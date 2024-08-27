Genshin Impact September 2024 Imaginarium Theater adjustments and changes

Imaginarium Theater is a permanent combat-based gameplay mode that is accessible to all players who have reached Adventure Rank 35. Since its release in version 4.7, it has proved to be a fun gameplay mode that can be played by both older and newer players alike.

Recently, during the Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream, developers announced certain changes that would be brought about to Imaginarium Theater, starting from version 5.0. This article takes a look at the aforementioned changes and updates for Imaginarium Theater in September 2024.

New updates in Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater

Imaginarium Theater will feature many new updates and changes starting from September 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Starting from September 1, there will be a series of new changes implemented in Imaginarium Theater. These updates have been added keeping user feedback in mind, and players who enjoy this gameplay mode should find these new updates pretty useful.

Trending

These are the following changes that will be added to Imaginarium Theater starting September 1, 2024:

1) Performance requirements adjusted

The number of total characters needed to perform in Imaginarium Theater has now been reduced (Image via HoYoverse)

The total character requirement needed to challenge Imaginarium Theater will now be reduced. These are the new character quantity requirements that will take effect from September 1:

Easy Mode : 8 characters (as opposed to the previous 10)

: 8 characters (as opposed to the previous 10) Normal Mode : 12 characters (as opposed to the previous 14)

: 12 characters (as opposed to the previous 14) Hard Mode: 16 characters (as opposed to the previous 18)

Additionally, after you have reached the character quantity requirements, any additional characters you add to your Imaginarium Theater performance lineup will give you extra Fantasia Flowers and additional Blessing Level buffs.

2) 'Brilliant Blessings' buff added

New 'Brilliant Blessings' which are essentially Elemental Reaction Buffs will be added (Image via HoYoverse)

Starting from September 1, challenging Imaginarium Theater will grant you special Brilliant Blessings, which are essentially Elemental Reaction buffs. Each season in the gameplay mode focuses on three main elements, and these Brilliant Blessings will give you buffs corresponding to these elements.

For example, if a certain season of Imaginarium Theater focuses on Hydro, Dendro, and Pyro elements, then the following Brilliant Blessings will be available as buffs:

Bloom Blessing (Hydro + Dendro)

(Hydro + Dendro) Vaporize Blessing (Hydro + Pyro)

(Hydro + Pyro) Burning Blessing (Pyro + Dendro)

Selecting Brilliant Blessing buffs consecutively can also allow you to upgrade these Blessings. This means that if you select quite a few Bloom Blessings, the damage caused by Bloom Dendro Cores will be enhanced, and you will also be able to create stronger Dendro Cores while fighting enemies in Imaginarium Theater.

3) Visionary Mode introduced

An even more challenging level will be added to Imaginarium Theater (Image via HoYoverse)

A new difficulty level called 'Visionary Mode' will be added to Imaginarium Theater from September 1. This mode is more challenging than all the other modes currently available (Easy, Normal, and Hard). The Visionary Mode can be unlocked after completing a full performance of Imaginarium Theater on Hard Mode.

There are certain requirements that you also need to fulfill to play the Visionary Mode level. These are:

A total of 22 characters is required to start performances in Visionary Mode.

These characters must have reached a minimum of Level 70.

Four additional characters can be added to the lineup.

One Supporting Cast character can be invited.

Clearing Imaginarium Theater on Visionary Mode for a total of 10 times will grant players additional Performance Tour Rewards, including Primogems, Mora, and other valuable in-game items.

4) More Fantasia Flowers obtained from battles and Rewind function improved

You can get more Fantasia Flowers after completing battles in Imaginarium Theater (Image via HoYoverse)

Starting from September 1, clearing battles in Imaginarium Theater will grant players more Fantasia Flowers. This update applies to battles fought in the "Battle: Normal" and "Battle: Defense Sequence" combat events. Finishing each of these battles will now give players 90 Fantasia Flowers.

Additionally, the Rewind function can now be used twice during one performance of Imaginarium Theater. This applies to all difficulty levels except challenges on Easy Mode.

Also read these Genshin Impact articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!