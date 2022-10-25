Genshin Impact 3.2 banner dates and release order for Nahida, Layla and Childe

Genshin Impact 3.2 Special Program has officially revealed the banner release order for 3.2 banners. Two new characters from Sumeru will debut in the latest patch - Nahida and Layla.

Previous leaks have claimed that Nahida and Layla will debut together in the first half, but that is not the case. Here is a quick rundown:

Phase I - Nahida and Yoimiya

Phase II - Childe, Yae Miko, and Layla

The weapon banners in the new patch 3.2 update will feature signature weapons for the aforementioned characters. Here is everything players need to know about the banner release date and order in the Genshin Impact 3.2 update.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Banner release date and order for upcoming characters

Genshin Impact officials have established that the patch 3.2 update is scheduled to be released on November 2, 2022. The recent 3.2 Livestream disclosed the latest content for the new patch. Below is a detailed brief about the 3.2 banner, per the official announcements.

Phase I banners

The first half of version 3.2 will feature Nahida and Yoimiya in the character event banners. The Moongrass Enlightenment event-wish banner will feature Nahida, also known as the Dendro Archon. Meanwhile, the Tapestry of Golden Flames event-wish banner will feature Yoimiya's second rerun. Both of these banners will drop together with patch 3.2 release on November 02, 2022.

Nahida is the latest 5-star Sumeru character to debut with Dendro vision. She uses Catalyst weapons to deal Dendro damage to enemies. Her Elemental Skills and Burst have already been revealed by credible sources. Based on the leaks, her kit has high potential as an off-field Dendro enabler in Genshin Impact. Yoimiya is a 5-star Inazuman character, initially released way back in version 2.0. With Pyro vision and mastery over bow weapons, she excels at dealing with single targets.

The Epitome Innovcation (weapon banner) of the first half will feature Nahdia and Yoimiya's signature weapons.

Phase II banners

The second half of patch 3.2 will feature Tartaglia and Yae Miko in the event banners. The Everbloom Violet event-wish banner will feature Yae Miko's first rerun of Genshin Impact. Meanwhile, the Farewell of Snezhnaya event-wish banner will feature Tartaglia's third rerun. Both of these banners are expected to drop on November 18, 2022.

Tartaglia is the only Genshin Impact character with the highest number of reruns in the game. He will have his third rerun in the upcoming 3.2 banner alongside Yae Miko. Fatui Harbinger is a 5-star character with Hydro vision and uses bow weapons. He is also the first character that could use his kit (Elemental Skill) to change his stance.

Yae Miko is a 5-star Electro character from Inazuma who works as the Shrine Maiden. With her mastery over Catalyst weapons, she can deal Electro damage with her AoE-based attacks in her kit. Her Elemental Skill allows her to place three totems. These totems can deal damage to nearby enemies, and having all three totems near each other increases their overall damage.

The Epitome Invocation (weapon banner) will feature Tartaglia's signature weapon, Polar Star, and Yae Miko's signature weapon, Kagura's Verity.

With so many fan-favorites, Genshin Impact fans will need tons of Primogems if they want to summon their desired ones.

Poll : 0 votes