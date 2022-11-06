Scaramouche in Genshin Impact: Ascension Materials, gameplay, new artifacts, and more leaks

Scaramouche is a character that Genshin Impact fans have wanted to be playable for years now. The latest 3.3 leaks reveal a ton of information that aspiring Wanderer mains should know. It is vital to mention that Scaramouche and Wanderer are the same character in this context and will be used interchangeably.

He's a brand new 5-star Anemo Catalyst with a ton of hype behind him. This article will cover the following:

His Ascension Materials

Some gameplay clips

New artifacts, one of which would be good for him

Genshin Impact 3.3's release date

Content associated with these leaks is subject to change.

Scaramouche Genshin Impact leaks

Some angles of his in-game model (Image via HoYoverse)

The first leak to look at is just Scaramouche's in-game model from a few different angles. HoYoverse had only revealed his official artwork, so seeing his 3D render might interest some gamers who haven't seen it before.

Wanderer Ascension Materials

scaramouche ascension materials !

Here is a list of his Ascension Materials from the leaked Genshin Impact 3.3 beta:

1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments

9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks

6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones

46 Perpetual Caliburs

168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms

18 Old Handguards

30 Kageuchi Handguards

36 Famed Handguards

420,000 Mora

Wanderer gameplay leaks

There have been several gameplay leaks featuring Scaramouche. The above video's first half includes his:

Normal Attacks

Elemental Skill

Elemental Burst

It even shows how high he can float with his Elemental Skill.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Genshin] - Wanderer Showcase



Max Height of Wanderer E with Hydro Infusion



[Genshin] - Wanderer Showcase

Max Height of Wanderer E with Hydro Infusion

(This is with 120 Sky-Dweller Points)

On a related note, this clip shows how high he can fly with a Hydro Infusion. One of his Passives increases the Sky-Dweller cap by 20 points if he has a Hydro Infusion. Those 20 extra points make him fly a little bit higher than if he didn't have them.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Genshin] - Wanderer Showcase



Max Distance of Sprint during Wanderers E with Hydro Infusion



[Genshin] - Wanderer Showcase

Max Distance of Sprint during Wanderers E with Hydro Infusion

(This is with 120 Sky-Dweller Points)

His Elemental Skill can also be used to sprint while floating, as evident in the above clip. It is worth noting that you cannot begin to use Scaramouche's Elemental Skill while in the air, as it's required to start it when he's grounded first.

New artifacts in Genshin Impact 3.3

The two new artifact sets in Version 3.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The artifact set relevant to The Wanderer is the bottom row one. That artifact set is called Desert Pavilion Chronicle, and here are its effects:

2-piece: +15% Anemo DMG Bonus

+15% Anemo DMG Bonus 4-piece: "After Charged Attacks hit opponents, this character's Normal Attack SPD will increase by 10% while Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG will increase by 30% for 10s."

Scaramouche's kit heavily involves Normal and Charged Attacks while also using Anemo. Hence, some players might consider this artifact set to be especially relevant to him. Not to mention, it will be released in the same update.

Travelers curious about the top-row set should know that it's called Flowers of Paradise Lost. Here are its effects in Genshin Impact 3.3:

2-piece: +80 Elemental Mastery

+80 Elemental Mastery 4-piece: "The equipping character's Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG are increased by 50%. Additionally, when the equipping character triggers Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon they will gain another 25% bonus to the effect mentioned prior. Each stack of this lasts 10s. Max 4 stacks simultaneously. This effect can only be triggered once per second. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field."

Genshin Impact 3.3 is slated for a release date of December 7, 2022.

