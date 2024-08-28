Genshin Impact: Blazing Ruins domain location and unlock guide

Blazing Ruins is one of the new permanent domains introduced in Genshin Impact with the release of its 5.0 update. This domain will allow players to farm for the new Talent level-up materials, which is an important resource to upgrade your character's skills. Now that the highly anticipated Natlan region has become available, players can explore plenty of new content in this update.

Like the other regions, Natlan offers various domains for you to explore and challenge. Some of these offer one-time rewards, while others, like the Blazing Ruins, are permanent and provide valuable items like Weapon Ascension materials, Talent level-up materials, and Artifacts.

This guide explains how to unlock the Blazing Ruins domain in Genshin Impact and mentions its rewards.

Genshin Impact: How to unlock the Blazing Ruins Domain

The Blazing Ruins domain location on the map (Image via HoYoverse)

The Tequemecan Valley is home to the Blazing Ruins domain. To get there, simply use the Teleport Waypoint on the Tepecac Rise region of Natlan's map, which is directly above the domain. After teleporting, head down south from there to get to it. From there, you should also see the domain on your minimap.

If you do not have the waypoint unlocked, you can also reach the domain by using the Statue of the Seven in Tequemecan Valley, which is right next to where the Children of Echoes tribe is located. Head southwest from the statue, follow the road, and you will eventually reach the Blazing Ruins domain as well as the Teleport Waypoint closest to it.

Genshin Impact: Blazing Ruins domain rewards

Teachings of Contention, Kindling, and Conflict, respectively (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Blazing Ruins is a permanent domain in Natlan that you can challenge to obtain the Talent level-up materials of the region. Here is a list of all the materials that the domain drops based on the different days of the week:

Monday, Thursday, Sunday:

Teachings of Contention

Guide to Contention

Philosophies of Contention

Tuesday, Friday, Sunday:

Teachings of Kindling

Guide to Kindling

Philosophies of Kindling

Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday:

Teachings of Conflict

Guide to Conflict

Philosophies of Conflict

Apart from the Talent level-up materials, you will also be rewarded with Adventure EXP, Companionship EXP, and Mora for completing the Blazing Ruins domain challenge.

