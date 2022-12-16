Genius Invokation TCG is a new minigame in Genshin Impact. Players can build a team of their favorite characters and battle against several NPCs and other Genshin Impact players. In order to do so, players will need to level up so they can earn the right to duel.

Leveling up also comes with some additional perks. As players increase their levels, they earn several rewards, such as Primogems. TCG levels can be viewed by interacting with the NPC cat, Prince, at The Cat's Tail.

The Cat's Tail NPC cat Prince (Image via HoYoverse)

How to increase the player level and earn rewards in Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG

Genshin Impact players need to be at least Adventure Rank 32 and should have completed the 'Archon Quest Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom' to unlock the 'Come Try Genius Invokation!' tutorial quest.

An NPC with the blue card icon (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the tutorial quest, players will be free to challenge NPCs that have a blue card icon above their heads to a duel. There are currently only two ways to increase the player level in Genius Invokation TCG.

1) Defeating NPCs

Dueling and defeating the various NPCs in the game's open world is the fastest way to gain exp and level up in TCG. Players can unlock more NPCs across all four regions in Genshin Impact by increasing their player level, and the NPCs can be easily located using the in-game map.

One important thing to note is that each NPC can help you gain exp only once.

TCG NPCs in Liyue (Image via HoYoverse)

2) Weekly Guest Challenges

Players need to reach level 2 to unlock the Weekly Guest Challenge feature. Four guests will visit The Cat’s Tail every week, and players can duel them to earn exp and other rewards. Each guest can be challenged multiple times, but similar to other NPCs, the rewards can only be earned once.

Genius Invokation TCG Weekly Guest Challengers (Image via HoYoverse)

Max level cap, exp required per level, and more

Here's a table that shows player exp distribution by level:

Rank Required Exp Total Exp 1 - 0 2 300 300 3 750 1050 4 950 2000 5 1300 3300 6 1450 4750 7 1600 6350 8 TBA TBA 9 TBA TBA 10 TBA TBA

(Certain boxes are marked 'to be announced' since it is unclear due to the limited number of NPCs and Guest Challenges at the moment.)

As the player's level increases, the amount of exp required to level up also increases. The game offers rewards such as 60 Primogems, Match Invitation Letters, and an additional feature or option in Genius Invokation TCG for every increase in level.

The current max level cap in TCG is level 10. One must complete the ascension challenges at the following four different stages to unlock additional levels in the card game.

Between levels 2 and 3 Between levels 4 and 5 Between levels 6 and 7 Between levels 9 and 10

A Genius Invokation TCG co-op PvP battle (Image via HoYoverse)

Reaching player level 4 will also unlock the co-op PvP feature, which will allow players to send out invitations to other Genshin Impact players and challenge them to a duel. However, players should note that PvP battles won't give them rewards or exp.

