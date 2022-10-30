List of Childe ascension materials to farm before Genshin Impact 3.2 banner

Childe, the Eleventh Fatui Harbinger, is set to get his dedicated banner during the second half of version 3.2 of Genshin Impact. As such, fans who want to pull for Childe will need to pre-farm to ensure he gets ready to play as soon as players obtain him.

Hence, in this article, all the ascension materials that fans need to farm for Childe have been provided in detail. This is especially important because Childe is a DPS unit, and the more players level them up, the more damage they will do.

After Childe releases, fans might be looking to spend time farming for artifacts to enhance his DPS potential. Therefore, ensuring that the ascension materials are gathered beforehand is always a good thing to do.

Childe will require the Oceanid boss material for ascension in Genshin Impact

Childe, a Liyue-based character, has quite a few problematic requirements regarding ascension. He is one of the characters which requires the Oceanid boss material, something that newer players will find very difficult to defeat.

Hence, farming from now while bringing a friend alongside is a much better choice. In any case, it is first important to provide all the materials he will require to complete the level 90 ascension.

The materials are as follows:

Varunada Lazurite Silver

Cleansing Heart (Oceanid Boss)

Starconch

Recruit's Insignia

Mora

Thus, with that out of the way, it is time to provide a step-by-step guide for Childe's ascension across all levels.

Level-wise material requirement for Childe in Genshin Impact

This section provides the materials Childe will require to ascend across every major level. The materials are as follows:

Level 20+

Varunada Lazurite Silver x1

Starconch x3

Recruit's Insignia x3

Mora x20000

Level 40+

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3

Cleansing Heart x2

Starconch x10

Recruit's Insignia x15

Mora x40000

Level 50+

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x6

Cleansing Heart x4

Starconch x20

Sergeant's Insignia x12

Mora x60000

Level 60+

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x3

Cleansing Heart x8

Starconch x30

Sergeant's Insignia x18

Mora x80000

Level 70+

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x6

Cleansing Heart x12

Starconch x45

Lieutenant's Insignia x12

Mora x100000

Level 80+

Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6

Cleansing Heart x20

Starconch x60

Lieutenant's Insignia x24

Mora x120000

Thus, the material required for ascending Childe in Genshin Impact is relatively high. This is standard for any Genshin Impact character. However, moving beyond level 80 is when the requirements jump by quite a considerable margin.

Hence, early farming is highly recommended, as there is still some time left for Childe's banner to come out. In any case, amongst all the materials above, Cleansing Heart is the one that will take the most time.

The Oceanid boss fight can be very annoying, and unless players possess one end-game bow unit like Ganyu, it will become problematic to defeat the boss. Otherwise, the rest of the materials are abundant and can be collected in a day or two.

Lastly, as mentioned earlier, it is recommended for Genshin Impact players to push Childe to level 90. He can deal much damage, but going through the level 80 ascension is important to unlock his full potential.

