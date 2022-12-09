5 best TCG cards to buy in Genshin Impact Genius Invokation game

Genius Invokation TCG has a plethora of cards for Genshin Impact players to buy. However, some options are clearly better than others. This article will list five great cards to consider buying in the game.

It is vital to mention that some cards cannot be purchased. A card like Ganyu won't be on this list since you can't buy it for Lucky Coins, even if it is a terrific option in the metagame.

Note: This listicle only focuses on TCG cards available via the Card Shop from Genshin Impact 3.3.

Five of the best Genius Invokation TCG cards that you can buy in Genshin Impact

5) Katheryne

Some decks will love the utility that Katheryne provides (Image via HoYoverse)

Katheryne is a card that already has good synergy with other popular options like Dawn Winery. Katheryne's effect in Genius Invokation is:

"When you perform 'Switch Character': The switch is considered a Fast Action instead of a Combat Action. (Once per round)"

It only costs two dice to use in Genius Invokation. Normally, switching characters would pass your turn over to your opponent, but using Katheryne ignores that rule as it treats the Combat Action as a Fast Action instead.

You can get Katheryne in Genshin Impact either by:

Buying it for 700 Lucky Coins Defeating Lan in Genius Invokation TCG

If you're building a deck where you want to switch characters often, then Katheryne should be a staple.

4) Toss-Up

Toss-Up costs nothing to use (Image via HoYoverse)

Toss-Up's effect in the Genius Invocation TCG is:

"Select any Elemental Dice to reroll. Can reroll two times."

There is no cost attached to this effect. It essentially allows you to reroll two undesirable dice, which is something most decks would appreciate.

Toss-Up minimizes some of the luck involved with this new Genshin Impact game mode. You have two ways to get Toss-Up in Genshin Impact:

Buy it for 1,000 Lucky Coins TCG Player's Manual Reward (Obtain 10,000 Lucky Coins or obtain 10 Character Cards)

3) Jade Chamber

Matching Elemental Dice is crucial to victory in Genius Invokation TCG (Image via HoYoverse)

This card's effect is as follows:

"Roll Phase: 2 of the starting Elemental Dice you roll are always guaranteed to match the Elemental Type of your active character."

Jade Chamber is a good location card in Genshin Impact, and having a guarantee that at least two of the starting Elemental Dice match your active character is simply sublime.

You can get this card either by:

Buying it for 700 Lucky Coins Defeating Bu'yun in Genius Invokation TCG

2) Strategize

Partial screenshot of Strategize's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

The effect of this card is simple:

"Draw two cards."

Having the ability to draw multiple cards in any TCG is often valuable, if not overpowered. A famous example is Yu-Gi-Oh's Pot of Greed, which has the same effect, and Pot of Greed has been banned in tournaments for well over a decade now.

Every deck that wants to draw more cards is always going to require something like Strategize. At the very least, having Strategize as a filler card allows you to more likely get the valuable stuff you need to win games in Genius Invocation TCG.

Strategize only costs one dice, so there isn't a steep cost to use the card. You can purchase Strategize for 500 Lucky Coins or just use the one from your starter deck.

1) Send Off

Send Off is great in certain matchups (Image via HoYoverse)

Send Off's effect in Genius Invokation TCG is:

"Choose one Summon on the opposing side and destroy it."

Using two dice is a bit of a steep cost, but having the ability to destroy any summon in Genshin Impact is excellent. For example, Ganyu is considered a top-tier character card, and her Elemental Burst, called Celestial Shower, involves summoning something that damages her enemies on every turn. Being able to remove Celestial Shower is crucial to counter the card.

Similarly, you can get rid of any summon that might pose a threat to your win condition. To get Send Off, you can either use the one in the starter deck or buy a spare copy for 500 Lucky Coins.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

