Genshin Impact's version 5.0 is scheduled to be released worldwide on August 28, 2024, at 11 AM (UTC +8). This will be the first patch of the Natlan saga and introduce the Pyro nation to the game. Additionally, it will include new characters, Archon Quests, events, and more.

This article will cover everything new coming to Genshin Impact in the new 5.0 update.

Genshin Impact 5.0 early patch notes: New characters, weapons, quests, and more

New characters

All new characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's 5.0 update will introduce Mualani (Hydro), Kinich (Dendro), and Kachina (Geo) as playable characters. All of them are new Natlan units and each one belongs to one of the various tribes of Natlan.

New weapons

New weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

The 5.0 update will release several new weapons including two 5-stars, called Surf's Up (Catalyst) and the Fang of the Mountain King (Claymore). Both of them will be the signature weapons Mualani and Kinich, respectively.

HoYoverse will also add the following five new 4-star Natlan-themed weapons:

Flute of Ezpitzal (Sword)

Earth Shaker (Claymore)

Footprint of the Rainbow (Polearm)

Ring of Yaxche (Catalyst)

Chain Breaker (Bow)

Additionally, the main event of the patch will reward players with a free 4-star Catalyst called Ash-Graven Drinking Horn.

Upcoming banners

Here is the Character Event Wish banner schedule for the Natlan update:

First half (August 28, 2024)

Mualani (5-star Hydro)

Kazhua (5-star Anemo)

Kachina (4-star Geo)

Bennett (4-star Pyro)

Xinyan (4-star Pyro)

Second half (September 17, 2024)

Kinich (5-star Dendro)

Raiden Shogun (5-star Electro)

Below is the Epitome Invocation weapons banner schedule:

First half (August 28, 2024)

Surf's Up (5-star Catalyst)

Freedom-Sworn (5-star Sword)

The Stringless (4-star Bow)

Favonius Sword (4-star Sword)

Favonius Greatsword (4-star Claymore)

Sacrificial Fragments (4-star Catalyst)

Dragon's Bane (4-star Polearm)

Second half (September 17, 2024)

Fang of the Mountain King (5-star Claymore)

Engulfing Lightning (5-star Polearm)

New artifact set

New artifact sets (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse will be adding a new artifact domain in the Natlan map expansion of version 5.0. It will offer the following artifact sets:

Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City

Obsidian Codex

New Archon Quests

With the release of Natlan in Genshin Impact 5.0, the developer will begin the Natlan chapter of Archon Quests. During the new patch, players can partake in the following quests:

Archon Quest Chapter V: Act I

Archon Quest Chapter V: Act II

Moreover, completing Act I will reward players with a free copy of Kachina.

Tribal Chronicles

Starting from v5.0, the developer will add new types of quests called Tribal Chronicles. Players can complete the Tribal Chronicles for Scions of the Canopy and People of the Springs within the designated period to obtain Primogems and character level-up materials.

New map

HoYoverse will expand the map of Teyvat in the new update and add a portion of the Natlan region. Players can visit and explore the latest area to collect Pyroculus, Treasure Chests, Pyro Sigils, and more.

New exploration mechanic with Saurians

Saurians (Image via HoYoverse)

The region of Natlan is home to a unique species called Saurians. Saurians in the Genshin Impact fight alongside the characters and also serve as the new exploration mechanic. Three types will be introduced in 5.0 and each can be used to traverse different areas in Natlan.

New boss monsters

New boss monsters in 5.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

As is the case with every new region, the Pyro nation will include two new boss monsters, namely Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King and Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant. Fans can undertake the challenge and defeat them to collect their drops.

New events

v5.0 all events (Image via HoYoverse)

The 5.0 update will include several events with the main event being Traces of Artistry. Completing it will reward players with a variety of in-game items and a free 4-star weapon.

Here are all the v5.0 events:

Traces of Artistry

Mementos of Teyvat

Of Thorns and Crowns

Dodoco's Boom-Bastic Escapades

Ley-Line Overflow

Fourth anniversary rewards

Fourth anniversary rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact will celebrate its fourth anniversary on September 28, 2024, and the developers will reward fans with the following exciting items to commemorate the occasion:

Free 5-star Standard banner character

Intertwined Fate x10

Primogems x1600

Firstborn Firesprite (Pet)

Kaboom Box (Gadget)

Sanctifying Elixir x1

Fragile Resin x2

Genesis Crystal Top-Up reset

Imaginarium Theater and Spiral Abyss reset

Visionary Mode in Imaginarium Theater (Image via HoYoverse)

The two end-game content of the title, Imaginarium Theater and Spiral Abyss will reset with new challenges on September 1, 2024. A new Visionary Mode will also be added to the former content for added difficulty.

New TCG cards

New TCG cards (Image via HoYoverse)

A variety of new Genius Invokation TCG cards will be added in Genshin Impact 5.0. It will include character cards for Xianyun and Freminet, along with the cards for some monsters. The update will also see the release of new Action cards and a Natlan-themed card back.

Adjustments, additions, and optimizations

The Genshin Impact 5.0 Natlan update will make several quality-of-life changes and optimizations to the game.

Here is a list of all of them:

Players will have access to a Quick Start feature that will allow them to begin the new Archon Quest easily. Moreover, completing these quests within the update's duration will yield additional Primogems.

Rewards for the Statue of the Seven, Sigil offering, and Shrines of the Depth will be increased for Natlan.

New World Level 9 will be added which can increase the over-world difficulty and increase the drops for enemies.

The drop rate for some particular enemies will now be adjusted.

Fate Points for the Epitome Invocation weapons banner will be reduced to one from two.

A New Capturing Radiance mechanic will be added to improve the likelihood of getting the featured 5-star characters from the banner.

Players will be able to convert artifacts into Artifact EXP materials.

A new gadget will be added that can be used to create custom artifacts with specific stats.

Travelers will be able to increase their Stamina by making offerings to any Statue of the Seven in any region.

A new tracker will be added to the game that will allow players to find local specialties easily.

The Battle Pass will allow the selection of enhancement resources and talent books to obtain more desirable rewards.

The rewards for the returning player Stellar Reunion system will be increased.

