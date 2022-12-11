5 best TCG cards and how to get them in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's Genius Invocation TCG is a popular new game with many interesting cards, but only some can be considered the best within the metagame. The competitive scene is still very young, so there is still plenty of time for a full meta to develop.

Until then, the following five entries are shaping up to be some of the best options in this game mode. Note that this list only contains cards up to Genshin Impact 3.3, meaning that anything that debuts afterward won't appear here.

How you can get five of the best TCG cards in Genshin Impact

5) Strategize

Strategize is a general card with a ton of potential (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is what you should know about Strategize in Genshin Impact:

Effect: Draw 2 cards at the cost of one matching dice.

Draw 2 cards at the cost of one matching dice. How to get it: One copy comes from the Genius Invocation TCG starter deck, and the other is sold by Prince for 500 Lucky Coins

Most decks will appreciate the ability to draw two cards for just a single die. Similar effects in other TCGs are often considered game-breaking, so Genshin Impact's Strategize is something you should keep an eye on in the Genius Invocation TCG.

4) Send Off

Send Off can be a huge part of deciding certain matchups (Image via HoYoverse)

These are the important details for Genshin Impact's Send Off card:

Effect: Choose one Summon on the opposing side and destroy it at the cost of two unaligned dice.

Choose one Summon on the opposing side and destroy it at the cost of two unaligned dice. How to get it: One copy comes from the Genius Invocation TCG starter deck, and the other is sold by Prince for 500 Lucky Coins

Some of the best cards in this game mode involve summons. Examples include:

Kamisato Ayaka

Ganyu

Mona

Being able to destroy any summon is a fantastic ability, especially for something as easy to obtain as Send Off.

3) Mona

Mona has the makings to be a good meta staple (Image via HoYoverse)

Mona's card information includes the following:

Health: 10

10 Element: Hydro

Hydro Faction: Mondstadt

Mondstadt Weapon: Catalyst

Catalyst Normal Attack: Deals 1 Hydro DMG at the cost of one Hydro dice and two unaligned dice

Deals 1 Hydro DMG at the cost of one Hydro dice and two unaligned dice Elemental Skill: Deals 1 Hydro DMG and summons a Reflection, which decreases damage toward your active character by 1. It only has one use. This skill costs three Hydro dice.

Deals 1 Hydro DMG and summons a Reflection, which decreases damage toward your active character by 1. It only has one use. This skill costs three Hydro dice. Elemental Burst: Deals 4 Hydro DMG and creates an Illusory Bubble, which doubles the skill damage on this target once. This talent costs three Hydro dice and three Energy.

Deals 4 Hydro DMG and creates an Illusory Bubble, which doubles the skill damage on this target once. This talent costs three Hydro dice and three Energy. Passive: If Mona is your active character, switching to a different character counts as a Fast Action rather than a Combat Action.

Mona has several good traits. Her Elemental Skill decreases damage, her Elemental Burst has the potential to let you deal massive damage, and her Passive lets you avoid losing a turn when switching.

Ultimately, she's an amazing character that every Genshin Impact player should consider getting.

How to get Mona in Genius Invocation TCG: Defeat Mona in a Friendly Fracas.

2) Yoimiya

Yoimiya has great synergize with plenty of other characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is what you should know about the Yoimiya TCG card in Genshin Impact:

Health: 10

10 Element: Pyro

Pyro Faction: Inazuma

Inazuma Weapon: Bow

Bow Normal Attack: Deals 2 Physical DMG at the cost of one Pyro dice and two unaligned dice

Deals 2 Physical DMG at the cost of one Pyro dice and two unaligned dice Elemental Skill: Yoimiya gets Niwabki Enshou, which makes their Normal Attacks deal +1 DMG and all of their Physical DMG becomes Pyro DMG. It has two uses. This skill costs one Pyro dice.

Yoimiya gets Niwabki Enshou, which makes their Normal Attacks deal +1 DMG and all of their Physical DMG becomes Pyro DMG. It has two uses. This skill costs one Pyro dice. Elemental Burst: Deals 3 Pyro DMG and creates an Aurorus Blaze, which deals 1 Pyro DMG whenever any character apart from Yoimiya uses a Skill. Aurorus Blaze lasts for two rounds. This talent costs three Pyro dice and two Energy.

Yoimiya is a very strong option, even if she lacks a Passive. Genshin Impact players have found great success with her alongside Ayaka, Xingqiu, and other strong cards.

How to get Yoimiya in Genius Invocation TCG: Defeat Yoimiya in a Friendy Fracas.

1) Kamisato Ayaka

The important Ayaka TCG information includes the following:

Health: 10

10 Element: Cryo

Cryo Faction: Inazuma

Inazuma Weapon: Sword

Sword Normal Attack: Deals 2 Physical DMG at the cost of Cryo dice and one unaligned dice

Deals 2 Physical DMG at the cost of Cryo dice and one unaligned dice Elemental Skill: Deals 3 Cryo DMG at the cost of three Cryo dice.

Deals 3 Cryo DMG at the cost of three Cryo dice. Elemental Burst: Deals 4 Cryo DMG and summons a Frostflake Seki no To, which has two uses and deals 2 Cryo DMG at the end of each turn. This costs three Cryo Dice and three Energy.

Deals 4 Cryo DMG and summons a Frostflake Seki no To, which has two uses and deals 2 Cryo DMG at the end of each turn. This costs three Cryo Dice and three Energy. Passive: Ayaka converts her Physical DMG to Cryo DMG when she becomes the active character.

There is no shortage of Ayaka sweeps floating around online right now. Many Genshin Impact players are finding incredible success with Ayaka in the Genius Invocation TCG right now, oftentimes with Yoimiya, Bennett, and other popular support cards.

How to get Kamisato Ayaka in Genius Invocation TCG: Defeat Kamisato Ayaka in a Friendy Fracas.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Poll : Do you think Genius Invocation TCG is Genshin Impact's best game mode? Yes No 0 votes