Best Genshin Impact TCG cards and decks for beginners

Genius Invokation TCG is a popular new game mode in Genshin Impact, but it can confuse beginners. Most card games can be hard to understand, especially in the deck-building portion. It's no different here, although the starter deck is serviceable.

Complete Come Try Genius Invokation TCG! to get that starter deck, which includes solid options like Strategize, Send Off, Paimon, and The Bestest Travel Companion! This guide will consist of a few alternatives to what Genshin Impact players start off with, but it can't cover all possible beginner-friendly options.

Genshin Impact TCG for beginners: Cards and decks

Official artwork for the Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG game mode (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some viable options for beginners to consider for the Genshin Impact TCG:

Starter Deck (if you have absolutely nothing else to go with)

Permafreeze #1 (Ayaka, Mona, and Ganyu)

Permafreeze #2 (Ayaka, Xingqiu, and Chongyun)

Noelle Hypercarry (Noelle, Ningguang, and XIngqiu)

Before you consider adding cards to the deck, you should first figure out the main win condition. That's why the above list primarily focuses on the three character cards. It is also worth mentioning that each deck has a few variations apart from what's listed here.

Starter Deck

This isn't an end-game option (Image via HoYoverse)

The default Starter Deck starts off with Diluc, Kaeya, and Sucrose as your main character cards. It's not ideal, but you should use it to defeat some opponents in Friendly Fracas to get their character cards.

At the very least, you can use some of the Action Cards in this deck, which includes good options that beginners should consider, such as:

Dawn Winery

Paimon

Send Off

Strategize

The Bestest Travel Companion!

When the Crane Returned

Beginners should try to complete Genshin Impact's TCG Player's Manual tasks to obtain Lucky Coins, which should help them purchase some good cards.

Permafreeze with Ayaka, Mona, and Ganyu

Here are some reasons to consider these three character cards as a beginner:

If your opponent is Frozen, then they cannot attack

Only two elements are used here, making the dice roll process simpler

Mona enables some defensive and offensive counterplay in one card

Ayaka deals great damage and has a Cryo Infusion which helps create the Frozen status ailment

Ganyu also deals great damage and can help apply Frozen to other cards

These three character cards have seen good success in the PvP meta, which inevitably means they can excel against more predictable PvE opponents. Some good options to retain alongside Ayaka, Mona, and Ganyu include:

Blizzard Strayer

Broken Rime's Echo

Dawn Winery

Elemental Resonance: Woven Ice

Kanten Senmyou Blessing

Liu Su

Paimon

Send Off

Strategize

The Bestest Travel Companion!

When the Crane Returned

Include any other option that helps enable this team to apply Frozen constantly.

Permafreeze with Ayaka, Xingqiu, and Chongyun

This deck also works similarly to the last one, which shows how flexible various Ayaka is as a top-tier character card. That's not even mentioning how she excels in teams apart from permafreeze shenanigans, but this list is meant to keep it simple for beginners.

Xingqiu applies Hydro here and is capable of decreasing some damage

Chongyun deals heavy Cryo DMG and can convert his Sword allies' Physical DMG to Cryo DMG

All of the good cards present in the previous section also apply here. However, some other options to consider include the following:

Katheryne

Liben

Liyue Harbor Wharf

Noelle Teams

The final easy-to-use beginner team is one that focuses on Noelle, a character who has seen a ton of success in PvP games thus far. Those who have done several bouts in the Genshin Impact TCG should know how good she is, but it's worth noting that there are a few different versions of this team.

The one shown in the above video is just one of several viable Noelle teams used in the Genshin Impact TCG. Each member of this particular team does the following:

Noelle and Ningguang can reduce damage to them

Noelle doesn't require much energy to play effectively

Noelle's I Got Your Back Talent makes her heal 1 HP per Normal Attack, once per round

Ningguang can deal plenty of Geo DMG and also uses the same dice as Noelle

Fischl is an all-around solid card that can deal Piercing DMG on standby

Some good cards to have here include the previously mentioned ones, as well as:

Changing Shifts

Jade Chamber

Strategic Reserve

Timmie

That's the final beginner-recommended team in the Genshin Impact TCG for this guide.

