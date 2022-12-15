Genius Invokation TCG has become a really popular in-game feature among Genshin Impact fans. They can engage in a battle against several NPCs across Teyvat whenever they want to level up and win rewards like Lucky Coins and Primogems.

Genius Invokation also lets them battle in a PvP TCG against other Genshin Impact players. Many are still looking for the best character cards and decks while trying out different combinations and reactions.

Some players may want to play a very offensive style and finish the game early, while others may want to take it slow and enjoy the experience. This guide will help them choose from some of the best Genshin Impact TCG teams.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG guide: 3 best teams that players can opt for

1) Xingqiu - Mona - Yoimiya

Yoimiya Vaporize team (Image via HoYoverse)

Just like in the regular Genshin Impact game, the Yoimiya and Xingqiu Vaporize combo works perfectly in TCG as well.

The key point here is to have Xingqiu as the first active card and use his burst, which lasts for three uses. Then, switch to Yoimiya and cast her skill, increasing her normal attack damage by one and also infusing her normal attacks with Pyro. Yoimiya’s Pyro-infused attacks combined with Xinqiu’s burst will instantly deal good Vaporize damage.

Players can also use Mona's skill to deal damage over time and apply Hydro on the enemy. When she is switched in as the active character, her passive talent - Illusory Torrent - considers this switch to be a Fast Action instead of Combat Action once every round. This allows players to apply Hydro on enemies even faster.

Barbara could be a good substitute for Mona on this team. She won't apply Hydro on enemies as fast and efficiently as the latter. And while she does not have any passive talent, she can heal all the party members with four HP using her Elemental Burst.

2) Ayaka - Ganyu - Mona

International Freeze Team (Image via HoYoverse)

This International Freeze Deck is one of the easiest teams to play in Genius Invokation TCG. As the name suggests, this combo focuses on freezing and slowing down enemy movements while continuously dealing damage. Players only need to keep switching between Mona and Ganyu or Ayaka while applying Hydro and Cryo on enemies.

Ayaka's passive skill, Kamisato Art: Senhi, infuses her normal attacks with Cryo when she is switched in as an active character. Mona and Ayaka's passive talents complement each other so well that it makes the latter's playstyle best suited for such teams. This is because she can instantly apply Cryo on enemies to cause the freeze reaction.

This roster will keep the enemy frozen and deal damage as the player controls the tempo of the game.

Ayaka's International Freeze Team is one of the most popular and strongest teams in Genius Invokation TCG.

3) Noelle - Barbara - Ningguang

Defensive team (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlike the previous two teams, this one focuses more on defense and healing. Using this combo might consume a lot of time, but it will increase the chances of winning. This team is best suited for players who are not good against very offensive opponents.

Noelle can create a shield and even heal with her Talent skill card. Ningguang can use her Elemental Skill, Jade Screen, to reduce the damage taken, while Barbara heals.

Ningguang can deal a great deal of single-target damage using her burst and Noelle can also be a good Geo DPS after using her burst.

Although none of the three characters have any Passive Talent, it doesn't stop them from being one of the best defensive teams in Genius Invokation TCG.

