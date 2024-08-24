7 best weapons for Mualani in Genshin Impact

Mualani is a 5-Star Hydro Catalyst user, and also the first character (along with Kachina) to be released in the Natlan region of Genshin Impact. She is a great Hydro DPS, and Mualani's best team comps include Vaporize teams that let her deal insane amounts of damage.

Being an on-field DPS, Mualani's raw damage is very good. However, adding the right support to buff her skills can boost that even further. This article will delve into the weapons best suited for Mualani, including 5-Star and 4-Star options.

Best weapons for Mualani in Genshin Impact

1) Surf's Up

Surf's Up (Image via HoYoverse)

Mualani's signature weapon Surf's Up is her best-in-slot weapon. With a high Base ATK of 542 and a whopping 88.2% Crit DMG as its secondary stat (at level 90), this 5-Star Catalyst is an amazing option for the Hydro tribe native and her DPS-oriented kit. The weapon passive increases the user's HP by 20%, which automatically benefits Mualani, as she scales off HP.

Surf's Up also incentivizes Vaporize reactions, which is what Mualani does best. If you're pulling for Mualani and debating on whether to pull for her signature weapon as well, the answer is yes. Surf's Up increases her overall damage output by a lot and is the best 5-star weapon currently available for Mualani in the game.

2) Tome of the Eternal Flow

Tome of the Eternal Flow (Image via HoYoverse)

Tome of the Eternal Flow is a 5-Star Catalyst which is Neuvillette's signature weapon. Neuvillette is a DPS character who scales off HP as well, making his signature weapon a good option for Mualani. Having the same Base ATK and 88.2% Crist DMG bonus as Mualani's signature weapon, Tome of the Eternal Flow can be equipped on the Hydro tribe native with great results.

Tome of the Eternal Flow's weapon passive increases Charged ATK DMG whenever the user's HP increases or decreases. While Mualani cannot make use of this passive on her own, pairing her with Furina can help her take advantage of this. However, keep in mind that Charged Attacks are not a big part of Mualani's kit, so this passive will mostly be ineffective for her.

3) Sacrificial Jade

Sacrificial Jade (Image via HoYoverse)

This 4-Star Catalyst is available from the Battle Pass and is Mualani's best 4-Star weapon option. Sacrificial Jade gives a 36.8% Crit Rate boost at Level 90, and its secondary passive increases HP for the user when they are off-field for more than 5 seconds.

If you play Mualani as an on-field DPS, she might not be able to make the most use of this passive. However, if you put her in a quick-swap team or use her as a sub-DPS where you keep switching her in and out, then she can utilize this weapon passive to the fullest.

You can equip Sacrificial Jade on Mualani even if you have the weapon at R1, although an R5 Sacrificial Jade will significantly boost her damage potential.

4) Ring of Yaxche

Ring of Yaxche (Image via HoYoverse)

This 4-Star Catalyst is the best free-to-play weapon option for Mualani. Ring of Yaxche is a forgeable Catalyst, and will also be available to players for free via participation in the Off We Go to the Nation of Pyro! web event. With a 41.3% HP bonus as its secondary stat, this weapon is really good for Mualani, an HP-scaling character.

If you don't have any 5-star weapons to equip on Mualani and also don't have the Battle Pass Catalyst, Ring of Yaxche is a solid F2P choice that will work well with her kit and gameplay mechanics.

5) Ash-Graven Drinking Horn

Ash-Graven Drinking Horn (Image via HoYoverse)

The Ash-Graven Drinking Horn is a new 4-Star Catalyst weapon that will be available to players during the 'Traces of Artistry' event in version 5.0 of Genshin Impact. This Catalyst is also a good free-to-play weapon choice for Mualani, as it gives a 41.3% HP Bonus as its secondary stat, along with extra AoE damage buffs that can be triggered by the user every 15 seconds.

Keep in mind that this weapon is event-exclusive, and will not be available after the Traces of Artistry event is over.

6) The Widsith

The Widsith (Image via HoYoverse)

The Widsith is another good 4-star Catalyst option that can be used by Mualani. With a Base ATK of 510 and a 55.1% Crit DMG Bonus (at Level 90), The Widsith can be equipped on the Hydro tribe native without any hesitation. This weapon also gives other buffs such as an ATK% boost, an Elemental DMG boost, and an Elemental Mastery buff.

While Mualani can't make use of the ATK% buff as she is an HP-scaling DPS, the Elemental DMG and Elemental Mastery bonuses will help increase her overall damage.

7) Prototype Amber

Prototype Amber (Image via HoYoverse)

Prototype Amber is a 4-Star Catalyst with an HP% Bonus secondary stat that any characters who scale off Hydro can utilize. With a 41.3% HP Bonus at Level 90, this weapon will be a good 4-Star option for Mualani, as the extra HP will buff her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst, both of which scale off her max HP.

The secondary passive of Prototype Amber is not useful for Mualani, as she cannot make any use of it. Do keep in mind that if you are using the Prototype Amber on Mualani, her Crit Ratio needs to be balanced via her artifacts, as the weapon itself doesn't provide any Crit Rate/Crit DMG buffs.

Also read this article to know more about how to build Mualani, including her best artifacts, team comps and more.

