. The above interactive map displays their general location.
Sparkless Statue Core
The Sparkless Statue Core is a boss material that can be claimed by defeating the Lava Dragon Statue and spending Resin. The foe can be challenged in the underground cave north of the Statue of the Seven in Atocpan.
Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Conflict
The Conflict talent books can be farmed by spending Resin at the Blazing Ruins domain in Natlan on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.