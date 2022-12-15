Genshin Impact TCG tier list: Best cards in Genius Invokation

As exciting as Genius Invokation TCG is in Genshin Impact, it's quite clear that some cards are much better than others. That's why some players create tier lists. There's a ton of theorycrafting that goes on during these types of discussions, so it's vital to preface the bulk of the article by stating that this tier list is based on usage rate in high-level tournaments.

The specific data used here comes from the first Genius Invokation TCG Weekly, which includes some interesting results from the American, European, and Asian servers. Cards used to secure high placements there will obviously result in them ranking highly in this tier list.

Genius Invokation TCG tier list: Exploring the best cards in Genshin Impact

Artwork for the Genius Invokation TCG in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

This article will cover the three best tiers, which will be listed in descending order. S, A, and B will be the three main tier rankings to look at here, with the stuff in S-tier usually being ubiquitous in the top placements of Genius Invokation TCG's competitive scene.

Similarly, the A-tier stuff is full of cards that have won plenty of high-tier duels but not to the level of its S-tier counterpart in terms of frequency in the top decks.

The meta can shift away from it as the metagame develops in future weeks, so do note that this list was made just shortly after Genius Invokation TCG was released.

S-tier

This combination actually ranked first place in the first American Genius Invokation TCG Weekly (Image via StupidIdiot)

Some of the best cards in Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG include:

Ayaka

Changing Shifts

Chongyun

I Haven't Lost Yet!

Kanten Senmyou Blessing

Liben

Paimon

Parametric Transformer

Strategize

The Bestest Travel Companion!

Xingqiu

Yoimiya

All of the above cards have regularly seen a ton of usage in most (if not all) winning decks. For instance, the American scene had four of the top five use an Ayaka and Yoimiya-based deck.

Similarly, Chongyun and Xingqiu have seen a ton of success in the Asian scene. The non-character cards listed here were almost always seen in every winning deck, usually at two copies.

A-tier

Bennett is a good option for Genshin Impact players to consider in some decks (Image via HoYoverse)

These cards have seen some great results in the Genshin Impact card game, just not to the overbearing nature of the previous section:

Bennett

Chang the Ninth

Elemental Resonance: Shattering Ice

Fischl

Gambler's Earrings

Ganyu

Iron Tongue Tian

Keqing

Liu Su

Lucky Dog's Silver Circlet

Minty Meat Rolls

Mona

Mondstadt Hash Brown

Send Off

Starsigns

Steady Breathing

Timmie

All of these cards are quite good, which is quite evident based on the top duelists using some of them. As far as the character cards go, Bennett, Fischl, Ganyu, Keqing, and Mona have all seen good placements but less usage than options like Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Xingqiu.

Bennett actually topped the European scene alongside Yoimiya and Xingqiu. However, the top placements in the other regions don't seem to prioritize him over the aforementioned options in S-tier.

B-tier

Collei saw a respectable spot in the American tourney, meaning that she has some potential (Image via HoYoverse)

These are some solid yet situational cards that have seen some success but are a bit lacking in usage compared to the previous two tiers:

Aquila Favonia

Collei

Ellin

Jade Chamber

Katheryne

NRE

Sweet Madame

Toss-Up

That's it for the notable Genius Invokation TCG cards in Genshin Impact. It will be interesting to see if HoYoverse changes up the metagame in the upcoming patches or if Genshin Impact players discover new viable strategies.

