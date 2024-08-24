All Genshin Impact 5.0 TCG cards and features

A lot of exciting things are coming to Genshin Impact in version 5.0 including the Natlan map expansion, new characters, quests, and more. The developers will also introduce several new cards to the card pool of the Genius Invokation TCG. HoYoverse has revealed that Xianyun and Freminet will finally get their own TCG character cards in the patch.

This article lists all the new Genius Invokation TCG cards debuting in the Genshin Impact 5.0 update.

Genshin Impact 5.0 TCG cards revealed

Ahead of Genshin Impact version 5.0's release, HoYoverse has announced the new additions to the existing card pool of Genius Invokation TCG. Here is a list of all upcoming cards:

Xianyun (Character Card)

(Character Card) Freminet (Character Card)

(Character Card) Hydro Hilichurl Rogue (Character Card)

(Character Card) They Call Her Cloud Retainer (Talent Card)

(Talent Card) Moment of Waking and Resolve (Talent Card)

(Talent Card) Featherweight Foam (Talent Card)

(Talent Card) Koholasaurus (Equipment Card)

(Equipment Card) Yumkasaurus (Equipment Card)

(Equipment Card) Xenochromatic Hunter's Ray (Equipment Card)

(Equipment Card) Stadium of the Sacred Flame (Support Card)

(Support Card) Atea (Support Card)

(Support Card) Saurian Dining Buddies (Event Card)

(Event Card) Edict of Absolution (Event Card)

Among them, fans are likely to be excited about the three new character cards of Xianyun, Freminet, and Hydro Hilichurl Rogue.

Also read: How to level up in Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG

Xianyun's TCG Card in Genshin Impact

Xianyun's card (Image via HoYoverse)

Like her playable counterpart, Xianyun in Genius Invokation is an Anemo character. Let's look at her abilities:

Normal Attack: Deals 1 Anemo damage.

Deals 1 Anemo damage. Elemental Skill: Deals 2 Anemo damage and creates Skyladder, which can be used to reduce the dice requirement by one when switching characters. Additionally, applies the Driftcloud Waves status effect on Xianyun, which enables her to deal 1 Anemo damage when players switch to her.

Deals 2 Anemo damage and creates Skyladder, which can be used to reduce the dice requirement by one when switching characters. Additionally, applies the Driftcloud Waves status effect on Xianyun, which enables her to deal 1 Anemo damage when players switch to her. Elemental Burst: Deals 1 Anemo damage and heals allies by 1 HP. Additionally, creates Starwicker in hand which allows her to use the Adeptal Assistance technique. Using this technique will restore 2 HP for Xianyun and deal +1 damage when she uses Normal Attacks. Moreover, it will deal 1 Anemo damage after using Skill.

Freminet's TCG Card in Genshin Impact

Freminet's card (Image via HoYoverse)

Freminet in the TCG relies on his companion, Pers, just like his playable variant. Here's how the abilities of his card works:

Normal Attack: Deals 2 Physical damage.

Deals 2 Physical damage. Elemental Skill: Deals 2 Cryo damage and gains Pers Timer, which grants one Pressure Level to Freminet for each card drawn. After using the Skill again, if he has at least two Pressure Levels, the skill costs one less elemental dice. However, if the Pressure Level is four, then the Skill deals an additional 2 Physical damage

Deals 2 Cryo damage and gains Pers Timer, which grants one Pressure Level to Freminet for each card drawn. After using the Skill again, if he has at least two Pressure Levels, the skill costs one less elemental dice. However, if the Pressure Level is four, then the Skill deals an additional 2 Physical damage Elemental Burst: Deals 4 Cryo damage and afflicts Freminet with the Subnautical Hunter Mode status effect. Under its influence, he gains a Shield point for every three cards drawn. Moreover, after using Normal Attacks or Elemental Skill, players can place up to two cards with high dice costs from their hands to the bottom of the deck and draw two more.

Hydro Hilichurl Rogue's TCG Card in Genshin Impact

Hydro Hilichurl Rogue's card (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hydro Hilichurl Rogue is the latest addition to the enemy character cards in the game. It boasts the following abilities in Genius Invokation TCG:

Normal Attack: Deals 2 Physical damage.

Deals 2 Physical damage. Elemental Skill: Deals 3 Hydro damage and regains one Energy if the enemy is Frozen or afflicted by Mist Bubble Prison.

Deals 3 Hydro damage and regains one Energy if the enemy is Frozen or afflicted by Mist Bubble Prison. Elemental Burst: Deals 3 Hydro damage and creates Mist Bubble Slime in hand which allows it to use the Bubble Battle Tactics technique. Using this technique deals 1 Hydro damage to an enemy and traps them in Mist Bubble Prison.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

