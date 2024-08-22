Genshin Impact Ash-Graven Drinking Horn stats, materials, and best characters

Ash-Graven Drinking Horn in Genshin Impact is a new 4-star event-exclusive Catalyst that can be obtained by playing the Traces of Artistry event in version 5.0. This decent weapon provides a huge HP% bonus and deals AoE damage based on the wielder's Max HP. It can be a decent option for characters who scale on HP and use a Catalyst.

This article covers Ash-Graven Drinking Horn's stats, materials, and the best Genshin Impact characters who can use it.

Note: Some of the ascension material names are sourced from Honey Hunter and may be subject to change.

Ash-Graven Drinking Horn in Genshin Impact: Essential details

Stats and best characters

New 4-star event-exclusive Catalyst (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the stats and skills of the new 4-star Catalyst Ash-Graven Drinking Horn at Level 90 R1 in Genshin Impact 5.0:

Base ATK : 510

: 510 Second stat : 41.3% HP

: 41.3% HP Passive: When an attack hits an opponent, deal AoE damage equal to 40% of the wielder's Max HP at the target's location. This effect can only be triggered once every 15 seconds.

The stats and skills of Ash-Graven Drinking Horn are pretty good for a 4-star weapon. Additionally, one can expect the AoE DMG to increase up to 80% of the Max HP at R5, which is a significant amount. However, the passive effect triggers only once every 15 seconds, which is a big downside of this weapon.

Mualani and Kokomi (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some of the best characters who can use the 4-star Catalyst:

Mualani

Kokomi

Neuvillette

Barbara

Baizhu

Note that these characters can use Ash-Graven Drinking Horn, but it doesn't necessarily mean it's better than the already existing weapon options.

Ash-Graven Drinking Horn ascension materials

Materials needed to level up Ash-Graven Drinking Horn (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of the items required to level up Ash-Graven Drinking Horn:

Night-Wind's Mystic Consideration x3

Night-Wind's Mystic Premonition x9

Night-Wind's Mystic Augury x9

Night-Wind's Mystic Revelation x4

Axis of the Secret Source x15

Sheath of the Secret Source x18

Heart of the Secret Source x27

Juvenile Fang x10

Seasoned Fang x15

Tyrant's Fang x18

Mora x150,000

Axis, Sheath, and Heart of the Secret Source can be obtained by defeating the Secret Source Automaton. Meanwhile, Juvenile, Seasoned, and Tyrant's Fangs are commonly dropped by the new Saurian enemy group.

Lastly, Night-Wind's Mystic Consideration, Premonition, Augury, and Revelation can be farmed in the Ancient Watchtower domain in Natlan after the version 5.0 update.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.

