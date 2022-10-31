Genshin Impact 3.3 update release date and Scaramouche/ Wanderer banner details

Genshin Impact on October 31, 2022, provided the first official details regarding the banner for update 3.3. As per the official Twitter account, Scaramouche, also known as The Wanderer, will be added to the game as a playable unit along with the aforementioned update.

As such, fans are excited since Scaramouche has been one of the most wanted characters ever since he first made his appearance in the game. Obviously, up until now, he has been a villain as Scaramouche is also known as The Balladeer and he is the Sixth of the Fatui Harbingers.

However, this is the first time that his playable form has been revealed and he is quite different from his villain version.

Scaramouche's banner in Genshin Impact to become playable around December 7, 2022

As mentioned previously, Scaramouche will be added to the game along with the version 3.3 update of Genshin Impact. He is a brand-new character, which means his banner will be in the first half of the update.

Unless there is some delay on account of any unfortunate incidents, Scaramouche will become playable around December 7, 2022, which is the expected date for the release of the aforementioned update. However, there are more details regarding him that fans will be interested to know.

Scaramouche will be an Anemo character, though, whether he will be a DPS or a support is still unknown. However, he will be using a Catalyst similar to Heizou in Genshin Impact.

As it turns out, there are very few good Catalyst users in the game. Most Catalyst characters are better as sub-DPS or supports. Catalyst DPS units like Klee have massively fallen out of the meta.

Hence, fans will be very interested to see what happens to Scaramouche once he is officially released in the game.

The rest of the four-star units who will be present are impossible to predict since HoYoverse usually makes the decision almost at the last minute. If players want to know about the whole banner, they will have to wait until the end of version update 3.2 in Genshin Impact.

Fans can expect the 3.3 update to come out sometime at the beginning of December. The official date that was showcased in August by HoYoverse says that update 3.3 is expected to be released on December 7, 2022.

It is important to note that Scaramouche is not the only unit that will be released along with 3.3. HoYoverse has also revealed a 4-star unit called Faruzan, who will come out along with Scaramouche. She will also be an Anemo unit, though it is unknown whether she will be in the first half of 3.3 or the second half.

HoYoverse usually releases a new 4-star unit along with the rerun banners in the second phase of Genshin Impact. This way, the company can drive fans towards pulling for both banners, which helps in terms of sales.

In any case, further details regarding these units will be revealed towards mid-November.

