Genshin Impact 3.3 patch notes: Wanderer banner, weapons, events, and features

HoYoverse has released patch notes for the Genshin Impact 3.3 update called All Senses Clear, All Existence Void. They have revealed plenty of things that Travelers should know before playing the new version of the game.

The maintenance period for the update will start on December 7, 2022, at 6:00 am (UTC+8) and end at 11:00 am (UTC+8). All players will get 300 Primogems as maintenance compensation.

Genshin Impact 3.3 patch notes

The official Genshin Impact 3.3 patch notes come from the tweet above. This article summarizes some of the information from these patch notes.

New gameplay

The highly anticipated Genius Invokation TCG will become available in the new update. To unlock it, you must:

Be Adventure Rank 32 or higher

Have already completed Song of the Dragon and Freedom

HoYoverse plans to balance cards in future updates and has even reduced the Maguu Kenki card's Elemental Burst DMG from six Anemo DMG to only four Anemo DMG.

Player EXP increases Player Levels, which is used to unlock more features tied to Genius Invokation TCG. You can use Lucky Coins to buy more cards, Match Invitation Letters, and other items.

New characters & weapons

Wanderer's banner (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two new characters in Genshin Impact 3.3. The first is the Wanderer, a 5-star Anemo Catalyst user, while the second is Faruzan, a 4-star Anemo Bow user.

The first banners of the new update are:

Wanderer + Faruzan + Yanfei + Gorou

Itto + Faruzan + Yanfei + Gorou

Tulaytullah's Remembrance + Redhorn Stonethresher+ Wavebreaker's Fin + Sacrificial Sword + Favonius Greatsword + Eye of Perception + Favonius Warbow

All three banners will be live once Genshin Impact 3.3 maintenance ends. Raiden Shogun and Ayato will have reruns in the second phase of the update.

Tulaytullah's Remembrance is Wanderer's signature weapon. Another new weapon worth highlighting is a sword known as Toukabou Shigure, which comes from the Akitsu Kimodameshi event.

New Domain & artifacts

The two new artifact sets (Image via HoYoverse)

City of Gold is a new Domain of Blessing, which will require you to:

Be Adventure Rank 22 or higher

Have completed Song of the Dragon and Freedom

You can obtain two new artifact sets from this Domain in Genshin Impact 3.3. The artifacts are:

Flower of Paradise Lost

Desert Pavilion Chronicle

Flower of Paradise Lost's effects are as follows:

2-piece: +80 Elemental Mastery

+80 Elemental Mastery 4-piece: "The equipping character's Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG are increased by 40%. Additionally, after the equipping character triggers Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, they will gain another 25% bonus to the effect mentioned prior. Each stack of this lasts 10s. Max 4 stacks simultaneously. This effect can only be triggered once per second. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field."

Desert Pavilion Chronicles' effects are as follows:

2-piece: +15% Anemo DMG

+15% Anemo DMG 4-piece: "When Charged Attacks hit opponents, the equipping character's Normal Attack SPD will increase by 10% while Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG will increase by 40% for 15s."

New quests

A promotional image for the new Archon Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Interlude Chapter: Act III, "Inversion of Genesis," has been confirmed for Genshin Impact 3.3 via the patch notes. Its requirements are:

Adventure Rank 40 or higher

You must have completed Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises

You must have completed Kazuha's first Story Quest

Other additions

Some other changes introduced in the patch notes are listed below:

Adding 1-3 Star Artifacts to the Destruction System all at once

Filtering Artifacts by Lock Status, Level Status, and Equipment Status

Audio optimization for CRIT Hits, object sounds, and languages

Reduced difficulty for "Hey, Come Out!"

Various bug fixes, like the Daily Commission "Akademiya Q&A" and its achievement now being unlockable

Various minor optimizations

This is the end of the Genshin Impact 3.3 patch notes. You can look forward to more official updates from HoYoverse in the near future.

