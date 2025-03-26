Genshin Impact Ifa ascension materials leaks

Ifa is expected to be released as a playable character in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.6 update. Leaks suggest that he will be a 4-star Anemo character from Natlan who wields a Catalyst. Ahead of his debut, a new leak from Spletnik_fatui on Telegram has disclosed all of Ifa's ascension and talent materials.

Ad

For players interested in pre-farming for this upcoming character, this article will list all of Ifa's ascension and talent materials, as per leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and players are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact Ifa ascension and talent level-up materials

Here are all the ascension materials you will require to upgrade Ifa for each ascension phase:

Ad

Trending

Ascension Level Materials Required Mora Required Ascension Reward Level 20

1x Vayuda Turquoise Silver, 3x Saurian Claw Succulent, 3x Juvenile Fang

20,000 1x Acquaint Fate Level 40

3x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 2x Sparkless Statue Core, 10x Saurian Claw Succulent, 15x Juvenile Fang

40,000 NA Level 50 6x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 4x Sparkless Statue Core, 20x Saurian Claw Succulent, 12x Seasoned Fang

60,000 1x Acquaint Fate

Level 60

3x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 8x Sparkless Statue Core, 30x Saurian Claw Succulent, 18x Seasoned Fang

80,000 NA Level 70

6x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 12x Sparkless Statue Core, 45x Saurian Claw Succulent, 12x Tyrant's Fang

100,000 1x Acquaint Fate Level 80 6x Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, 20x Sparkless Statue Core, 60x Saurian Claw Succulent, 24x Tyrant's Fang

120,000 NA

Ad

Genshin Impact Ifa all materials

Below is a complete list of resources required to fully upgrade Ifa and his talents:

Vayuda Turquoise Silver x 1

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 9

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x 9

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x 6

Saurian Claw Succulent x 168

Sparkless Statue Core x 46

Juvenile Fang x 36

Seasoned Fang x 96

Tyrant's Fang x 129

Unnamed boss material x 18

Teachings of Conflict x 9

Guide to Conflict x 63

Philosophies of Conflict x 114

Crown of Insight x 3

Hero's Wit x 419

Mora x 7,100,000

Ad

It is important to note that the weekly boss material required for Ifa is currently unobtainable in the game. It is likely to be dropped by the upcoming chess-themed weekly boss.

Where to find all the materials to level up Ifa in Genshin Impact

Saurian Claw Succulent

Ad

Saurian Claw Succulent is a Natlan local specialty that can be found around the Children of Echoes area. The above interactive map showcases the locations where this resource can be found.

Vayuda Turquoise Silver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Vayuda Turquoise stones are required to ascend all Anemo characters, and they can be obtained by defeating the following monsters:

Ad

Anemo Hypostasis

Stormterror Dvalin

Maguu Kenki

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network

Setekh Wenut

Icewind Suite: Coppelia

Juvenile/Seasoned/Tyrant's Fang

Ad

These items are drops that can be collected by defeating the various Saurians that spawn across Natlan. The above interactive map displays their general location.

Sparkless Statue Core

Sparkless Statue Core (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Sparkless Statue Core is a boss material that can be claimed by defeating the Lava Dragon Statue and spending Resin. The foe can be challenged in the underground cave north of the Statue of the Seven in Atocpan.

Ad

Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Conflict

Philosophies of Conflict (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Conflict talent books can be farmed by spending Resin at the Blazing Ruins domain in Natlan on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Ad

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.