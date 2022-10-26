Genshin Impact 3.2 Nahida banner: 4-stars, release date, and weapons

Genshin Impact 3.2's first banner phase has been leaked, revealing the 4-star characters coming alongside Nahida during the next update. Nahida is one of the game's most anticipated 5-star characters, and as the Dendro Archon, she looks to bring a ton of value to teams utilizing the new element. Her abilities can provide great damage, and she will be key in many teams that focus on reactions like Bloom and Spread.

Fans who are planning to summon for Nahida will want to know which characters will appear alongside her, along with the 5-star weapons she will be releasing with in Genshin Impact 3.2.

Nahida's banner revealed by Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks

Genshin Impact 3.2 will bring the launch of Nahida, the game's new 5-star character. Nahida is Sumeru's Dendro Archon, and she brings a ton of value to many teams thanks to her ability to consistently apply Dendro to enemies, along with her massive buffs to Elemental Mastery.

Fans who plan on summoning for her will need to be prepared to receive plenty of copies of the 4-stars on her banner unless they are close to pity.

The first phase of Genshin Impact 3.2 will feature Nahida and Yoimiya running together as the 5-star featured characters. They will share the following 4-star characters:

Bennett

Razor

Noelle

Bennett remains an incredible 4-star character with some of the game's best healing and buffs, making him an invaluable addition to many team compositions in the game. He synergizes well with Yoimiya, but his synergy with Nahida is mediocre. Noelle is a strong Geo support option who can also flex as a main DPS character after reaching C6.

A C6 Noelle can even rival Arataki Itto when built properly, so fans may want to explore this if they pull a lot of copies. Razor remains a unique and powerful Electro DPS. He has gained some new team compositions recently that make him a strong choice alongside a C6 Bennett.

This update will also include some very powerful weapons on the featured weapon banner, including Nahida's unique 5-star weapon, A Thousand Floating Dreams. This weapon will provide her with a ton of Elemental Mastery and looks to be her best weapon in almost all of her teams.

Yoimiya's 5-star bow, Thundering Pulse, will run alongside this weapon, and it remains a great choice for many characters, including Yoimiya and Childe. The bow provides a ton of buffs that can increase the damage of its wielder by a significant amount, making it an optimal choice for a main DPS.

Genshin Impact 3.2 will be released on November 2, 2022, meaning players only have a few more days to wait before they can summon for the Dendro Archon. Nahida's banner will arrive alongside the update, so fans can summon her as soon as the update releases. Players will want to start prefarming her materials now if they plan to summon her so that they can max her out as soon as they get her.

Genshin Impact 3.2 is just a few days away, and players will be able to summon Nahida alongside some powerful 4-stars.

