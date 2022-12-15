Genshin Impact TCG tier list: Best cards in Genius Invokation

As exciting as Genius Invokation TCG is in Genshin Impact, it's quite clear that some cards are much better than others. That's why some players create tier lists. There's a ton of theorycrafting that goes on during these types of discussions, so it's vital to preface the bulk of the article by stating that this tier list is based on usage rate in high-level tournaments.
The specific data used here comes from the first Genius Invokation TCG Weekly, which includes some interesting results from the American, European, and Asian servers. Cards used to secure high placements there will obviously result in them ranking highly in this tier list.
Genius Invokation TCG tier list: Exploring the best cards in Genshin Impact
This article will cover the three best tiers, which will be listed in descending order. S, A, and B will be the three main tier rankings to look at here, with the stuff in S-tier usually being ubiquitous in the top placements of Genius Invokation TCG's competitive scene.
Similarly, the A-tier stuff is full of cards that have won plenty of high-tier duels but not to the level of its S-tier counterpart in terms of frequency in the top decks.
The meta can shift away from it as the metagame develops in future weeks, so do note that this list was made just shortly after Genius Invokation TCG was released.
S-tier
Some of the best cards in Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG include:
- Ayaka
- Changing Shifts
- Chongyun
- I Haven't Lost Yet!
- Kanten Senmyou Blessing
- Liben
- Paimon
- Parametric Transformer
- Strategize
- The Bestest Travel Companion!
- Xingqiu
- Yoimiya
All of the above cards have regularly seen a ton of usage in most (if not all) winning decks. For instance, the American scene had four of the top five use an Ayaka and Yoimiya-based deck.
Similarly, Chongyun and Xingqiu have seen a ton of success in the Asian scene. The non-character cards listed here were almost always seen in every winning deck, usually at two copies.
A-tier
These cards have seen some great results in the Genshin Impact card game, just not to the overbearing nature of the previous section:
- Bennett
- Chang the Ninth
- Elemental Resonance: Shattering Ice
- Fischl
- Gambler's Earrings
- Ganyu
- Iron Tongue Tian
- Keqing
- Liu Su
- Lucky Dog's Silver Circlet
- Minty Meat Rolls
- Mona
- Mondstadt Hash Brown
- Send Off
- Starsigns
- Steady Breathing
- Timmie
All of these cards are quite good, which is quite evident based on the top duelists using some of them. As far as the character cards go, Bennett, Fischl, Ganyu, Keqing, and Mona have all seen good placements but less usage than options like Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Xingqiu.
Bennett actually topped the European scene alongside Yoimiya and Xingqiu. However, the top placements in the other regions don't seem to prioritize him over the aforementioned options in S-tier.
B-tier
These are some solid yet situational cards that have seen some success but are a bit lacking in usage compared to the previous two tiers:
- Aquila Favonia
- Collei
- Ellin
- Jade Chamber
- Katheryne
- NRE
- Sweet Madame
- Toss-Up
That's it for the notable Genius Invokation TCG cards in Genshin Impact. It will be interesting to see if HoYoverse changes up the metagame in the upcoming patches or if Genshin Impact players discover new viable strategies.
